John Paul Harbaugh conceived in the Jubilee year of Devine Mercy declared by @Pontifex My dream is to have our baby… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Jim Harbaugh took time out of a recruiting trip to Iowa City on Wednesday to sit down and share some milk with the man who hit him with a mail truck when the Michigan coach was a young kid.
With Dan McGivern of Iowa City. Driver, when I ran into traffic & took on his car @ age 6 #LifeSaver #DefiningMoment pic.twitter.com/UOM055euuY
Senior Bowl: CBs Jourdan Lewis (Michigan) and Corn Elder (Miami) worked in the slot today. Both have a good feel for playing in space and challenging a two-way-go (inside or outside release) in press-coverage.
Randy Scott fills in with Kanell talking about LeBron calling out the Cavs roster, plus Damien Woody laughs uncontrollably and we rate stuff.
Jim Harbaugh took aim at SEC country during his much-discussed satelltie camp tour. Are those efforts allowing Michigan to get a Southeast foothold?
SOURCE: Michigan is hiring Indiana offensive line coach Greg Frey, who held the same post with the Wolverines from 2008 to 2010. Scout.com first reported the move. Frey is expected to share offensive line duties with offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and also coach tight ends. Jay Harbaugh would switch from tight ends to running backs, replacing Tyrone Wheatley.
From Brian Ferentz at Iowa to Jerry Kill at Rutgers and Kevin Wilson at Ohio State, the Big Ten has seen significant shakeups of its assistant coaches.
Senior Bowl: Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis has smooth footwork and the transition speed to break on the ball. Really sinks his hips to play the comeback and curl. Solid day playing press-man in one-on-one drills.
No Florida? No problem. Days after the NCAA took a swipe at Jim Harbaugh by taking away spring practice trips, U-M's coach answered as only he can.
Stanford's Christian McCaffrey was a two-time Heisman finalist. Before that, he was way down the ESPN 300. He's among the Class of 2014's surprises.
Michigan becomes the first public institution, of those that are required to make contracts available via FOIA request, to pay three assistant coaches at least $1 million each.
Checking in with ESPN 300 WR Nico Collins, who has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Michigan with a decision likely to come next week on signing day. Collins will take his final official visit to Georgia this coming weekend.
Michigan is scheduled to hold its pro day for this year's draft-eligible prospects on March 24 at 9 a.m. Pro day schedules
Buying or selling Michigan? Ohio State or Penn State? Can Purdue rise up? We answer your questions.
It might surprise you to learn that Rutgers has more players on the Super Bowl rosters than any other Big Ten team.
John officially hit the 5 pound mark today! Better today than yesterday! Better tomorrow than today! pic.twitter.com/CawuqjvF02
Michigan announced on Monday that the football team would spend a week in Rome at the end of April to practice and take educational trips.
Going overseas may actually allow Michigan, in 2018 and beyond -- when the ban on offseason trips for practice during a vacation period is imposed -- to continue its spring-break journeys. During the autonomy rules session Friday at the NCAA convention, administrators were clear that overseas trips like those taken by basketball, volleyball and soccer teams will still be allowed. While exceedingly more rare to take a football team overseas, it's hard to understand how that could be banned while within the rules for other sports.
Mel Kiper Jr. has two Wolverines on his top 15 Senior Bowl prospects list. Coming in at No. 7 is Chris Wormley (DE), and landing at No. 9 is Jourdan Lewis (CB). Senior Bowl top 15 (Insider)
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|6
|10
|10
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Signed
|88
|Cesar Ruiz
|OC
|Signed
|86
|Luiji Vilain
|DE
|Committed
|84
|Chuck Filiaga
|OT
|Committed
|83
|Dylan McCaffrey
|QB-PP
|Committed
|83
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2016
|J. Butt
|John Mackey Award
|2016
|J. Peppers
|Lott IMPACT Trophy
|2016
|J. Peppers
|Paul Hornung Award
|2011
|D. Molk
|Rimington Trophy
|2006
|L. Woodley
|Vince Lombardi/Rotary Award