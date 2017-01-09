Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer

Quite a few big name recruits decided to enroll early in the Big Ten, and there could be some early contributors among that list. Penn State has ESPN 300 defensive back Lamont Wade on campus, and Wade could see early playing time in the secondary. Michigan brought in 11 early enrollees, and out of all of them, ESPN 300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and athlete Ambry Thomas seems to have the clearest path to the field next season. As for Ohio State, among the nine early enrollees, five-star defensive back Jeffrey Okudah, cornerback Shaun Wade and linebacker Baron Browning have a realistic shot at being immediate contributors for the Buckeyes.