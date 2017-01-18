Final #CFBrank 2016 top 50: All hail Deshaun Watson

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen are among the 17 draft-bound players in top 20. But young, talented QBs farther down the rankings suggest star power will return next season. (1:06)

It's hard to imagine a more wild end of the season, from Heisman winner Lamar Jackson's late-season struggles to mighty Alabama losing on a last-second Clemson touchdown.

That shook up our experts' final top-50 player ranking of the year. With the entirety of the season factored in, here's how our panel rated the best players in the country.

And you might recognize the No. 1 player, Deshaun Watson, from August, when he was our experts' pick as No. 1 heading into what was a roller-coaster 2016.

Before the season began, Deshaun Watson ranked among college football's top players. And with the season now included, he no doubt remains atop any list of the sport's biggest stars. AP Photo/Richard Shiro

Deshaun Watson

Clemson Tigers

Junior | Quarterback

Score: 9.90

Preseason rank: 1

Watson might have finished second in Heisman voting, but he won the trophy that matters most to him: the national championship. He did it with a performance against Alabama that won't soon be forgotten (420 yards, 3 TDs) and ends the season with 5,222 total yards and 50 total touchdowns. -- Andrea Adelson

Jonathan Allen

Alabama Crimson Tide

Senior | Defensive lineman

Score: 9.80

Preseason rank: 15

At this time a year ago, Allen was debating whether to turn pro. He should be glad he didn't. The junior defensive lineman was the most productive player in the SEC this season, and now he's a potential top-10 draft pick. -- Greg Ostendorf

Dede Westbrook

Oklahoma Sooners

Senior | Wide receiver

Score: 9.75

Preseason rank: unranked

The Heisman finalist finished his brilliant senior season with 1,524 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. From the beginning of October through the end of the bowl season, no FBS receiver produced more of either. -- Jake Trotter

Dalvin Cook

Florida State Seminoles

Junior | Running back

Score: 9.70

Preseason rank: 4

Since the ACC's inception in 1953, no running back had rushed for 4,000 yards in only three seasons. Cook became the first to accomplish that in 2016, and in three years he's put together a running back résumé unrivaled at Florida State. He's in the conversation with Warrick Dunn as the school's best running back, and his career ended with at least 100 rushing yards in nine of his final 10 games. He emerged as a dynamic receiver this season, too, as no Power 5 player had more scrimmage yards than Cook's 2,253 in 2016. -- Jared Shanker

Derek Barnett

Tennessee Volunteers

Junior | Defensive end

Score: 9.65

Preseason rank: 23

Not only did Barnett break Reggie White's sack record at Tennessee, but he also did it in only three seasons. The junior defensive end saved the best for last, finishing with 19 tackles for loss and a career-high 13 sacks this past season. -- Greg Ostendorf

Lamar Jackson

Louisville Cardinals

Sophomore | Quarterback

Score: 9.60

Preseason rank: 51

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner struggled at the end of the season thanks in part to a shaky offensive line, but that shouldn't take away from the monster performance he had: 51 total touchdowns, 1,571 yards rushing (No. 10 nationally) and 3,543 yards passing in a breakthrough season. -- Andrea Adelson

D'Onta Foreman

Texas Longhorns

Junior | Running back

Score: 9.50

Preseason rank: unranked

The Doak Walker Award winner for top running back and consensus All-American led the nation in rushing with 2,028 yards and 15 TDs in only 11 games. He's leaving Texas early for the NFL after producing 13 consecutive 100-yard performances. -- Max Olson

Reuben Foster

Alabama Crimson Tide

Senior | Linebacker

Score: 9.45

Preseason rank: unranked

Taking over for Reggie Ragland in the middle, Foster had a season to remember for Alabama. He was the leader of the nation's best defense, finished with a team-high 115 tackles and also won the Butkus Award as the nation's best linebacker. -- Greg Ostendorf

Demarcus Walker

Florida State Seminoles

Senior | Defensive end

Score: 9.40

Preseason rank: 61

Walker bypassed an opportunity to leave for the NFL last season when he was disappointed with his draft preview. So he entered his senior season with the goal of 15 sacks, and he eclipsed that mark. He was second nationally with 16 sacks in 2016 and was the heart of a Seminoles defense that experienced a renaissance over the second half of the season. -- Jared Shanker

Donnel Pumphrey

San Diego State Aztecs

Senior | Running back

Score: 9.35

Preseason rank: 90

Pumphrey will leave San Diego State as the all-time leading rusher in FBS history. He finished his career with 6,405 yards on 1,059 carries, which broke former Wisconsin star Ron Dayne's record (6,397) that had stood since the end of the 1999 season. -- Kyle Bonagura

