2016 Schedule
3-9, 6th in Big Ten - East
Spartans come out scoring, lead game with hot streak (0:35)
9dBrian Bennett

Coaches, revenues pushing Big Ten toward top

Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.

13dChris Low

Spurrier, P. Manning lead '17 College HOF class

Steve Spurrier is only the fourth person to be inducted in the College Hall of Fame as both a player and coach. He is joined in the 2017 class by Peyton Manning, Danny Ford and Marshall Faulk.

Derek Tyson RecruitingNation 

Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson here at the Under Armour All-America game says he's 99% committed to the Aggies despite planned visits to Auburn and Michigan State.

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

ESPN300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones preparing for his announcement tonight on ESPN2 at 8:30pm ET. The finalists are Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Brian Bennett ESPN Staff Writer 

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says that QB Brian Lewerke, who missed the final four games of his redshirt freshman season with a broken leg, has done enough to "be the guy to beat out" for 2017. Senior Damion Terry and freshman Messiah deWeaver are other options under center for the Spartans next year.

43dESPN.com staff

Best quotes of the Big Ten season

From Jim Harbaugh's glasses to Penn State's conference title and everything in between, a look at the best quotes from the 2016 season in the Big Ten.

Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Michigan State offensive line coach Mark Staten has withdrawn his name from consideration for the head coaching job at Northern Michigan. Staten wrote on Facebook, "Decision was made after a lot of prayer, talking with family, friends and mentors. I appreciate all of those involved as I will continue to battle on as a Spartan. God Bless and Go Green!"

