Oklahoma and Oklahoma State renew their rivalry, as impactful games happen all over the college football map. Virginia Tech visits Miami and Clemson heads to NC State in crucial ACC games. And 1-loss contenders will try to avoid a damaging second defeat. (1:00)

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its first of six rankings on Tuesday, and while there were plenty of lessons learned, don't get comfortable with the current pecking order. In the previous three seasons, only five of the 12 teams ranked in the committee's initial top four went on to reach the playoff.

Welcome to November, the month where drama is inevitable and change a byproduct of it.

Not only is there the committee's top 25 to look forward to each week, there is also the most meaningful games of the season as the conference races turn into weekly elimination games. Here's a look at which Week 10 games have the highest stakes, ranked in order of their potential impact on the committee's next ranking:

1. No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (7-1)

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on FS1

What's at stake: If Oklahoma loses, not only are the Sooners out of the CFP, it also removes an obstacle for Ohio State to enter the top four. The committee rewarded the Sooners for their win over the Buckeyes and they will have opportunities to improve their résumé with a back-loaded Big 12 schedule, beginning with Bedlam. Could they overtake Clemson and get into the top four next week with an impressive win over the Cowboys?

As for Oklahoma State, odds are the gap between these teams isn't as great as their current rankings indicate. The Cowboys enter a two-game stretch against the Sooners and No. 15 Iowa State -- they can rise up the rankings rapidly if they can manage that slate.

There's a logjam of four 4-1 teams atop the Big 12 standings. The winner of this game keeps its playoff hopes -- as well as the Big 12's -- alive and well.

Rooting interest: If you're an Ohio State fan, you want to cheer for Oklahoma State.

Players to watch: Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph and OU QB Baker Mayfield. They are the captains of two of the best offenses in the country. The Cowboys and Sooners rank in the top four in FBS in total yards per game, yards per play, passing yards per game, plays of 20 yards or more and offensive efficiency.

2. No. 4 Clemson (7-1) at No. 20 NC State (6-2)

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN App

What's at stake: ESPN's Football Power Index projects that the winner of this game will all but clinch the ACC Atlantic. If Clemson wins, its chances of winning the division is projected to be 95 percent; if the Wolfpack win, it's 98 percent.

What the CFP and New Year's Six would look like if they were played today Georgia checked in at No. 1, ahead of Alabama, in the first CFP rankings. That means the Bulldogs would play Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, while the Tide would get Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.

As for the playoff, if Clemson loses, so does the ACC. The league's top contender would drop out of the top four and CFP conversation for good. NC State's two nonconference losses -- South Carolina and Notre Dame -- leave it with too much ground to cover in the rankings even with a conference championship.

Rooting interest: Notre Dame should be cheering for NC State. The more the Pack wins, the better the Irish's résumé looks. ACC commissioner John Swofford should be cheering for Clemson. From the Atlantic Division, it's Tigers or bust in the CFP.

Player to watch: NC State QB Ryan Finley. He threw his first interception of the season in last week's loss to Notre Dame, ending a streak of 339 consecutive passes without throwing a pick. The key for Clemson's defense might be forcing him out of the pocket, where he completes 42 percent of his passes, including 1 for 6 against the Irish.

3. No. 13 Virginia Tech (7-1) at No. 10 Miami (7-0)

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN App

What's at stake: Miami can clinch the ACC Coastal with a win over Virginia Tech and a Virginia loss to Georgia Tech. The Canes would also get a much-needed boost in their strength of schedule, notching their first win of the season against a ranked opponent. Each of Miami's past four victories have come by eight points or fewer, the longest active streak of one-score wins in FBS.

A Hokies' win would get them one step closer to the ACC title game and possibly avenging their home loss to Clemson. Virginia Tech doesn't have any wins against teams in the committee's top 25, and this could be their only shot during the regular season. If the Hokies have any hope at the top four, this is a must-win.

