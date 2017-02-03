2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
3-9, 6th in Big Ten - East
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images
1dESPN.com

Kirk Cousins among best long-shot recruits

Five Big Ten schools finished with better recruiting classes than Michigan State. Recruiting rankings, however, aren't an exact science. Just ask Kirk Cousins.

Matt York/AP Photo
2dESPN RecruitingNation

Grading the 2017 Big Ten recruiting classes

Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office
2dDan Murphy

Michigan St. commit jailed, doesn't send LOI

Michigan State commit Donovan Winter was arrested in Florida on Monday night and did not send his letter of intent to the Spartans on Wednesday.

Find Tickets

Michigan State vs Bowling Green Falcons

Spartan Stadium (MI) - Fri 9/1

351 tickets available from $46