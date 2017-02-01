Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer

Based on what I have heard today, Michigan should have an exciting signing day tomorrow. Wolverines already landed wide receiver Oliver Martin on Monday, but the coaches are waiting on decisions from ESPN 300 defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, who commits live at 10am ET, ESPN 300 receiver Nico Collins and ESPN 300 linebacker Willie Gay. The staff is also still in the mix for offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. While it doesn't look like Michigan will land all of those targets, there are a few that could jump on board Wednesday.