Myles Garrett

Texas A&M Aggies

Junior | Defensive line

Score: 9.30

Preseason rank: 5

It's unfortunate we didn't get to see him at 100 percent often, because that's when he's most dominant. His injury-marred season was still productive, as Garrett finished with 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. We'll see him play on Sundays this year as potentially the NFL draft's No. 1 overall pick. -- Sam Khan

Malik Hooker

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sophomore | Defensive back

Score: 9.25

Preseason rank: unranked

He made his one year as a starter for the Buckeyes really count. Hooker grabbed seven interceptions in 2016 and returned three of them for touchdowns. The Thorpe Award semifinalist and consensus All-American declared for the NFL draft after his spectacular redshirt sophomore season. -- Brian Bennett

Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma Sooners

Junior | Quarterback

Score: 9.20

Preseason rank: 6

By throwing for 296 yards and two touchdowns in the Allstate Sugar Bowl rout of Auburn, Mayfield set a new FBS season passing efficiency record. After two straights years of finishing in the top five of the Heisman voting, he will open the 2017 season on everyone's Heisman short list. -- Jake Trotter

Mike Williams

Clemson Tigers

Junior | Wide receiver

Score: 9.15

Preseason rank: 48

Williams proved himself to be perhaps the most difficult matchup in college football thanks to his size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds), speed and game-breaking ability. Williams had 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, including 94 yards and a score in the national championship game against Alabama. -- Andrea Adelson

Adoree' Jackson

USC Trojans

Junior | Defensive back

Score: 9.10

Preseason rank: 21

One of the most versatile players in college football, Jackson won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back, and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He was also perhaps the best return man in the country -- he returned eight kicks for scores over the past three seasons. -- Kyle Bonagura

Budda Baker

Washington Huskies

Junior | Defensive back

Score: 9.05

Preseason rank: 39

The consensus All-American was one of the biggest playmakers on a talented Huskies defense this season. He led Washington with 71 tackles, including 10 for a loss, and has been one of the most versatile athletes in the Pac-12 over the past three years he has spent in Seattle. -- Chantel Jennings

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sophomore | Defensive back

Score: 9.00

Preseason rank: 47

It didn't matter whether he was playing cornerback or safety, Fitzpatrick simply had a knack for the football. The sophomore led the SEC with six interceptions, and he returned two of them for touchdowns. He was also fourth on the team with 66 tackles. -- Greg Ostendorf

Zach Cunningham

Vanderbilt Commodores

Junior | Linebacker

Score: 8.95

Preseason rank: unranked

No SEC defensive player was more valuable to his team than Cunningham was to Vanderbilt. He led the SEC in tackles (125), was third in tackles for loss (16.5), first in fumble recoveries (four), forced two fumbles, broke up two passes and made one of the year's best blocked kick, hurdling over the Auburn line to deny Daniel Carlson. His dominance will be missed at Vandy.

Tim Williams

Alabama Crimson Tide

Senior | Linebacker

Score: 8.90

Preseason rank: 32

The guy had just one job -- get to the quarterback. And he did it as well as anybody in college football. Playing primarily on third down, Williams finished with 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 12 quarterback hurries. -- Greg Ostendorf

Raekwon McMillan

Ohio State Buckeyes

Junior | Linebacker

Score: 8.85

Preseason rank: 17

A prototypical middle linebacker, McMillan called the shots for the Buckeyes defense and rarely missed a tackle or an assignment. In his final college performance, he had 15 tackles and a sack against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. -- Brian Bennett

Sam Darnold

USC Trojans

Freshman | Quarterback

Score: 8.80

Preseason rank: unranked

Maybe the best player in the country over the second half of the season, Darnold guided USC to nine straight wins to close the year and was the MVP in a 52-49 win in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual. -- Kyle Bonagura

Saquon Barkley

Penn State Nittany Lions

Sophomore | Running back

Score: 8.75

Preseason rank: 66

The Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Year, Barkley was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. He finished with 1,496 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns and capped the season with 294 all-purpose yards and three scores in the Rose Bowl. -- Brian Bennett

Christian Wilkins

Clemson Tigers

Sophomore | Defensive line

Score: 8.70

Preseason rank: 85

Wilkins emerged as a stalwart on the Clemson defensive line, showing off his versatility and athleticism in moving from tackle to end to help fill a glaring need. Wilkins had 13 tackles for loss and 10 pass breakups (plus a few dance moves to remember). -- Andrea Adelson

Jabrill Peppers

Michigan Wolverines

Junior | Linebacker

Score: 8.65

Preseason rank: 9

Peppers' versatility made him a must-watch player every week because we never knew where he might affect the game. Michigan officials noted he lined up at 15 positions this season. He shined defensively and ranked third in the Big Ten with 16 tackles for loss, becoming the first Wolverines player to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist since running back Chris Perry in 2003. -- Jesse Temple

