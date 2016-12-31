Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
One year ago today, the Spartans stood on the Big Stage in College Football . We will rise up again. Put your name on it. #2017Spartans
Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson here at the Under Armour All-America game says he's 99% committed to the Aggies despite planned visits to Auburn and Michigan State.
ESPN300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones preparing for his announcement tonight on ESPN2 at 8:30pm ET. The finalists are Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.
In the wake of Michigan State's stunning 2016 collapse, Mark Dantonio is examining what went wrong but don't expect wholesale changes.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says that QB Brian Lewerke, who missed the final four games of his redshirt freshman season with a broken leg, has done enough to "be the guy to beat out" for 2017. Senior Damion Terry and freshman Messiah deWeaver are other options under center for the Spartans next year.
The Bucs figure to be in need of some more pass-rushing talent to complement Gerald McCoy. In Todd McShay's first 2017 mock draft, he sees Tampa taking one of the nation's most talented DTs. Mock Draft 1.0 (Insider)
The Big Ten was the nation's best league this season, but what does the future hold? Is the East too loaded? Can the West catch up? Is it time to ditch divisions? We debate these topics and more.
From Jim Harbaugh's glasses to Penn State's conference title and everything in between, a look at the best quotes from the 2016 season in the Big Ten.
Michigan State offensive line coach Mark Staten has withdrawn his name from consideration for the head coaching job at Northern Michigan. Staten wrote on Facebook, "Decision was made after a lot of prayer, talking with family, friends and mentors. I appreciate all of those involved as I will continue to battle on as a Spartan. God Bless and Go Green!"
Becoming just the third Ohio State freshman to rush for 1,000 yards landed Mike Weber on our B1G all-frosh team, joining a solid young group.
A look at the most exciting and memorable Big Ten games in a season defined by must-win scenarios.
Ivan Maisel, Chris Low and Doug Kezirian discuss Malik McDowell's decision to declare for the NFL Draft and examine how his departure with impact the Spartans.
Michigan State is among Mark Schlabach's nominees for most disappointing team. Schlabach picked Notre Dame for this category, but what do you think? Vote now!
Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell will enter the upcoming NFL draft, forgoing his final season of college eligibility.
Michigan State senior defensive back Demetrious Cox has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.
The Nittany Lions are one of the hottest teams in the country as they leapfrogged Michigan in the CFP rankings -- and in the Big Ten Power Rankings.
Malik McDowell drops several spots on Mel Kiper's list after missing three games with an ankle injury and recording just 1.5 sacks. McDowell, at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, is awfully talented to pass on. Big Board (Insider)
Spartans defensive back Demetrious Cox says was "falsely accused" after being cited for misdemeanor assault last week.
Malik Zaire is expected to graduate in December and will be eligible immediately next season at whichever school he chooses.
Despite going from the College Football Playoff a year ago to a 3-9 finish in 2016, Mark Dantonio says changing his staff isn't a consideration.
Ohio State is the top team in the Big Ten. Michigan is No. 2. Neither will be playing in the conference title game.
A long-shot scenario comes to fruition for the Nittany Lions, whose win over Michigan State sends them to the title game next week against Wisconsin.
Trace McSorley completed 17 of 23 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns and No. 7 Penn State beat Michigan State 45-12 to win the Big Ten East on Saturday.
