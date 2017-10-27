Goodbye fifth-years, hello true freshmen

No. 2 Penn State faces its toughest challenge of the regular season in a visit to Ohio State. Notre Dame has another chance for a quality win. Take a look inside the numbers to see who will win these games and which other top 25 teams are on upset alert. (1:01)

J.K. Dobbins wasn't surprised he was given the chance to play as a true freshman in Ohio State's first game of the year, or that he ran for 181 yards in that win over Indiana. Dobbins said he was confident he was going to do the things he did on the field, and Urban Meyer echoed those sentiments after that game.

"Yeah, not surprised at all," Meyer said. "I kind of tempered my emotions with [the media] early on. We've seen that since spring practice, and he's had a hell of a camp."

Dobbins is just one example of many freshmen who are getting an opportunity to hit the ground running as the result of college coaches reworking their recruiting strategies. By targeting prospects they believe can make an immediate impact, and allowing them to do so, redshirts are becoming more and more uncommon in college football.

"It really was a philosophical change," Meyer said about how he recruits. "I remember reading Pete Carroll's comments [when he was at USC] that we don't recruit to redshirt, and that changed many years ago when I first read that. I thought, when you look at it, we don't either.

"When we go out and recruit, we make that clear. We don't recruit people with potential as much as we do recruit trying to get great players."

More and more programs have grasped on to the philosophy that the best man should be on the field no matter his age or experience. So much so that redshirting is no longer the norm.

Through first six games this season, Ohio State had already played 13 true freshmen. Georgia played 16 true freshmen though six games, including starting quarterback Jake Fromm, who has helped lead the Dawgs to a 7-0 start on the season.

The moment has yet to be too big for freshman J.K. Dobbins, who has at least 50 yards rushing in each of Ohio State's seven games. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor is currently fourth in the nation in total rushing yards with 1,112 yards on the season. The list of contributing freshmen is growing and growing, as more and more programs have turned to that style of roster management.

Lincoln Riley is early in his head coaching career at Oklahoma, but he has already stressed his belief that filling gaps on the roster with players who can compete right away with the experienced guys is what will help get the Sooners to championship level.

"That's what we're trying to do, is push recruiting people we feel like can either (A) come in here and help right now, or (B) come in and push the guys that we have and make them better," Riley said. "We're not going to try to take a lot of projects, guys that we think, 'Well, maybe they're two or three years down the line.' That's just not how we're going to recruit, and I think if we're going to continue to push this thing and take it where we think it can go, that's got to be the mentality."

As those schools see their young players progressing faster and faster, they also see them make their way to the NFL sooner, which makes it a necessity to continue bringing in players who can step in right away.

Over the past two seasons, Ohio State and Clemson have seen the most early entrants in the NFL draft with 15 and 11, respectively. Despite that stat, both teams made the College Football Playoff last season -- with Clemson winning the national championship -- and both have a real shot to make it back again, in part because they are getting production out of younger players such as Dobbins.

"The days of having people for five years is very unusual, although we have a few this year," Meyer said. "Normally you don't have many at all. We make that clear on the front end of our recruiting, and we make that clear that once they get here, there's no seniority; the best player's going to play."

Coach speak

All week Adam Rittenberg has been chatting with head and assistant coaches around the country. Here is the best of those conversations.

When trying to pinpoint the key player to Boston College's offensive surge -- the Eagles eclipsed 40 points in consecutive ACC games for the first time in team history -- the obvious choices would be running back AJ Dillon (272 rush yards at Louisville) or quarterback Anthony Brown (275 passing yards, three TDs at Virginia). But the answer is freshman center Ben Petrula. A standout guard in high school, Petrula moved to center after Jon Baker, a two-year starter and team captain, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

"You have no idea how difficult that was," offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler said. "We went from trying to have an explosive offense to getting the snap right. We had a guy who never played center."

After some expected hiccups -- the Eagles took a 20-yard loss on a bad snap in Petrula's first game -- things have settled down. The most exciting part of BC's surge is the freshmen (Dillon, Brown, Petrula and leading wideout Kobay White) at the forefront.

