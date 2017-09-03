Inside the play: Kelly Bryant starts new era at Clemson

Kelly Bryant starts his Clemson career with a 61-yard touchdown to Deon Cain which fuels a Tiger's victory while showing upside to Dabo Swinney. (0:46)

CLEMSON, S.C. -- For months, Kelly Bryant has promised he wouldn't approach his job as Clemson's new starting quarterback as if Deshaun Watson was figuratively looking over his shoulder.

As the Bryant era at Clemson began Saturday, however, Watson was literally doing just that.

The former Clemson star was on the sideline to watch his old team take on Kent State in the Tigers' first game since Watson led them to a national championship, and it didn't take long for Bryant to make his predecessor proud.

On a second-and-1 on Clemson's second drive of the game, Bryant dropped back, saw Deon Cain deep, heaved the football downfield and hit his receiver in stride for a 61-yard touchdown.

"It's something we repped all summer," Bryant said, "and by fall camp, it's a routine play. You have to make those."

After Cain crossed into the end zone for the score, Watson raised his arm in triumph on the sideline, looking every bit as happy as the man who actually threw the pass.

The two QBs had talked in the locker room before the game, but Bryant said there were no pep talks or hidden messages. Watson's advice was the same thing he has been hearing all offseason.

"He just said, 'You do you,'" Bryant said.

To be sure, part of the play's success was how the supporting cast performed. Bryant had ample time in the pocket, and Cain was wide open.

"He made a play, and that's what he does," Bryant said of Cain.

But for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, the success of the play still rested on Bryant's arm. In fact, compared with Watson's struggles in the same situations early last season, Elliott said Bryant's willingness to hang in the pocket and deliver a perfectly thrown ball was a nice improvement from last season's opener.

"That was an area where we wanted to improve from last year," Elliott said. "Early in the season, that was an area where we didn't connect, on the deep ball. To see him, early in the game, drop back with complete confidence in his protection and deliver the ball in stride, that's not an easy thing to do."

The overall performance for Bryant -- 16-of-22 for 236 passing yards, 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns -- drew raves from Dabo Swinney after the game, too, but Bryant said his bomb to Cain wasn't a means of turning the page on Watson's success to the new era of Clemson's offense. It was simply a chance to show an anxious fan base that he was capable of leading the charge, too.

"I knew I could do it all along," Bryant said. "Everybody was saying I couldn't do it, but I just wanted to go out there and be Kelly B. I knew what type of player I was, and people got to see it."