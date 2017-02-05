2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
3-9, 6th in Big Ten - East

3dESPN.com

Kirk Cousins among best long-shot recruits

Five Big Ten schools finished with better recruiting classes than Michigan State. Recruiting rankings, however, aren't an exact science. Just ask Kirk Cousins.

4dESPN RecruitingNation

Grading the 2017 Big Ten recruiting classes

Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.

4dDan Murphy

Michigan St. commit jailed, doesn't send LOI

Michigan State commit Donovan Winter was arrested in Florida on Monday night and did not send his letter of intent to the Spartans on Wednesday.

ESPN Stats & Info

Few schools can win big with less

Since 2012, only four Power 5 schools have shared or won outright conference championships without a top-20 recruiting class. Michigan State has done it twice.

6dGerry Hamilton

Early Commit: TE Trenton Gillison to Michigan State

Michigan State is working with a sense of urgency on the trail in 2018 to overcome a tough season on the field in 2016. With two prospects from Ohio already committed in the junior class, the Spartans scored the biggest win yet on Sunday when ESPN Junior 300 tight end Trenton Gillison committed.

23dBrian Bennett

Coaches, revenues pushing Big Ten toward top

Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.