Jourdan Lewis

Michigan Wolverines

Senior | Cornerback

Score: 8.60

Preseason rank: 19

Despite missing the first three games because of injury, Lewis responded with a stellar senior year. He ranked fourth in the Big Ten in passes defended per game (1.3) and recorded a phenomenal one-handed, fourth-quarter interception to clinch a victory against Wisconsin. -- Jesse Temple

Cam Robinson

Alabama Crimson Tide

Junior | Offensive line

Score: 8.55

Preseason rank: 10

There's a reason most of running back Bo Scarbrough's big runs in the College Football Playoff were to the left side. He was behind his big left tackle. Robinson, a three-year starter, won this year's Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman. -- Greg Ostendorf

Ed Oliver

Houston Cougars

Freshman | Defensive tackle

Score: 8.50

Preseason rank: unranked

Oliver was arguably the nation's best true freshman, finishing with a whopping 23 tackles for loss (third nationally), five sacks, nine pass breakups, seven quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. Perhaps the most eye-opening number? His 66 tackles, considering he's a nose tackle in a 3-4 defensive front, a position that typically limits a player's ability to rack up high tackle numbers. -- Sam Khan

John Ross III

Washington Huskies

Junior | Wide receiver

Score: 8.45

Preseason rank: unranked

The junior returned from his second season-ending knee injury to lead Power 5 receivers with 17 touchdowns in 2016. His speed and deep-threat ability stretched opposing defenses, helping Washington lead the Pac-12 in scoring offense (41.8) and passer efficiency (170.4). -- Chantel Jennings

Teez Tabor

Florida Gators

Junior | Defensive back

Score: 8.40

Preseason rank: 20

One of the nation's best cornerbacks, Tabor finished third in the SEC with four interceptions (returning one for a touchdown), had six pass breakups, two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Opponents didn't throw his way often, a sign of the respect teams had for Tabor's coverage ability. -- Sam Khan

Ben Boulware

Clemson Tigers

Senior | Linebacker

Score: 8.35

Preseason rank: unranked

The unquestioned heart of the Clemson defense belonged to Boulware, whose physical, play-to-the-whistle performance earned him praise from fans but scorn from opponents. Boulware led the Tigers with 116 tackles, top 10 in the ACC. -- Andrea Adelson

JuJu Smith-Schuster

USC Trojans

Junior | Wide receiver

Score: 8.30

Preseason rank: 13

When healthy, there might not be a more complete receiver in the country. A three-year starter at USC, his unique blend of size and strength made him a nightmare for Pac-12 defenders. He finished the year with 70 catches for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns. -- Kyle Bonagura

Arden Key

LSU Tigers

Sophomore | Defensive end

Score: 8.25

Preseason rank: 60

Key set a new LSU record with 12 sacks and led the SEC by averaging 1.09 sacks per game. Key will enter the 2017 season as the SEC's top returning pass-rusher and a top prospect for the 2018 draft. -- David Ching

Jamal Adams

LSU Tigers

Junior | Safety

Score: 8.20

Preseason rank: 18

The All-American junior is a likely a top-10 draft pick because of his ability to do a bit of everything at safety. He recorded 76 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season. -- David Ching

T.J. Watt

Wisconsin Badgers

Junior | Linebacker

Score: 8.15

Preseason rank: unranked

In his first season as a full-time starter, Watt was a menace in the opposing backfield. He finished second in the Big Ten with 11.5 sacks and tied for fourth with 15.5 tackles for loss. It was such a strong performance that he declared a year early for the NFL draft. -- Jesse Temple

Carlos Watkins

Clemson Tigers

Sophomore | Defensive end

Score: 8.10

Preseason rank: unranked

It's not often an interior lineman is found near the top of the sack rankings, but Clemson's senior tackle harassed quarterbacks all season from the middle. Watkins racked up 10.5 sacks, and a third of his 13.5 tackles for loss came in the postseason. -- Jared Shanker

Christian McCaffrey

Stanford Cardinal

Junior | Running back

Score: 8.05

Preseason rank: 3

McCaffrey led the Pac-12 in rushing (1,603 yards) and finished the season with 13 touchdowns. After sitting out with injuries and opting out of the Cardinal's bowl game, McCaffrey only appeared in 11 games this season but continued to be a workhorse, converting 74 percent of his third-down rush attempts and 75 percent of his fourth-down rush attempts. -- Chantel Jennings

Zay Jones

East Carolina Pirates

Senior | Wide receiver

Score: 8.00

Preseason rank: unranked

While he wasn't voted the Biletnikoff Award winner as the country's best receiver, statistically he was the most prolific receiver this season. He set an FBS single-season record with 158 catches this season, a number that almost matches his position ranking of 181st coming out of high school. His 399 career catches are also an FBS record. -- Jared Shanker

