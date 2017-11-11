Week 11 Power Rankings: Miami advances, Alabama survives

No, this isn't a throwback edition of the Power Rankings.

Miami proved on Saturday that it belonged among college football's elite by trouncing Notre Dame 40-8 and shooting up to No. 2 this week. The Hurricanes (9-0) have a chance to win 10 games for the first time since 2003, but their sights are set a lot higher than double-digit victories in Mark Richt's second season back at his alma mater. They're right in the middle of the College Football Playoff hunt.

The other big riser this week was Auburn, which dismantled previously unbeaten Georgia 40-17 and moved all the way up to No. 6. Wasn't it just a few weeks ago that some were talking about Gus Malzahn possibly getting fired? Now, he has the Tigers positioned to possibly make a playoff run.

It wasn't exactly a ho-hum week for No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide remained in the top spot but had to weather a glut of injuries at linebacker and an inspired effort by Mississippi State to beat the Bulldogs in the final seconds on the road. The bigger question: Will the Tide's injuries catch up with them?

And, finally, can anybody slow down Baker Mayfield and that Oklahoma offense? The No. 4 Sooners lit up TCU for a 38-20 win and have scored 191 points in their past four games.