Best GameDay signs: No love for Harbaugh

Penn State starts a taxing three-game stretch by hosting Michigan on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC and the ESPN App). The College GameDay folks are rolling through Happy Valley this morning and have been met with a fired-up crowd.

Use #GameDaySigns on Twitter to let us know your favorite.

Wonder who's in his top 8? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/w8mQLoWujN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017