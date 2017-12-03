Postseason Power Rankings: Bama makes the top four

ESPN's Paul Finebaum explains why Ohio State was not the right choice for the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff. (1:23)

Championship weekend provided clarity about the top teams in college football.

Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma solidified themselves in the top three, though the order can be debated. USC ended a grueling and, at times, frustrating season with a Pac-12 championship. UCF survived Memphis in two overtimes to remain the Group of 5 king.

There was debate in these rankings, specifically whether Big Ten champion Ohio State or SEC West runner-up Alabama should be No. 4. Ultimately, I went with the team I believe to be the best -- not necessarily the most deserving. Alabama, which has been good to excellent most of the season, with no bad losses, occupies the fourth spot.

Georgia makes the most significant rise after its 21-point win over Auburn. I feel that the Bulldogs' profile is a smidge stronger than Oklahoma's. Miami takes the most significant drop after being exposed the past two weeks. Boise State re-enters the rankings after its late rally to beat Fresno State in the Mountain West championship.