Coach Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM
Vic Fangio proved right again... The importance of a good reliable kicker. Also good, John crushes over an once of… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Vic Fangio proved right again... The importance of a good reliable kicker. Also good, John crushes over an once of… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Vic Fangio proved right again... The importance of a good reliable kicker. Also good, John crushes over an once of… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
The Smiles say it all! pic.twitter.com/Cj9QASBn0n
Michigan, smarting over its loss in the Orange Bowl, will head to Arlington for the Cowboy Classic against Florida on Sept. 2. The Gators are making a rare non-conference appearance outside Florida, and Michigan will look to jumpstart its national title hopes. Countdown to 2017
Michigan has hired Pep Hamilton as its new assistant coach and passing-game coordinator.
Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.
Luginbill, Haubert & Schick examine how recruiting led to Clemson's title, teams to watch before Signing Day & Paul Biancardi talks Hoophall Classic, featuring ESPN100s top 5.
The Wolverines' season didn't end how they wanted. But if we're looking at who the central figure in the Big Ten was in 2016, it's easy: Jim Harbaugh.
The Big Ten season was far too fun, entertaining and competitive to let fade into the rear-view mirror. Some unlikely contributors had big moments.
The Wolverines drop three spots, and consider their three losses: one point to Iowa, three points to Ohio State and one point to Florida State thanks to that bizarre two-point play. And all decided in the closing seconds. Power Rankings
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh welcomed his seventh child Wednesday, a 4-pound, 13-ounce boy named John.
The Big Ten struggled at the finish line, but that doesn't mean there weren't a few bright spots amid a disappointing 3-7 bowl season.
Jabrill Peppers is leaving Ann Arbor. The Michigan star announced Tuesday that he will enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be among the top picks.
Alabama enters as the favorite at 3-1, while the defending champs open at 18-1. Texas rounds out the top-10 best odds at 25-1 in Tom Herman's first season.
Alabama loses the bulk of its menacing defense, but there's plenty of talent waiting in the wings. Expect Florida State to return to the ACC summit, but Michigan might slide in the Big Ten.
The Buckeyes were clearly humbled by the shutout loss in the College Football Playoff, but they should find themselves in contention again next season.
ESPN's Big Ten reporters say the league's fans can expect exciting seasons from Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, and coaching stability.
Michigan (10-3) closed the season with close losses to Ohio State and Florida State, but the Wolverines are one of four Big Ten teams to finish in the top 10. Final AP Poll
One reason for optimism for the teams in Mark Schlabach's Way-Too-Early Top 25 is the talent on the way in 2017. Here's a look at how next season's best teams are faring in recruiting.
Pep Hamilton is leaving the Browns to reunite with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Quite a few big name recruits decided to enroll early in the Big Ten, and there could be some early contributors among that list. Penn State has ESPN 300 defensive back Lamont Wade on campus, and Wade could see early playing time in the secondary. Michigan brought in 11 early enrollees, and out of all of them, ESPN 300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and athlete Ambry Thomas seems to have the clearest path to the field next season. As for Ohio State, among the nine early enrollees, five-star defensive back Jeffrey Okudah, cornerback Shaun Wade and linebacker Baron Browning have a realistic shot at being immediate contributors for the Buckeyes.
Star running backs Justin Jackson and Saquon Barkley shined during bowl season, combining for 418 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.
Michigan has questions all over the depth chart and will have to find answers if they are to improve on an already high standard.
The Nittany Lions sit atop the final Big Ten Power Rankings after a narrow loss in the Rose Bowl and Ohio State's thumping at the hands of Clemson.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|6
|10
|10
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Signed
|87
|Dylan McCaffrey
|QB-PP
|Committed
|84
|Luiji Vilain
|DE
|Committed
|84
|Cesar Ruiz
|OC
|Signed
|84
|Kai-Leon Herbert
|OT
|Committed
|83
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2016
|J. Butt
|John Mackey Award
|2016
|J. Peppers
|Lott IMPACT Trophy
|2016
|J. Peppers
|Paul Hornung Award
|2011
|D. Molk
|Rimington Trophy
|2006
|L. Woodley
|Vince Lombardi/Rotary Award