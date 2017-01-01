Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer

No. 11 Florida State beats No. 6 Michigan 33-32 in Orange Bowl. The ViewFromVegas is the Seminoles did it as 7-point underdogs and +220 on the money line. Underdogs went 3-2 ATS in bowl games today and still lead 24-9 ATS (72.7 percent) overall. The game went over the total of 50 points as overs went 4-1 today to cut unders' lead to 18-15 (54.5 percent)