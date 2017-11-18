Week 12 Power Rankings: Wisconsin's big second half pays dividends

This week's Power Rankings, with few exceptions, could have been written long before the games kicked off Saturday.

Cupcake Week provided few clues about how the playoff race will shake out. The top four shuffled only in order, not teams. Wisconsin, meanwhile, solidified itself at No. 5 with a 17-point, second-half surge against Michigan. Short-handed TCU had an impressive win in Lubbock, Texas, while Oklahoma State fell off the pace in shocking fashion against Kansas State. Miami avoided a colossal letdown, thanks to the Turnover Chain, and Notre Dame held on to beat Navy.

NC State's goal-line fumble knocks it out of the rankings. West Virginia joins the Wolfpack on the outside. Several teams move in, including surging Northwestern, Iowa State and Boise State.

For the most part, teams held serve against overmatched foes and moved on to bigger games next week. This week, as expected, followed a boring script. Next week, thankfully, will not. Prepare for more shuffling.