"We're not naïve," Loeffler said. "We understand we're extremely young. We understand we're not where we need to be. We know those hiccups aren't over, but it's exciting to see the potential. The future's extremely, extremely bright. As these guys become older, they're going to do things on a more consistent basis. There's going to be times where we light it up."

Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer calls his group the "wild dogs," and he's not partial to any breed.

"I don't want to have clones," Spencer said. "There are certain guys who have tremendous traits. Shaka Toney is a guy that doesn't go to the actual barometer of, this is how you want him to look, and then you get a guy like [Ryan] Buchholz, who's 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, and can move around like a cat."

The variety of body types and skill sets has helped Penn State become a strong front despite the absence of a dominant player. Four linemen have multiple sacks, led by Toney's four, and Shareef Miller has a team-high five quarterback hurries and a safety in what ended up as a two-point win over Iowa. PSU is tied for seventh nationally in sacks, 13th in yards per rush allowed and leads the FBS in net yards per pass attempt (4.46). With the 233-pound Miller backing up the 275-pound Buchholz, the Lions can mix up their looks. Although starting tackles Parker Cothren and Curtis Cothran have similar frames, backup Kevin Givens is smaller and can shift to end if needed.

"I try to prepare them for every situation," Spencer said. "But for the record, I wouldn't put Shaka Toney in on the goal line. Every time we go in our goal line segment, he asks me to go to nose guard, but we're not going to do that this year."

NC State's offense entered the season with one uniquely versatile player in Jaylen Samuels. Now it has two. Nyheim Hines has emerged alongside Samuel as a major weapon for the Wolfpack, especially at running back, where he moved after playing his first two seasons at wide receiver. Hines is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has piled up at least 92 yards in the past five games and more than 100 in the past three contests. It's not a surprise, though, as Hines came to NC State as a running back -- he had 6,242 rushing yards -- but had to wait behind star Matt Dayes.

"He's a running back at heart," running backs coach Des Kitchings said. "I joke that we had to take him out back and toughen him up a little bit, get the wide receiver out of him, but that's who he is. He's a contact player but also knows how to avoid the big hits by making himself smaller in tight spaces, so he doesn't take the direct hits.

"He's converted some third downs for us. He's poked it in there on the goal line with tough runs, breaking tackles, because he's a fighter. He's a strong, tough little guy."

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Hines remains a factor in the passing game (16 receptions). He also has a 92-yard punt-return touchdown and serves as NC State's top kickoff returner (23.4 YPR). "Those two guys," Kitchings said of Hines and Samuels, "they have to touch the ball for us. Nyheim's contribution to this team is enormous."

Iowa State's offense appeared to be in crisis as the calendar changed from September to October. The Cyclones managed just seven points and 256 yards in a home loss to Texas. Standout running back David Montgomery had just nine carries, a mystifyingly low total. Quarterback Jacob Park threw three interceptions and argued with head coach Matt Campbell on the sideline. Days later, Campbell announced Park would be taking a medical leave from the team. What happened next? Three consecutive Big 12 wins, including an upset of No. 3 Oklahoma, and 38 points per game during the streak. The Cyclones are in the Top 25 for the first time since 2005, and the offense is on pace to set the team scoring-average record.

"I don't know if it's any different," offensive coordinator Tom Manning said. "Obviously, we didn't play real well in [the Texas] game. As coaches, it makes you question what you were doing. As players, it can put you down for a little bit until the next week. But the credit goes to our kids. After losing that game, which they worked really hard for, they were able to come back the next week and really put their energy and effort in their preparation."

Arguably no one worked harder than Kyle Kempt, a walk-on journeyman who made his first start at Oklahoma and has thrown three touchdown passes in two of the past three games. "He's been the same player forever," Manning said. "Whether it's been here, whether it's been his previous schools, the approach Kyle takes every day is he's going to learn the ins and outs of the offense and why you're doing things, and be very poised and composed, because he's confident. Kyle has poise because he has confidence, because he has an understanding of the information he's seeing."

