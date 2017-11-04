Week 10 Power Rankings: Canes rising, Big Ten falling

Don't be fooled by the rigid top four. This week's Power Rankings had plenty of moving parts, as teams and conferences made statements, both good and bad.

Statement No. 1: Miami shouldn't be taken lightly. After several underwhelming victories, the Canes and their turnover chain proved too much for Virginia Tech. Clemson isn't the ACC's only playoff contender.

Statement No. 2: Oklahoma is, if nothing else, a survivor. I had the Sooners too low last week, and while the defense remains a giant red flag, Baker Mayfield can carry this team to the playoff.

Statement No. 3: The Big Ten is in big trouble. A league that has produced annual CFP participants and one champion is pinning its hopes on lone undefeated and untested Wisconsin after losses by Ohio State and Penn State. Just a stunning turn for a league that had looked like a playoff lock.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions paid a heavy price in the rankings, while Oklahoma, Auburn, Washington, USC and Michigan State are among the risers. UCF enters the top 10, West Virginia is back in the rankings and Iowa makes its debut after a record blowout of Ohio State.