Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
#49ers are really a mess post-Jim Harbaugh. And Chip Kelly may not be a HC again in the #NFL for years. Might wanna try o-coordinator
Jake Butt's Michigan career ended with a knee injury during the first half of the Wolverines' Orange Bowl loss on Friday night. The senior tight end was projected to be a first-round draftee next spring going into the game.
Michigan tight end Jake Butt tore his ACL in the Orange Bowl and will need surgery, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/Y7G3c0MMpp
Michigan's Jake Butt, considered one of the top draft-eligible tight ends in the 2017 class, tore his ACL during Friday night's Orange Bowl and will need surgery.
This game may be against Clemson, but Ohio State fans never miss a chance to take a jab at Michigan...
Dalvin Cook piled up 207 total yards and Florida State pulled out a late 33-32 Orange Bowl victory after seeing Michigan roar back to take a lead.
Jabrill Peppers describes the hamstring injury that kept him out of Friday's game.
A very emotional Jabrill Peppers says he thinks he'll take as long as he can to make a final decision on the NFL.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he doesn't know how serious Jake Butt's injury is yet. "ACL or MCL."
Deondre Francois threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nyquan Murray with 36 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Florida State beat No. 6 Michigan 33-32 in a wild Orange Bowl on Friday night.
Deondre Francois' 12-yard pass to Nyqwan Murray puts FSU ahead 33-30 in the final minute. Michigan pulled within one point when Drake Harris returned the blocked PAT kick for two points, but the Wolverines couldn't convert on their subsequent possession.
I need to go to sleep, but there's no way I'm going to miss Jim Harbaugh post game after this.
No. 11 Florida State beats No. 6 Michigan 33-32 in Orange Bowl. The ViewFromVegas is the Seminoles did it as 7-point underdogs and +220 on the money line. Underdogs went 3-2 ATS in bowl games today and still lead 24-9 ATS (72.7 percent) overall. The game went over the total of 50 points as overs went 4-1 today to cut unders' lead to 18-15 (54.5 percent)
Keith Gavin hasn't played much of the season because he's a freshman. He made the ultimate freshman play in the game's biggest moment, and it won Florida State the Capital One Orange Bowl, 33-32.
WOLVERINES BLOCK THE EXTRA POINT!😱 Josh Metellus returns it for two. Florida State leads 33-32 with :36 left.
Accuracy has been an issue with Deondre Francois at points this season, but he's thrown a few perfect passes to Nyqwan Murray, the second of which should win the Orange Bowl. But the way this game is going, there might be a few more scores left in the final 36 seconds.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-2
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|10-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-4
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|6
|6
|6
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Committed
|87
|Dylan McCaffrey
|QB-PP
|Committed
|84
|Luiji Vilain
|DE
|Committed
|84
|Cesar Ruiz
|OC
|Committed
|84
|Kai-Leon Herbert
|OT
|Committed
|83
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2016
|J. Butt
|John Mackey Award
|2016
|J. Peppers
|Lott IMPACT Trophy
|2016
|J. Peppers
|Paul Hornung Award
|2011
|D. Molk
|Rimington Trophy
|2006
|L. Woodley
|Vince Lombardi/Rotary Award