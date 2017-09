Best GameDay signs: Live from New York

Lee Corso and the College GameDay gang gets the honor of ringing the opening bell at the NY Stock Exchange. (0:21)

Live from New York ... it's College GameDay.

For the first time, GameDay will be broadcast from Times Square in the heart of New York City.

Use #GameDaySigns on Twitter to let us know your favorite.

Didn't get the memo pic.twitter.com/sfK50uFieE — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 23, 2017

Those are really hard to get pic.twitter.com/I2FSvtXQro — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 23, 2017