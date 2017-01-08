Justin Jackson, Saquon Barkley highlight Big Ten All-Bowl team
Star running backs Justin Jackson and Saquon Barkley shined during bowl season, combining for 418 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.
The Nittany Lions sit atop the final Big Ten Power Rankings after a narrow loss in the Rose Bowl and Ohio State's thumping at the hands of Clemson.
Alabama coach Nick Saban jumped past Nebraska's Tom Osborne with his 24th win in AP top-10 matchups. Only Hall of Famers Bobby Bowden and Bear Bryant have more.
The rich keep getting richer when it comes to Pac-12 offensive line recruiting, as Stanford received a commitment from the nation's No. 12 overall prospect, offensive tackle Foster Sarell. Stanford was seemingly in front from beginning to end for Sarell, though Nebraska, Notre Dame, USC and especially the hometown Washington Huskies all recruited him hard. This is a huge win for Stanford, which will pair him with Walker Little in bringing in two elite offensive tackle prospects in this class. For Washington, it's definitely a blow, as Chris Petersen and staff have done a tremendous job keeping in-state prospects home, though Stanford and its offensive line pedigree proved too much in this battle.
UCLA continues to roll on the recruiting trail of late, as the Bruins added their fourth commitment in two days. All four are on defense, but none are more important than ESPN 300 cornerback Darnay Holmes. The top-ranked cornerback in California was a longtime UCLA lean and despite strong pushes from Nebraska, Ohio State and USC, the Bruins found a way to reel him in. This is the first time USC will not sign the No. 1 California cornerback since the 2012 class. Along with five-star outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, UCLA now has commitments from two of California's top seven prospects -- a number matched by the 2015 class.
Former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini tries to guide Youngstown State to its fifth FCS championship and first since 1997. James Madison goes for its second championship. Live on ESPN2/WatchESPN
Big Ten West coaches in 2014: Tim Beckman (Illinois), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Jerry Kill (Minnesota), Bo Pelini (Nebraska), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Darrell Hazell (Purdue), Gary Andersen (Wisconsin) Big Ten West coaches in 2017: Lovie Smith (Illinois), Ferentz (Iowa), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Mike Riley (Nebraska), Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Jeff Brohm (Purdue), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin).
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 16, and the Big Ten has NFL-ready talent. Plenty of players are weighing options.
The Cornhuskers have to find a quarterback to succeed Tommy Armstrong Jr. and lure enough talent to Lincoln to be better on defense.
The West Division will feature a mix of veteran and inexperienced signal-callers stepping into starting roles in 2017.
The Big Ten's best teams -- facing a daunting bowl schedule -- fell short, changing the narrative for the conference following a stellar fall.
For the third straight season, Tennessee ends with a big bowl win over the Big Ten. Will the win over Nebraska finally cause the Vols to go forward?
Joshua Dobbs ran for three touchdowns and 118 yards and threw for 291 yards and another score and Tennessee beat No. 24 Nebraska 38-24 on Friday in the Music City Bowl.
Tennessee beats Nebraska 38-24 in Music City Bowl. The Volunteers also covered as 9.5-point favorites and the game went over the betting total of 59.5 points. Underdogs dip to 23-8 ATS (74.2 percent) while unders are now 18-23 (58.1 percent). This was a rarity this bowl season as it was only the third time in 31 games that the popular favorite/over parlay has come in.
Derek Barnett takes down Ryker Fyfe late in the fourth quarter to earn his 33rd career sack, breaking Reggie White's school record. Tennessee beat Nebraska 38-24 in the Music City Bowl.
Butch Jones gets the Gatorade bath as Tennessee beats Nebraska, 38-24, in the Music City Bowl. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs finished with over 400 total yards and four touchdowns in what will be his final game as a Volunteer.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|AP
|COACHES
|24
|21
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Tristan Gebbia
|QB-PP
|Committed
|82
|Keyshawn Johnson Jr.
|WR
|Committed
|80
|Avery Roberts
|ILB
|Committed
|80
|Guy Thomas
|DE
|Committed
|80
|Jaevon McQuitty
|WR
|Committed
|80
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2009
|N. Suh
|Chuck Bednarik Award
|2009
|N. Suh
|Bronko Nagurski Award
|2009
|N. Suh
|Outland Trophy
|2009
|N. Suh
|Vince Lombardi/Rotary Award
|2001
|E. Crouch
|Davey O'Brien Award