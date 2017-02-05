2016 ScheduleAll times ET
Congrats to former Spartan kicker Morten Anderson on his NFL Hall of Fame induction! #GoGreen
2017 recruits respond to Michigan State's steady approach
Despite a 3-9 season, Mark Dantonio's Spartans landed another solid recruiting class with a consistent message that impressed incoming players.
Congrats to @RileyBullough on his 2017 NFL Combine invite! Outstanding Toughness, FB IQ and mobility. #DreamBig #Spartans
Congrats to @MontaeNicholson on his invite to the NFL Combine! Big talent and hitter. Will be among the best at Safety. #DreamBig #Spartans
Congrats to @MSU_LEEK4 on his NFL Combine Invite! Eyes will be opened to elite talent, knowledge and Gr8 personality. #DreamBig #Spartans
Kirk Cousins among best long-shot recruits
Five Big Ten schools finished with better recruiting classes than Michigan State. Recruiting rankings, however, aren't an exact science. Just ask Kirk Cousins.
Maryland catching up with Big Ten leaders
Maryland became the first Big Ten school other than Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State to sign more than five ESPN 300 recruits.
Grading the 2017 Big Ten recruiting classes
Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio dons hats from recruits' high schools on signing day
Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio flipped the script on what has become a national signing day tradition by putting on a hat from each Michigan State commit's high school as he talked about them.
Michigan St. commit jailed, doesn't send LOI
Michigan State commit Donovan Winter was arrested in Florida on Monday night and did not send his letter of intent to the Spartans on Wednesday.
Former Spartans All-American Coleman dies
Don Coleman, Michigan State's first unanimous All-American football player, passed away Monday at the age of 88.
Few schools can win big with less
Since 2012, only four Power 5 schools have shared or won outright conference championships without a top-20 recruiting class. Michigan State has done it twice.
Signing day a big deal, but not everything, for Big Ten
Don't overlook the importance of Wednesday's signing day developments. But don't assume those will tell the whole story in the Big Ten, either.
Why the road to the playoff starts on signing day
Visualizing the recruiting numbers that built the teams involved in the first three years of the College Football Playoff.
Early Commit: TE Trenton Gillison to Michigan State
Michigan State is working with a sense of urgency on the trail in 2018 to overcome a tough season on the field in 2016. With two prospects from Ohio already committed in the junior class, the Spartans scored the biggest win yet on Sunday when ESPN Junior 300 tight end Trenton Gillison committed.
Rutgers leads list of Big Ten players headed to Super Bowl
It might surprise you to learn that Rutgers has more players on the Super Bowl rosters than any other Big Ten team.
A look at the toughest Big Ten nonconference schedules in 2017
Purdue faces Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville, and Michigan takes on Florida in two of the tougher openers for B1G teams next fall.
Top 25 returning B1G players: Nittany Lions, Buckeyes lead the way into 2017
The Nittany Lions, especially on offense, and the Buckeyes lead the way in the top returning players in the Big Ten.
Stats that defined 2016: Michigan State Spartans
The Spartans finished 2016 with a 3-9 record, and when you look at the numbers, you can understand the reasons for their failures.
Which Big Ten underclassmen could declare for 2018 NFL draft?
Slew of Ohio State defenders, Nittany Lions offensive backfield could opt to leave school early and spice up the 2018 NFL draft.
Coaches, revenues pushing Big Ten toward top
Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.
2017 Recruits
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Kevin Jarvis
|OG
|Signed
|81
|Rocky Lombardi
|QB-DT
|Signed
|80
|Lashawn Paulino-Bell
|DE
|Signed
|80
|Hunter Rison
|WR
|Signed
|80
|Antjuan Simmons
|OLB
|Signed
|80
2016 Big Ten Standings
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
Team Leaders 2016
Awards
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2015
|C. Cook
|Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
|2013
|D. Dennard
|Jim Thorpe Award
|2002
|C. Rogers
|Fred Biletnikoff Award
