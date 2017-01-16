2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
10-3, 3rd in Big Ten - East
Wolverines get a test early in 2017

Michigan, smarting over its loss in the Orange Bowl, will head to Arlington for the Cowboy Classic against Florida on Sept. 2. The Gators are making a rare non-conference appearance outside Florida, and Michigan will look to jumpstart its national title hopes. Countdown to 2017

3dBrian Bennett

Coaches, revenues pushing Big Ten toward top

Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.

3d

How the fruits of recruiting spell T-I-T-L-E

Luginbill, Haubert & Schick examine how recruiting led to Clemson's title, teams to watch before Signing Day & Paul Biancardi talks Hoophall Classic, featuring ESPN100s top 5.

Michigan slips to No. 9 in rankings

The Wolverines drop three spots, and consider their three losses: one point to Iowa, three points to Ohio State and one point to Florida State thanks to that bizarre two-point play. And all decided in the closing seconds. Power Rankings

Harbaugh says he slept through Clemson's incredible title win (0:33)
6dAustin Ward

Peppers leaving Wolverines, commits to NFL draft

Jabrill Peppers is leaving Ann Arbor. The Michigan star announced Tuesday that he will enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be among the top picks.

National title odds for next season

Alabama enters as the favorite at 3-1, while the defending champs open at 18-1. Texas rounds out the top-10 best odds at 25-1 in Tom Herman's first season.

6dMark Schlabach

Alabama, Florida State lead Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25

Alabama loses the bulk of its menacing defense, but there's plenty of talent waiting in the wings. Expect Florida State to return to the ACC summit, but Michigan might slide in the Big Ten.

6dESPN.com staff

Way-too-early Big Ten bold predictions

ESPN's Big Ten reporters say the league's fans can expect exciting seasons from Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, and coaching stability.

Final AP Poll: Wolverines finish at No. 10

Michigan (10-3) closed the season with close losses to Ohio State and Florida State, but the Wolverines are one of four Big Ten teams to finish in the top 10. Final AP Poll

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

Quite a few big name recruits decided to enroll early in the Big Ten, and there could be some early contributors among that list. Penn State has ESPN 300 defensive back Lamont Wade on campus, and Wade could see early playing time in the secondary. Michigan brought in 11 early enrollees, and out of all of them, ESPN 300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and athlete Ambry Thomas seems to have the clearest path to the field next season. As for Ohio State, among the nine early enrollees, five-star defensive back Jeffrey Okudah, cornerback Shaun Wade and linebacker Baron Browning have a realistic shot at being immediate contributors for the Buckeyes.

