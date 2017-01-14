2016 ScheduleAll times ET
3-9, 6th in Big Ten - East
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
Congrats! Blazing a trail to Michigan State! Go Green!! #2017
Coaches, revenues pushing Big Ten toward top
Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.
Ex-Michigan State DB Cox resolves assault case
Former Michigan State defensive back Demetrious Cox has agreed to pay $1,085 in fines and restitution to resolve a misdemeanor assault case.
Best of the B1G: 2016's unlikely stars, wild plays and crazy stats
The Big Ten season was far too fun, entertaining and competitive to let fade into the rear-view mirror. Some unlikely contributors had big moments.
Three questions for 2017: Michigan State Spartans
After a disappointing 3-9 campaign, the Spartans are hoping late-season experience for their young players leads to some big improvement next fall.
Way-Too-Early Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State leads the way into 2017
The Buckeyes were clearly humbled by the shutout loss in the College Football Playoff, but they should find themselves in contention again next season.
Way-too-early Big Ten bold predictions
ESPN's Big Ten reporters say the league's fans can expect exciting seasons from Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, and coaching stability.
Spurrier, P. Manning lead '17 College HOF class
Steve Spurrier is only the fourth person to be inducted in the College Hall of Fame as both a player and coach. He is joined in the 2017 class by Peyton Manning, Danny Ford and Marshall Faulk.
Final Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn State on top following magical season
The Nittany Lions sit atop the final Big Ten Power Rankings after a narrow loss in the Rose Bowl and Ohio State's thumping at the hands of Clemson.
Several Big Ten underclassmen deciding NFL draft futures
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 16, and the Big Ten has NFL-ready talent. Plenty of players are weighing options.
Expect less QB drama in Big Ten East this offseason
Every team in the East Division has at least one returning quarterback on the roster who has experience as a starter.
Derek Tyson RecruitingNation
Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson here at the Under Armour All-America game says he's 99% committed to the Aggies despite planned visits to Auburn and Michigan State.
Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer
ESPN300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones preparing for his announcement tonight on ESPN2 at 8:30pm ET. The finalists are Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.
Introspective Mark Dantonio seeks answers to Michigan State's problems
In the wake of Michigan State's stunning 2016 collapse, Mark Dantonio is examining what went wrong but don't expect wholesale changes.
Brian Bennett ESPN Staff Writer
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says that QB Brian Lewerke, who missed the final four games of his redshirt freshman season with a broken leg, has done enough to "be the guy to beat out" for 2017. Senior Damion Terry and freshman Messiah deWeaver are other options under center for the Spartans next year.
What would Buccaneers do in the draft?
The Bucs figure to be in need of some more pass-rushing talent to complement Gerald McCoy. In Todd McShay's first 2017 mock draft, he sees Tampa taking one of the nation's most talented DTs. Mock Draft 1.0 (Insider)
Big Ten experts: Answers to the league's most pressing questions
The Big Ten was the nation's best league this season, but what does the future hold? Is the East too loaded? Can the West catch up? Is it time to ditch divisions? We debate these topics and more.
Best quotes of the Big Ten season
From Jim Harbaugh's glasses to Penn State's conference title and everything in between, a look at the best quotes from the 2016 season in the Big Ten.
Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer
Michigan State offensive line coach Mark Staten has withdrawn his name from consideration for the head coaching job at Northern Michigan. Staten wrote on Facebook, "Decision was made after a lot of prayer, talking with family, friends and mentors. I appreciate all of those involved as I will continue to battle on as a Spartan. God Bless and Go Green!"
Ohio State, Penn State pace ESPN.com Big Ten All-Freshman team
Becoming just the third Ohio State freshman to rush for 1,000 yards landed Mike Weber on our B1G all-frosh team, joining a solid young group.
Games of the year: Ohio State-Michigan leads the list of Big Ten's best in 2016
A look at the most exciting and memorable Big Ten games in a season defined by must-win scenarios.
Champ. Drive: How McDowell's Departure Impacts Spartans
Ivan Maisel, Chris Low and Doug Kezirian discuss Malik McDowell's decision to declare for the NFL Draft and examine how his departure with impact the Spartans.
Michigan State is among the nominees
Michigan State is among Mark Schlabach's nominees for most disappointing team. Schlabach picked Notre Dame for this category, but what do you think? Vote now!
Michigan State DL McDowell to enter NFL draft
Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell will enter the upcoming NFL draft, forgoing his final season of college eligibility.
2016 Big Ten Standings
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
2017 Recruits
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Kevin Jarvis
|OG
|Committed
|81
|Rocky Lombardi
|QB-DT
|Committed
|80
|Lashawn Paulino-Bell
|DE
|Committed
|80
|Hunter Rison
|WR
|Committed
|80
|Antjuan Simmons
|OLB
|Committed
|80
Awards
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2015
|C. Cook
|Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
|2013
|D. Dennard
|Jim Thorpe Award
|2002
|C. Rogers
|Fred Biletnikoff Award