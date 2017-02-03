2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
10-3, 3rd in Big Ten - East
Harbaugh flashes dance moves for recruit (0:40)
A look back to the college versions of Brady and Ryan (0:38)
Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports
3dMark Schlabach

Post-signing day Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25

USC had the strongest signing day. Urban Meyer inked his best class. Florida State grabbed the best available player. But Alabama remains No. 1 in the second edition of the Way-Too-Early Top 25.

Matt York/AP Photo
4dESPN RecruitingNation

Grading the 2017 Big Ten recruiting classes

Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.

USA TODAY Sports, AP Photo
4dESPN.com

Ohio State finishes No. 2 in class rankings

Ohio State's recruiting class finishes four spots higher than rival Michigan. The Wolverines hauled in their second straight top-6 class.

Jim Harbaugh calls Brady 'best of all time' (0:44)
Tom Hauck for Student Sports
4dErik McKinney

Alabama lands yet another ESPN 300 prospect

The rich got richer during the past hour of signing day, as Alabama, Michigan and Florida signed three of the top remaining ESPN 300 prospects.

ESPN Stats & Info

Wolverines are light on returnees

Michigan will return only five starters from last season's 10th-ranked team. That's the fewest for a Top-25 team for more than a decade.

Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP
4dDan Murphy

Michigan early enrollees suited up in khakis

The Wolverines' midyear enrollees were on hand for their signing day extravaganza, complete with maize and blue Jordan sneakers and khaki pants.

Greg Ostendorf ESPN Staff Writer 

With ESPN 300 WR Nico Collins choosing Michigan, the top 10 players in the state of Alabama have all signed. Alabama led the way with six signees followed by Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan and Stanford all with one each. Since Nick Saban took over in 2007, the Crimson Tide have landed 18 of the 27 in-state recruits who were ranked in the Top 50.

Jake Trotter ESPN Staff Writer 

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops on the idea of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh taking his team to Rome: "If I go to Italy, I'm just going to go with my wife and my family. .. I'd like to see (AD) Joe Castiglone's reaction if I decided to take 200 people to Rome for four days...."

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

ESPN 300 wide receiver Nico Collins has committed to Michigan. Collins is the No. 150 ranked prospect and gives the Wolverines 18 ESPN 300 commitments for the 2017 class.

Dan Murphy ESPN Staff Writer 

Jim Harbaugh says he plans on making the international trip at the end of spring practice an annual event. Israel, Japan and South Africa are all on his wish list.

Dan Murphy ESPN Staff Writer 

Michigan has 11 early enrollees in this class. Most of them are here today but in their khakis and Jordan sneakers.