Austin Carr

Northwestern Wildcats

Senior | Wide receiver

Score: 7.95

Preseason rank: unranked

A little-known former walk-on before this year, Carr burst upon the national scene as a senior. He was a Biletnikoff Award finalist and the Big Ten's top receiver with 90 catches for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald even said he could be president someday. -- Brian Bennett

Desmond King

Iowa Hawkeyes

Senior | Defensive back

Score: 7.90

Preseason rank: 8

Even though King's numbers decreased in 2016 from the previous season, that's largely because opponents weren't willing to throw in his direction -- the ultimate sign of respect. King still tied for the team lead with three interceptions and ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten for both punt return and kick return average. -- Jesse Temple

Ethan Pocic

LSU Tigers

Senior | Center

Score: 7.85

Preseason rank: 30

The senior made five All-America teams after anchoring an offensive line that Pro Football Focus rated as the nation's best. PFF reported that Pocic surrendered just 11 quarterback pressures and no sacks while ranking among the nation's top centers. -- David Ching

James Conner

Pittsburgh Panthers

Junior | Running back

Score: 7.80

Preseason rank: 63

His numbers will never accurately reflect Conner's impact on Pitt, college football and fans of the sport. Less than a year after a Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis, Conner returned to play in every game this fall. He rushed for 1,092 yards as a senior, and his 56 career touchdowns set a new ACC mark. He was pretty good in a limited role as a defensive lineman, too. -- Jared Shanker

Sidney Jones

Washington Huskies

Junior | Defensive back

Score: 7.75

Preseason rank: 92

Jones was one of the best lockdown cornerbacks in the nation this season. The Huskies secondary led the Pac-12 in pass defense (183 yards per game), but it was Jones' presence and ability to be on an island that allowed Washington to flourish. -- Chantel Jennings

Pat Elflein

Ohio State Buckeyes

Senior | Offensive line

Score: 7.70

Preseason rank: 25

You could say Elflein's transition to center his senior year went well: He won the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the top center. A leader on and off the field for the Buckeyes, the three-year starter helped pave the way for the Big Ten's top rushing offense. -- Brian Bennett

Derrius Guice

LSU Tigers

Sophomore | Running back

Score: 7.65

Preseason rank: unranked

Although he started for only half the season, Guice was incredible while filling in for injured star Leonard Fournette. He rushed for 1,387 yards, becoming the first LSU player in 20 years to lead the SEC in rushing yards. -- David Ching

Solomon Thomas

Stanford Cardinal

Junior | Defensive end

Score: 7.60

Preseason rank: 68

After playing just two seasons for the Cardinal, Thomas is on his way to the NFL. Offensive linemen in the Pac-12 voted Thomas as the conference's top defensive lineman. He finished the year with eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss. -- Kyle Bonagura

Ejuan Price

Pittsburgh Panthers

Senior | Defensive line

Score: 7.55

Preseason rank: unranked

The defensive end isn't even 6 feet tall, but Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said before the season there is no measuring Price's desire and heart. Saddled with injuries to open his career, Price rebounded to conclude it with a 13-sack season in 2016, which ranked fifth nationally. -- Jared Shanker

Carl Lawson

Auburn Tigers

Senior | Wide receiver

Score: 7.50

Preseason rank: 31

For the first time since he was a freshman in 2013, Lawson was healthy for a full season. The result? He led Auburn with 13.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and his 24 quarterback hurries had to be among the best in college football. -- Greg Ostendorf

Cordrea Tankersley

Clemson Tigers

Senior | Cornerback

Score: 7.45

Preseason rank: unranked

In two playoff games, the Clemson pass defense allowed a total of 282 yards and 33 completions. In three postseason games, the Tigers picked off four passes; Tankersley was responsible for three of them. His two interceptions in the ACC title game were critical to securing a playoff invite. -- Jared Shanker

Jake Browning

Washington Huskies

Sophomore | Quarterback

Score: 7.40

Preseason rank: 93

Browning led Power 5 quarterbacks with a school-record 43 passing touchdowns this season and led the Pac-12 in passer efficiency (also a school record at 167.5). He finished the season with 3,430 passing yards. -- Chantel Jennings

Trace McSorley

Penn State Nittany Lions

Sophomore | Quarterback

Score: 7.35

Preseason rank: unranked

McSorley was sensational as a sophomore, particularly during Penn State's nine-game winning streak that captivated the college football world. In that stretch, he threw 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions, which included a 384-yard, four-touchdown performance in the Big Ten championship. He led the league in total offense and pass efficiency. -- Jesse Temple