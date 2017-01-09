2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
10-3, 3rd in Big Ten - East

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

Quite a few big name recruits decided to enroll early in the Big Ten, and there could be some early contributors among that list. Penn State has ESPN 300 defensive back Lamont Wade on campus, and Wade could see early playing time in the secondary. Michigan brought in 11 early enrollees, and out of all of them, ESPN 300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and athlete Ambry Thomas seems to have the clearest path to the field next season. As for Ohio State, among the nine early enrollees, five-star defensive back Jeffrey Okudah, cornerback Shaun Wade and linebacker Baron Browning have a realistic shot at being immediate contributors for the Buckeyes.

Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown at AFCA convention: "Dalvin Cook kind of ruined my New Year's Eve. But he's done that to me before."

Max Olson ESPN Staff Writer 

New Michigan commit Chuck Filiaga, an ESPN 300 offensive lineman, actually delivered his commitment to Jim Harbaugh a few weeks ago during his in-home visit. Harbaugh's reaction: "He was like a kid that just had 3 Monsters," Filiaga said.

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

ESPN 300 offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga has committed to Michigan. Filiaga, the No. 137 ranked prospect, gives Michigan 17 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2017, five of which are offensive linemen. The Wolverines currently have the No. 4 ranked recruiting class overall.

2d

Recapping the Under Armour All-America Game

Matt Schick, Tom Luginbill & Craig Haubert recap the Under Armour All-America Game, Georgia's rise in the updated class rankings & impact recruits for Alabama and Clemson.

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

Michigan announced on Saturday that it will be hosting another Signing of the Stars event on national signing day. The event last year brought in celebrities and professional athletes that included Tom Brady, Derek Jeter and Ric Flair among others and showcased the prospects who signed with the Wolverines in the 2016 class. Last year's show took place at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor and will be moved to Crisler arena on February 1 for this year's signing day.

Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Sources: There have been preliminary discussions about moving the Michigan-Florida season opener at AT&T Stadium to Sunday, Sept. 3. Both schools still must sign off on the date change. The game is currently set for Saturday, Sept. 2.

ESPN Stats & Info

Who will finish first on February 1st?

Ohio State has been jumped by Georgia in ESPN's latest 2017 class rankings with less than a month remaining before National Signing Day. Class rankings

5d

Champ. Drive: Musical Chairs For Top Assistants

Ivan Maisel, Brad Edwards and Heather Dinich discuss Texas' hire of Tim Beck as OC and the ripple effect it created at Ohio State, Michigan and more.

6dTed Miller

Let's rerank the New Year's Six teams

Now that the College Football Playoff National Championship is set and there is a clear No. 1 and No. 2, it's time we took another look at the 12 teams selected to play in the New Year's Six.

