10-3, 3rd in Big Ten - East
8hDan Murphy

U-M's Harbaugh meets driver who hit him as kid

Jim Harbaugh took time out of a recruiting trip to Iowa City on Wednesday to sit down and share some milk with the man who hit him with a mail truck when the Michigan coach was a young kid.

Matt Bowen ESPN Staff Writer 

Senior Bowl: CBs Jourdan Lewis (Michigan) and Corn Elder (Miami) worked in the slot today. Both have a good feel for playing in space and challenging a two-way-go (inside or outside release) in press-coverage.

13h

R&K: LeBron's mad plus we rate stuff

Randy Scott fills in with Kanell talking about LeBron calling out the Cavs roster, plus Damien Woody laughs uncontrollably and we rate stuff.

Stugotz critical of Michigan for paying 3 assistants over $1 million (1:26)

Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer 

SOURCE: Michigan is hiring Indiana offensive line coach Greg Frey, who held the same post with the Wolverines from 2008 to 2010. Scout.com first reported the move. Frey is expected to share offensive line duties with offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and also coach tight ends. Jay Harbaugh would switch from tight ends to running backs, replacing Tyrone Wheatley.

Matt Bowen ESPN Staff Writer 

Senior Bowl: Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis has smooth footwork and the transition speed to break on the ball. Really sinks his hips to play the comeback and curl. Solid day playing press-man in one-on-one drills.

2dTom Luginbill

Which 2014 recruits made the biggest leaps?

Stanford's Christian McCaffrey was a two-time Heisman finalist. Before that, he was way down the ESPN 300. He's among the Class of 2014's surprises.

Is Michigan's trip to Rome too much? (1:54)
2d

Michigan first to pay three assistants $1M a year

Michigan becomes the first public institution, of those that are required to make contracts available via FOIA request, to pay three assistant coaches at least $1 million each.

Greg Ostendorf ESPN Staff Writer 

Checking in with ESPN 300 WR Nico Collins, who has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Michigan with a decision likely to come next week on signing day. Collins will take his final official visit to Georgia this coming weekend.

Wolverines' pro day workouts set for March 24

Michigan is scheduled to hold its pro day for this year's draft-eligible prospects on March 24 at 9 a.m. Pro day schedules

Mitch Sherman ESPN Staff Writer 

Going overseas may actually allow Michigan, in 2018 and beyond -- when the ban on offseason trips for practice during a vacation period is imposed -- to continue its spring-break journeys. During the autonomy rules session Friday at the NCAA convention, administrators were clear that overseas trips like those taken by basketball, volleyball and soccer teams will still be allowed. While exceedingly more rare to take a football team overseas, it's hard to understand how that could be banned while within the rules for other sports.

ESPN.com

Two Michigan players named top prospects

Mel Kiper Jr. has two Wolverines on his top 15 Senior Bowl prospects list. Coming in at No. 7 is Chris Wormley (DE), and landing at No. 9 is Jourdan Lewis (CB). Senior Bowl top 15 (Insider)

