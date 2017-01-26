Mitch Sherman ESPN Staff Writer

Going overseas may actually allow Michigan, in 2018 and beyond -- when the ban on offseason trips for practice during a vacation period is imposed -- to continue its spring-break journeys. During the autonomy rules session Friday at the NCAA convention, administrators were clear that overseas trips like those taken by basketball, volleyball and soccer teams will still be allowed. While exceedingly more rare to take a football team overseas, it's hard to understand how that could be banned while within the rules for other sports.