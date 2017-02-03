Super Bowl leftovers from Tom Brady, whose surf instructor is Australian
The Super Bowl spotlight has found plenty of Tom Brady this week, so let's empty the notebook and squeeze the last few nuggets out of the Patriots QB.
.@CoachJim4UM is at it again. 😂 es.pn/2k4RYVh
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh puts on a dancing exhibit in front of James Hudson's family during a recruiting visit.
Michigan may rely on its latest recruiting class as early as this fall. Which 2017 recruit will have the biggest impact?
Maryland became the first Big Ten school other than Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State to sign more than five ESPN 300 recruits.
Michigan lost its top three receivers from last season but with three ESPN 300 signees and two other incoming four-stars, the Wolverines have reloaded.
USC had the strongest signing day. Urban Meyer inked his best class. Florida State grabbed the best available player. But Alabama remains No. 1 in the second edition of the Way-Too-Early Top 25.
National signing day is in the books. For the top 25 teams celebrating their big days, here are the recruits who should be instant starters.
Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.
Ohio State's recruiting class finishes four spots higher than rival Michigan. The Wolverines hauled in their second straight top-6 class.
The Michigan Wolverines put the attention on signing day back on their new student-athletes and turned away from the glitz of celebrity appearances.
The rich got richer during the past hour of signing day, as Alabama, Michigan and Florida signed three of the top remaining ESPN 300 prospects.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says Tom Brady's body of work makes him the greatest player in NFL history.
Michigan will return only five starters from last season's 10th-ranked team. That's the fewest for a Top-25 team for more than a decade.
Michigan landed its third ESPN 300 receiver commit of the 2017 class, beating out Alabama and Georgia to get a pledge from Nico Collins.
Already with a trip to Rome planned, Jim Harbaugh says he intends to take his Michigan team abroad every year during the spring.
The Wolverines' midyear enrollees were on hand for their signing day extravaganza, complete with maize and blue Jordan sneakers and khaki pants.
With ESPN 300 WR Nico Collins choosing Michigan, the top 10 players in the state of Alabama have all signed. Alabama led the way with six signees followed by Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan and Stanford all with one each. Since Nick Saban took over in 2007, the Crimson Tide have landed 18 of the 27 in-state recruits who were ranked in the Top 50.
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops on the idea of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh taking his team to Rome: "If I go to Italy, I'm just going to go with my wife and my family. .. I'd like to see (AD) Joe Castiglone's reaction if I decided to take 200 people to Rome for four days...."
ESPN 300 wide receiver Nico Collins has committed to Michigan. Collins is the No. 150 ranked prospect and gives the Wolverines 18 ESPN 300 commitments for the 2017 class.
Jim Harbaugh says he plans on making the international trip at the end of spring practice an annual event. Israel, Japan and South Africa are all on his wish list.
Michigan has 11 early enrollees in this class. Most of them are here today but in their khakis and Jordan sneakers.
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Signed
|88
|Luiji Vilain
|DE
|Signed
|84
|Aubrey Solomon
|DT
|Signed
|84
|Dylan McCaffrey
|QB-PP
|Signed
|83
|Chuck Filiaga
|OT
|Signed
|83
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|6
|10
|10
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2016
|J. Butt
|John Mackey Award
|2016
|J. Peppers
|Lott IMPACT Trophy
|2016
|J. Peppers
|Paul Hornung Award
|2011
|D. Molk
|Rimington Trophy
|2006
|L. Woodley
|Vince Lombardi/Rotary Award