10-3, 3rd in Big Ten - East
Gave his all for Maize and Blue

Jake Butt's Michigan career ended with a knee injury during the first half of the Wolverines' Orange Bowl loss on Friday night. The senior tight end was projected to be a first-round draftee next spring going into the game.

6h

Source: Wolverines TE Butt suffered torn ACL

Michigan's Jake Butt, considered one of the top draft-eligible tight ends in the 2017 class, tore his ACL during Friday night's Orange Bowl and will need surgery.

David M. Hale ESPN Staff Writer 

This game may be against Clemson, but Ohio State fans never miss a chance to take a jab at Michigan...

Florida State prevails to stop Michigan in Orange Bowl (3:18)
Matich says Michigan 'will see this as a missed opportunity' (0:41)
McShay: Cook closed the gap on Fournette with big bowl game (5:22)
Peppers emotional after missing Orange Bowl (1:13)
Dan Murphy ESPN Staff Writer 

Jabrill Peppers describes the hamstring injury that kept him out of Friday's game.

Dan Murphy ESPN Staff Writer 

A very emotional Jabrill Peppers says he thinks he'll take as long as he can to make a final decision on the NFL.

Orange Bowl wins says a lot about character of FSU (1:27)
Breaking Down FSU's 33-32 win over Michigan (2:13)

Dan Murphy ESPN Staff Writer 

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he doesn't know how serious Jake Butt's injury is yet. "ACL or MCL."

Cook is named Capital One Orange Bowl MVP (1:34)
Late TD gives Florida State win

Deondre Francois' 12-yard pass to Nyqwan Murray puts FSU ahead 33-30 in the final minute. Michigan pulled within one point when Drake Harris returned the blocked PAT kick for two points, but the Wolverines couldn't convert on their subsequent possession.

Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher breaks down their 33-32 win over Michigan (0:41)
Florida State beats Michigan in Orange Bowl thriller (1:49)

Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

No. 11 Florida State beats No. 6 Michigan 33-32 in Orange Bowl. The ViewFromVegas is the Seminoles did it as 7-point underdogs and +220 on the money line. Underdogs went 3-2 ATS in bowl games today and still lead 24-9 ATS (72.7 percent) overall. The game went over the total of 50 points as overs went 4-1 today to cut unders' lead to 18-15 (54.5 percent)

Jared Shanker ESPN Staff Writer 

Keith Gavin hasn't played much of the season because he's a freshman. He made the ultimate freshman play in the game's biggest moment, and it won Florida State the Capital One Orange Bowl, 33-32.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

WOLVERINES BLOCK THE EXTRA POINT!😱 Josh Metellus returns it for two. Florida State leads 33-32 with :36 left.

Jared Shanker ESPN Staff Writer 

Accuracy has been an issue with Deondre Francois at points this season, but he's thrown a few perfect passes to Nyqwan Murray, the second of which should win the Orange Bowl. But the way this game is going, there might be a few more scores left in the final 36 seconds.

