2017 recruits respond to Michigan State's steady approach
Despite a 3-9 season, Mark Dantonio's Spartans landed another solid recruiting class with a consistent message that impressed incoming players.
Five Big Ten schools finished with better recruiting classes than Michigan State. Recruiting rankings, however, aren't an exact science. Just ask Kirk Cousins.
Maryland became the first Big Ten school other than Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State to sign more than five ESPN 300 recruits.
Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.
Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio flipped the script on what has become a national signing day tradition by putting on a hat from each Michigan State commit's high school as he talked about them.
Michigan State commit Donovan Winter was arrested in Florida on Monday night and did not send his letter of intent to the Spartans on Wednesday.
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Kevin Jarvis
|OG
|Signed
|81
|Rocky Lombardi
|QB-DT
|Signed
|80
|Lashawn Paulino-Bell
|DE
|Signed
|80
|Hunter Rison
|WR
|Signed
|80
|Antjuan Simmons
|OLB
|Signed
|80
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2015
|C. Cook
|Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
|2013
|D. Dennard
|Jim Thorpe Award
|2002
|C. Rogers
|Fred Biletnikoff Award
