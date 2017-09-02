Best GameDay signs: Atlanta to Atlanta

Going into the week one marquee matchup against No. 3 Florida State, Nick Saban stresses the importance of his No. 1 Alabama team having discipline and staying in the moment. (1:21)

Welcome to Atlanta, where the players are going to play in a really big game with very high stakes in a brand new stadium.

That's right, the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which will host the 2017-18 national championship game, already is garnering the eyes of the nation, with No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Florida State set to kick off there tonight (8 ET, ABC and ESPN App). But first College GameDay makes its debut out front, and with it comes the GameDay signage.

Use #GameDaySigns on Twitter to let us know your favorite.