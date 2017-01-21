ESPN UK @ESPNUK
The Nittany Lions, especially on offense, and the Buckeyes lead the way in the top returning players in the Big Ten.
The Spartans finished 2016 with a 3-9 record, and when you look at the numbers, you can understand the reasons for their failures.
Slew of Ohio State defenders, Nittany Lions offensive backfield could opt to leave school early and spice up the 2018 NFL draft.
Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.
Former Michigan State defensive back Demetrious Cox has agreed to pay $1,085 in fines and restitution to resolve a misdemeanor assault case.
The Big Ten season was far too fun, entertaining and competitive to let fade into the rear-view mirror. Some unlikely contributors had big moments.
After a disappointing 3-9 campaign, the Spartans are hoping late-season experience for their young players leads to some big improvement next fall.
The Buckeyes were clearly humbled by the shutout loss in the College Football Playoff, but they should find themselves in contention again next season.
ESPN's Big Ten reporters say the league's fans can expect exciting seasons from Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, and coaching stability.
Steve Spurrier is only the fourth person to be inducted in the College Hall of Fame as both a player and coach. He is joined in the 2017 class by Peyton Manning, Danny Ford and Marshall Faulk.
The Nittany Lions sit atop the final Big Ten Power Rankings after a narrow loss in the Rose Bowl and Ohio State's thumping at the hands of Clemson.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 16, and the Big Ten has NFL-ready talent. Plenty of players are weighing options.
Every team in the East Division has at least one returning quarterback on the roster who has experience as a starter.
Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson here at the Under Armour All-America game says he's 99% committed to the Aggies despite planned visits to Auburn and Michigan State.
ESPN300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones preparing for his announcement tonight on ESPN2 at 8:30pm ET. The finalists are Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.
In the wake of Michigan State's stunning 2016 collapse, Mark Dantonio is examining what went wrong but don't expect wholesale changes.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says that QB Brian Lewerke, who missed the final four games of his redshirt freshman season with a broken leg, has done enough to "be the guy to beat out" for 2017. Senior Damion Terry and freshman Messiah deWeaver are other options under center for the Spartans next year.
The Bucs figure to be in need of some more pass-rushing talent to complement Gerald McCoy. In Todd McShay's first 2017 mock draft, he sees Tampa taking one of the nation's most talented DTs. Mock Draft 1.0 (Insider)
The Big Ten was the nation's best league this season, but what does the future hold? Is the East too loaded? Can the West catch up? Is it time to ditch divisions? We debate these topics and more.
From Jim Harbaugh's glasses to Penn State's conference title and everything in between, a look at the best quotes from the 2016 season in the Big Ten.
Michigan State offensive line coach Mark Staten has withdrawn his name from consideration for the head coaching job at Northern Michigan. Staten wrote on Facebook, "Decision was made after a lot of prayer, talking with family, friends and mentors. I appreciate all of those involved as I will continue to battle on as a Spartan. God Bless and Go Green!"
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Kevin Jarvis
|OG
|Committed
|81
|Rocky Lombardi
|QB-DT
|Committed
|80
|Lashawn Paulino-Bell
|DE
|Committed
|80
|Hunter Rison
|WR
|Committed
|80
|Antjuan Simmons
|OLB
|Committed
|80
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2015
|C. Cook
|Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
|2013
|D. Dennard
|Jim Thorpe Award
|2002
|C. Rogers
|Fred Biletnikoff Award
Spartan Stadium (MI) - Fri 9/1