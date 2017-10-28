Power Rankings Week 9: Georgia helps SEC teams take over the top spots

The SEC might not be the nation's top conference, but two of its teams sit atop the latest Power Rankings.

Notre Dame is validating its playoff candidacy more and more each week. Clemson, we see you there. You, too, Ohio State.

Editor's Picks The four hours that shook up the college football world From euphoria at Ohio State, to insanity at Iowa State, to Florida's folly, Saturday's games will have long-lasting implications on the playoff race, the coaching hot seat and more. And it all took place over about 200 action-packed minutes.

The initial CFP selection committee rankings are less than 72 hours away, and Week 9 provided quite a shakeup at the top. From this point forward, ESPN's Power Rankings will attempt to mirror those from the committee. After all, we follow a similar formula, namely these principles:

• Not all undefeated teams are created equal. Alabama and Georgia have separated themselves.

• Some one-loss teams have better profiles than undefeated teams. Meet Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Penn State.

• Quality wins over quality opponents matters more than "good" losses.

The Irish, Buckeyes and Iowa State are big movers this week. Mississippi State and Auburn return to the rankings, while USF and Texas A&M drop out.