Michigan has 11 early enrollees in this class. Most of them are here today but in their khakis and Jordan sneakers.

Michigan OC Tim Drevno says Cesar Ruiz (both pictured), the nation's top ranked center, and other linemen are mature enough to play early. There are three gaps to fill on the Wolverine line in 2017.

Just your standard National Signing Day press conference here in Ann Arbor.

If Ohio State and Michigan hold their current class rankings at No. 2 and 4 respectively, it will be the first time two Big Ten teams finish in the top five of ESPN's class rankings in the same class.

Jim Harbaugh is hanging out in a student seating section before the signing day proceedings get stared.

Ten minutes until Michigan starts its "Signing of the Stars" show. Here's a 360 look at the set up at Crisler Arena today.

Michigan DC Don Brown says the staff was on "pins and needles" waiting for Aubrey Solomon's announcement. He says he's looking forward to watching Solomon and last year's five-star recruit Rashan Gary next to each other on the defensive line.

In nearly three completed classes under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has already received commitments from 17 ESPN 300 prospects from SEC states. In nine classes before Harbaugh arrived, Michigan received commitments from 16 players from SEC states (ESPN rankings went from 150 to 300 in 2013).

No. 5 DT Solomon ready to prove himself at Michigan (1:13)

Aubrey Solomon (No. 5 DT, No. 63 in ESPN 300) announces his commitment to Michigan. Solomon is Michigan's second highest-rated defensive tackle commitment in the ESPN 300 era (since 2006) behind Rashan Gary (No. 1 overall last year).

Aubrey Solomon told me the Michigan coaches told him they will call Rashan Gary and Aubrey Solomon "Thunder and lightning." A source told me Solomon was Michigan's number one target once Gary committed as Solomon was the ideal fit to play next to Gary.

Michigan went head-to-head with Georgia and Alabama for Aubrey Solomon and won. Whether you agree or disagree with all the satellite camps in the south, Harbaugh and company have made a big impact in SEC territory.

ESPN 300 defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon commits to Michigan over Alabama, Georgia and USC. The No. 63 ranked prospect overall gives Michigan 17 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2017 class, which is the most in the Big Ten.

Watch: Georgia DT to make choice

ESPN 300 recruit Aubrey Solomon, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound recruit from Leesburg, Georgia, will announce his college decision live on national signing day at 10:25 a.m. ET. Live on ESPNU/WatchESPN

Harbaugh enjoys connecting with recruits (1:36)

Coach Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM

There are a lot of good people in this world. You have to go out & find them. They aren't just going to come up and knock on your door.

Based on what I have heard today, Michigan should have an exciting signing day tomorrow. Wolverines already landed wide receiver Oliver Martin on Monday, but the coaches are waiting on decisions from ESPN 300 defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, who commits live at 10am ET, ESPN 300 receiver Nico Collins and ESPN 300 linebacker Willie Gay. The staff is also still in the mix for offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. While it doesn't look like Michigan will land all of those targets, there are a few that could jump on board Wednesday.

Michigan makes splash with latest commitment

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and assistant Pep Hamilton were so excited to land four-star receiver Oliver Martin, they went swimming in their khakis.

