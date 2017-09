Jen Lada examines the near impossible task for opposing defenses to stop the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. (2:51)

Last time Louisville and Clemson played, Lamar Jackson ran wild, but the Cardinals came up just short. By the looks of the signage in Louisville today, where College GameDay is set up, the fans believe their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has it in him to lead the Cards past the defending national champions.

