Mike Houston expects his James Madison team to continue growing against Villanova as the Dukes try to push their record to 6-0. (1:18)

With no ranked vs. ranked matchups in the FBS in Week 7, College GameDay headed to see the reigning FCS champions, James Madison. Dukes fans came out in droves with signs in hand. Here are the best of them.

Use #GameDaySigns on Twitter to let us know your favorite.