Erik McKinney ESPN Staff Writer

UCLA continues to roll on the recruiting trail of late, as the Bruins added their fourth commitment in two days. All four are on defense, but none are more important than ESPN 300 cornerback Darnay Holmes. The top-ranked cornerback in California was a longtime UCLA lean and despite strong pushes from Nebraska, Ohio State and USC, the Bruins found a way to reel him in. This is the first time USC will not sign the No. 1 California cornerback since the 2012 class. Along with five-star outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, UCLA now has commitments from two of California's top seven prospects -- a number matched by the 2015 class.