In Big Ten, there's Ohio State and Michigan, and then there's everybody else
Jim Harbaugh has elevated Michigan's recruiting, challenging Urban Meyer at Ohio State. Here's how the programs stack up.
What's the difference two years and two elite recruiters in Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh have made for the Big Ten? Check out the recruiting ranking and top targets choosing the league.
Michigan has hired Greg Frey to be its tackles and tight ends coach and run-game coordinator.
There might be fewer celebrities on hand at Michigan's second "Signing of the Stars," but Jim Harbaugh is set to welcome another talented group.
ESPN 300 running back O'Maury Samuels reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan after an in-home visit with new Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh on Wednesday. Samuels, the No. 240 ranked prospect overall, had been looking at other schools and contemplating his final decision, but confirmed to ESPN.com that he will stick with the Wolverines.
He accidentally broke 6-yr-old Jim Harbaugh's leg with a mail truck. Nearly 50 years later, they're toasting milk. es.pn/2k4MIny
Jim Harbaugh took time out of a recruiting trip to Iowa City on Wednesday to sit down and share some milk with the man who hit him with a mail truck when the Michigan coach was a young kid.
Senior Bowl: CBs Jourdan Lewis (Michigan) and Corn Elder (Miami) worked in the slot today. Both have a good feel for playing in space and challenging a two-way-go (inside or outside release) in press-coverage.
Randy Scott fills in with Kanell talking about LeBron calling out the Cavs roster, plus Damien Woody laughs uncontrollably and we rate stuff.
Jim Harbaugh took aim at SEC country during his much-discussed satelltie camp tour. Are those efforts allowing Michigan to get a Southeast foothold?
SOURCE: Michigan is hiring Indiana offensive line coach Greg Frey, who held the same post with the Wolverines from 2008 to 2010. Scout.com first reported the move. Frey is expected to share offensive line duties with offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and also coach tight ends. Jay Harbaugh would switch from tight ends to running backs, replacing Tyrone Wheatley.
From Brian Ferentz at Iowa to Jerry Kill at Rutgers and Kevin Wilson at Ohio State, the Big Ten has seen significant shakeups of its assistant coaches.
Senior Bowl: Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis has smooth footwork and the transition speed to break on the ball. Really sinks his hips to play the comeback and curl. Solid day playing press-man in one-on-one drills.
No Florida? No problem. Days after the NCAA took a swipe at Jim Harbaugh by taking away spring practice trips, U-M's coach answered as only he can.
Stanford's Christian McCaffrey was a two-time Heisman finalist. Before that, he was way down the ESPN 300. He's among the Class of 2014's surprises.
Michigan becomes the first public institution, of those that are required to make contracts available via FOIA request, to pay three assistant coaches at least $1 million each.
Checking in with ESPN 300 WR Nico Collins, who has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Michigan with a decision likely to come next week on signing day. Collins will take his final official visit to Georgia this coming weekend.
Michigan is scheduled to hold its pro day for this year's draft-eligible prospects on March 24 at 9 a.m. Pro day schedules
Buying or selling Michigan? Ohio State or Penn State? Can Purdue rise up? We answer your questions.
It might surprise you to learn that Rutgers has more players on the Super Bowl rosters than any other Big Ten team.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|6
|10
|10
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Signed
|88
|Cesar Ruiz
|OC
|Signed
|86
|Luiji Vilain
|DE
|Committed
|84
|Chuck Filiaga
|OT
|Committed
|83
|Dylan McCaffrey
|QB-PP
|Committed
|83
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2016
|J. Butt
|John Mackey Award
|2016
|J. Peppers
|Lott IMPACT Trophy
|2016
|J. Peppers
|Paul Hornung Award
|2011
|D. Molk
|Rimington Trophy
|2006
|L. Woodley
|Vince Lombardi/Rotary Award