CLEMSON, S.C. -- The catch was gorgeous, a one-handed, over-the-shoulder grab along the sideline that went for a 78-yard touchdown. It was the second circus catch of the day for Clemson freshman Tee Higgins in a route of The Citadel, and afterward, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott wanted details.

"I asked [Higgins] how he made that catch, and he said, 'I don't know,'" Elliott recalled. "That's a sign of a great player -- the ones who just get it done."

That's fair, but the larger question for Clemson is how the Tigers will keep making those grabs, because as the season draws to a close and College Football Playoff selections loom, the passing game -- and the deep ball in particular -- remain something of a mystery.

A year ago, with Deshaun Watson at the helm, the Tigers were among the most prolific downfield passing offenses in the country. This year, not so much.

Through 11 games in 2016, Watson had thrown 81 passes of 16 yards or more downfield, connecting on 47 percent of them. This year, Kelly Bryant has attempted just 41 passes of that distance, and his completion percentage is just 32 percent. In the three games leading up to The Citadel blowout, Bryant was 1-of-23 on throws of 15 yards or more.

"Taking our shots, we've gotten a couple pass interferences, but we really haven't been finishing on balls," Elliott said. "Something we haven't been able to do the last few weeks is throw the deep ball."

Elliott isn't putting all the blame on Bryant. Some throws have been off line, to be sure, but the receivers haven't done a great job of finishing routes or holding on to catchable balls. That's one reason Higgins was so involved last week -- and may be again down the stretch, Elliott said.

Clemson's run game has certainly helped pick up the slack, too. This is a far different offensive game plan than it was under Watson, with more run-pass option for Bryant and far more success from the running backs. Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster combined for 332 yards and four touchdowns during that three-game stretch when Bryant struggled to complete a deep ball. Overall, the Tigers are averaging 231 rush yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry this season (not counting sacks), the best marks of the Dabo Swinney era.

But what the Tigers would really like is balance -- not a quarterback-centered offense like years past or a run-heavy attack like this season, but a unit that can adjust in the moment, something dynamic and unpredictable. That's where the deep ball comes in.

"That's something we talked about going into the stretch run, we need to be able to throw and catch the ball, dictate the pace," Elliott said.

Whether The Citadel game was an ah-ha moment remains a dubious proposition. Bryant did complete 2-of-5 deep balls, both completions going for touchdowns. But it was hardly against the level of competition the Tigers will see moving forward. Higgins' emergence could be another spark.

This week's opponent, South Carolina, has been little better than average against the deep ball. Miami, the Tigers' challenger in the ACC title game, has endured its struggles, too, including three touchdowns on deep balls by Virginia last week. Opportunities will be there. The question is whether Clemson can connect. It might be the difference between a good 2017 season and another national championship.