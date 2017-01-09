Spurrier, P. Manning lead '17 College HOF class
Steve Spurrier is only the fourth person to be inducted in the College Hall of Fame as both a player and coach. He is joined in the 2017 class by Peyton Manning, Danny Ford and Marshall Faulk.
The Nittany Lions sit atop the final Big Ten Power Rankings after a narrow loss in the Rose Bowl and Ohio State's thumping at the hands of Clemson.
This is a little scary!! @JamesConner_ @RileyBullough twitter.com/mlyons85/statu…
Congrats to former Spartan, @L_Bell26. Another Big Game, Big Season! #makinhistory
Ready to watch 1 Spartan Steeler & 2 Spartan Dolphins today in the NFL Playoffs!!
Looking forward to watching our NFLSpartans this weekend. 1st up, 2 Spartan Raiders vs 4 Spartan Texans
Happy birthday @mjallen65! Enjoy the day #DreamBig pic.twitter.com/DpEpzjHIc5
Congrats to @Jack_Conklin74 on making the NFL All Pro Team. A huge accomplishment in his rookie season.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 16, and the Big Ten has NFL-ready talent. Plenty of players are weighing options.
Every team in the East Division has at least one returning quarterback on the roster who has experience as a starter.
Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson here at the Under Armour All-America game says he's 99% committed to the Aggies despite planned visits to Auburn and Michigan State.
ESPN300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones preparing for his announcement tonight on ESPN2 at 8:30pm ET. The finalists are Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.
In the wake of Michigan State's stunning 2016 collapse, Mark Dantonio is examining what went wrong but don't expect wholesale changes.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says that QB Brian Lewerke, who missed the final four games of his redshirt freshman season with a broken leg, has done enough to "be the guy to beat out" for 2017. Senior Damion Terry and freshman Messiah deWeaver are other options under center for the Spartans next year.
The Bucs figure to be in need of some more pass-rushing talent to complement Gerald McCoy. In Todd McShay's first 2017 mock draft, he sees Tampa taking one of the nation's most talented DTs. Mock Draft 1.0 (Insider)
The Big Ten was the nation's best league this season, but what does the future hold? Is the East too loaded? Can the West catch up? Is it time to ditch divisions? We debate these topics and more.
From Jim Harbaugh's glasses to Penn State's conference title and everything in between, a look at the best quotes from the 2016 season in the Big Ten.
Michigan State offensive line coach Mark Staten has withdrawn his name from consideration for the head coaching job at Northern Michigan. Staten wrote on Facebook, "Decision was made after a lot of prayer, talking with family, friends and mentors. I appreciate all of those involved as I will continue to battle on as a Spartan. God Bless and Go Green!"
Becoming just the third Ohio State freshman to rush for 1,000 yards landed Mike Weber on our B1G all-frosh team, joining a solid young group.
A look at the most exciting and memorable Big Ten games in a season defined by must-win scenarios.
Ivan Maisel, Chris Low and Doug Kezirian discuss Malik McDowell's decision to declare for the NFL Draft and examine how his departure with impact the Spartans.
Michigan State is among Mark Schlabach's nominees for most disappointing team. Schlabach picked Notre Dame for this category, but what do you think? Vote now!
Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell will enter the upcoming NFL draft, forgoing his final season of college eligibility.
Michigan State senior defensive back Demetrious Cox has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Kevin Jarvis
|OG
|Committed
|81
|Rocky Lombardi
|QB-DT
|Committed
|80
|Lashawn Paulino-Bell
|DE
|Committed
|80
|Hunter Rison
|WR
|Committed
|80
|Connor Heyward
|WR
|Committed
|79
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2015
|C. Cook
|Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
|2013
|D. Dennard
|Jim Thorpe Award
|2002
|C. Rogers
|Fred Biletnikoff Award