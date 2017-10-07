        <
          Power Rankings Week 6: Oklahoma fails to deliver

          2:36 PM ET
          Adam Rittenberg
          A schedule largely devoid of marquee matchups made Week 6 all about taking care of business.

          Those teams that did, especially on the road, were rewarded accordingly. Those teams that did not, especially at home, paid a severe price.

          The top four looks a little different after Oklahoma's stunning home loss to short-handed Iowa State. Georgia slides in after taking its road show from Knoxville to Nashville.

          Washington State, TCU, Miami and Wisconsin also move up with profile-boosting victories. Oklahoma and Michigan, meanwhile, didn't deliver on their home fields, and they sink in the rankings.

          At this point in the year, teams should be impressing each week, either by which teams they beat or how they beat them. Résumés are building, as NC State attests. The rankings welcome some new blood with Michigan State, Stanford, Texas Tech and Navy.

