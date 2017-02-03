Greg Ostendorf ESPN Staff Writer

With ESPN 300 WR Nico Collins choosing Michigan, the top 10 players in the state of Alabama have all signed. Alabama led the way with six signees followed by Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan and Stanford all with one each. Since Nick Saban took over in 2007, the Crimson Tide have landed 18 of the 27 in-state recruits who were ranked in the Top 50.