We've only just embarked on college football's fifth week but we've already seen a top 5 team go down. Washington State's upset of USC on Friday night could be foreshadowing for crazy things to come on Saturday. Check back here all day for the best stuff.

New Heisman contender on the block?

Just looking at the numbers, Luke Falk has looked more like a Heisman favorite than Sam Darnold.

Passing numbers this season Quarterback Completion percentage Yards TD:INT ratio Luke Falk 75 percent 1,718 16:2 Sam Darnold 65 percent 1,389 9:8

Falk, who overcame getting sacked five times and his receivers dropping three passes, completed 10 of 12 passes in the fourth quarter for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Falk did most of his damage with short throws, completing 27 of 33 passes thrown 5 or fewer yards downfield for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington State had 240 yards after the catch, the most USC has allowed in a game since 2014 (267 at UCLA). The Trojans allowed 81.0 yards after the catch per game in their first four games this season.

Darnold completed just 3 of 15 passes (20 percent) thrown more than 5 yards downfield, the worst such completion percentage in a start in his career. This has been a trend this season.

Sam Darnold on Throws More Than 5 Yards Downfield Year Completion percentage Yards per attempt TD:INT ratio 2016 60 percent 10.2 20:7 2017 44 percent 8.2 7:8

Why is Darnold struggling downfield? It could be because teams are dropping more players into coverage and blitzing less. He was much worse against a standard rush Friday than when he got blitzed.

-- ESPN Stats & Information

Iowa salute from 800 miles away

With Iowa playing away from Kinnick Stadium this week, College GameDay fills in to continue the tradition of waving to the kids at Iowa Stead Children's Hospital.

