MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin had gained 10 times as many yards as Iowa -- 241 to 24 -- midway through the third quarter on Saturday when the Hawkeyes faced a third-and-10 from their 30-yard line.

And the Badgers led just 17-14.

"A little deflating," Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly said of the moment. "But we've been there. We've been through it. At this point, you're not deflated for too long. You go out there, and you know you've got a job to do."

It's one thing for Connelly to say it -- and quite another for linebacker Leon Jacobs to react in that situation as he did. Jacobs did his job and more on that third down, a decisive point in Wisconsin's 38-14 win that secured a spot in the Big Ten championship game and kept the unbeaten Badgers alive for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Leon Jacobs' score capped a day for Wisconsin's defense where the Badgers held Iowa to 66 total yards. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Blitzing from the right side of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, Jacobs pounced on running back Akrum Wadley. Moments earlier, amid crushing noise at Camp Randall Stadium as Wisconsin defenders jumped to distract the QB, the shotgun snap from center James Daniels came early.

The football hit Stanley, his arms raised, around his waist and fell to the turf.

"I had no clue where the ball was," Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards said.

Jacobs didn't know at first, either, standing upright in the backfield. But then, he saw it on the ground behind Wadley and pile of players. Jacobs fell to his knees, anticipating a scrum.

When he recognized his clear path to recover the fumble, Jacobs stood, intentionally pulling his knee off the ground.

"Football IQ," he quipped after the victory.

The senior from San Pedro, California, snagged the ball and took off toward the end zone as Iowa linemen Tristan Wirfs and Keegan Render grasped helplessly at the defender.

"I thought they had it," Edwards said, "so I was trying to pull some of their guys off. And then I see Leon. It was crazy. He just scooped it up with those paws and ran.

"I thought it was such a smart play. He stood up before he picked it up. I knew no one was catching him, that's for sure." Jacobs' scoop and score covered 21 yards -- the third defensive touchdown of the game and first for the Badgers, returning momentum to the Wisconsin sideline.

Ignited by the defensive touchdown, the Badgers scored 21 unanswered points to finish the victory, their first over the Hawkeyes in Madison since 2007.

"That's Leon," Wisconsin safety Joe Ferguson said. "He's just a manimal out there, throwing dudes off him."

A manimal?

The Badgers find many ways to refer to Jacobs, who appeared in his school-record 55th game on Saturday, breaking a record he shared with 10 former Wisconsin players.

"He's a freak, man," Edwards said.

Coach Paul Chryst described Jacobs as "a guy who was going to do anything" to help the Badgers.

"And certainly this year, he's found a home," Chryst said. "He's very talented, but a great teammate [who] cares a ton about his team."

To build a great team, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez once told Chryst, you need your seniors to play their best football.

That's Jacobs, no doubt, the coach said.

No big deal, Jacobs said. He was simply in the right place at the right time -- and at a key moment as the Badgers on defense fought the temptation to feel frustrated with their offense for allowing two defensive touchdowns to Iowa.

"Instead of getting mad about it," Jacobs said, "we got riled up about it and said, 'Just go make a play.'"

A play, it turned out, that solidified the Badgers' 10th victory and helped make a big statement for the Big Ten's lone undefeated team.