Rooting interest: Clemson fans, take your pick. A Virginia Tech win helps your résumé, but if the Hokies get to the title game, is there a disadvantage in playing a team for the second time? Knocking off an undefeated Miami in the ACC title game would probably punch the Tigers' ticket to a semifinal. Cheer for the Canes if you think you can beat them.

Player to watch: Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson. His 17 touchdown passes, 2,032 passing yards, 149 completions, 2,225 total yards and 19 total touchdowns are the most of any FBS freshman.

4 (tie). No. 1 Georgia (8-0) and No. 2 Alabama (8-0) need to avoid upsets

What's at stake: The first rankings allow for the possibility of two SEC teams in the playoff. If the Bulldogs and Tide are undefeated when they meet in the SEC title game, and they remain at 1-2, is it possible the loser would remain in the top four? It's an interesting storyline for the rest of the regular season and it's given credence by the lack of real challengers in the SEC.

Georgia is looking to start 9-0 for the first time since 1982. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

Georgia faces South Carolina (6-2) and can clinch the SEC East with a win and a Kentucky loss. The Bulldogs can't afford to be looking ahead to their Nov. 11 game at Auburn.

Meanwhile, Alabama faces No. 19 LSU (6-2) in a game that has lost its luster in recent years. The Tide have won six straight in the series since beating the Tigers to win the 2011 national championship. Part of the reason the committee ranked the Tide No. 2 is their lack of wins against ranked opponents. Well, three of their last four regular-season games are against teams currently ranked in the top 20.

Rooting interest: Notre Dame is cheering for Georgia all the way. What's a one-point loss to the eventual SEC East champs?

Player to watch for Georgia: Georgia RB Nick Chubb. He's averaging 6.4 yards per carry this season and is 115 rushing yards away from passing Bo Jackson for fourth all time in SEC history.

Player to watch for Alabama: LSU RB Derrius Guice. He had 276 rushing yards in his last game. That might not carry over against Alabama. Last season, LSU RB Leonard Fournette had 284 rushing yards in his game before playing Alabama -- he had 35 against the Tide in a 10-0 loss.

5. No. 7 Penn State (7-1) at No. 24 Michigan State (6-2)

Saturday at noon ET on FOX

What's at stake: Penn State's last hopes. The loss to Ohio State is devastating, but it's still premature to write off a one-loss team that has looked as good as the Nittany Lions. The problem for Penn State is not so much overtaking Ohio State in the CFP rankings -- one more Buckeyes loss could achieve that -- but that it needs OSU to lose twice more to get have any chance of reaching the Big Ten title game.

Rooting interest: Ohio State should pull for Michigan State. The Buckeyes will want the Spartans to be ranked when they host them on Nov. 11. But Michigan State still controls its destiny in the Big Ten so it would be a dangerous opponent for the Buckeyes.

Player to watch: Penn State QB Trace McSorley. He threw for 376 passing yards and matched a career high with four touchdown passes against Ohio State. The Spartans, meanwhile, allowed a season-high 368 passing yards in last week's loss to Northwestern.

Bonus rooting interest games

Here are some more games that could impact CFP contenders:

No. 14 Auburn (6-2) at Texas A&M (5-3)

Saturday at noon ET on ESPN and ESPN App

Can Clemson fans bring themselves to cheer for Auburn? So far that's the best win on Clemson's résumé. Alabama and Georgia should do the same as both still have to play Auburn during the regular season, and as soon as the Tigers sink to three losses, it diminishes the value of that potential win.

No. 15 Iowa State (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3)

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN App

Oklahoma should keep pulling for the Cyclones. That loss looks better with each passing week. Virginia Tech can cheer for West Virginia as another ranked opponent on the résumé helps.

No. 21 Stanford (6-2) at No. 25 Washington State (7-2)

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

No. 22 Arizona (6-2) at No. 17 USC (7-2)

Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN App

Both of these games can pay dividends for Notre Dame. The ideal scenario for the Irish would be to have Stanford and USC face off in the Pac-12 title game and guarantee a Notre Dame win over the Pac-12 champ.