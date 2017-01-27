Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
Happy birthday @N_Davis84 and @madrelondon! Hope you both have a great day #DreamBig pic.twitter.com/e98wUHvbdh
Happy birthday @N_Davis84 and @madrelondon! Hope you both have a great day #DreamBig pic.twitter.com/e98wUHvbdh
It might surprise you to learn that Rutgers has more players on the Super Bowl rosters than any other Big Ten team.
Purdue faces Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville, and Michigan takes on Florida in two of the tougher openers for B1G teams next fall.
The Nittany Lions, especially on offense, and the Buckeyes lead the way in the top returning players in the Big Ten.
The Spartans finished 2016 with a 3-9 record, and when you look at the numbers, you can understand the reasons for their failures.
Slew of Ohio State defenders, Nittany Lions offensive backfield could opt to leave school early and spice up the 2018 NFL draft.
Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.
Former Michigan State defensive back Demetrious Cox has agreed to pay $1,085 in fines and restitution to resolve a misdemeanor assault case.
The Big Ten season was far too fun, entertaining and competitive to let fade into the rear-view mirror. Some unlikely contributors had big moments.
After a disappointing 3-9 campaign, the Spartans are hoping late-season experience for their young players leads to some big improvement next fall.
The Buckeyes were clearly humbled by the shutout loss in the College Football Playoff, but they should find themselves in contention again next season.
ESPN's Big Ten reporters say the league's fans can expect exciting seasons from Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, and coaching stability.
Steve Spurrier is only the fourth person to be inducted in the College Hall of Fame as both a player and coach. He is joined in the 2017 class by Peyton Manning, Danny Ford and Marshall Faulk.
The Nittany Lions sit atop the final Big Ten Power Rankings after a narrow loss in the Rose Bowl and Ohio State's thumping at the hands of Clemson.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 16, and the Big Ten has NFL-ready talent. Plenty of players are weighing options.
Every team in the East Division has at least one returning quarterback on the roster who has experience as a starter.
Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson here at the Under Armour All-America game says he's 99% committed to the Aggies despite planned visits to Auburn and Michigan State.
ESPN300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones preparing for his announcement tonight on ESPN2 at 8:30pm ET. The finalists are Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.
In the wake of Michigan State's stunning 2016 collapse, Mark Dantonio is examining what went wrong but don't expect wholesale changes.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says that QB Brian Lewerke, who missed the final four games of his redshirt freshman season with a broken leg, has done enough to "be the guy to beat out" for 2017. Senior Damion Terry and freshman Messiah deWeaver are other options under center for the Spartans next year.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Kevin Jarvis
|OG
|Committed
|81
|Rocky Lombardi
|QB-DT
|Committed
|80
|Antjuan Simmons
|OLB
|Committed
|80
|Lashawn Paulino-Bell
|DE
|Committed
|80
|Hunter Rison
|WR
|Signed
|80
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2015
|C. Cook
|Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
|2013
|D. Dennard
|Jim Thorpe Award
|2002
|C. Rogers
|Fred Biletnikoff Award
Spartan Stadium (MI) - Fri 9/1