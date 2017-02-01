Maryland catching up with Big Ten leaders
Maryland became the first Big Ten school other than Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State to sign more than five ESPN 300 recruits.
Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.
Former LSU coach Les Miles talks about his son, Ben, signing with Nebraska.
Nebraska coach Mike Riley on the heavy California influence in the Huskers' Class of 2017, headlined by early enrollees QB Tristan Gebbia and WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr.: "We hit those spots that I think are going to be our identity." Of the Johnson, whose commitment generated considerable momentum, Riley said, "Keyshawn Jr. is somewhat of a magnet."
Mike Riley is set to address the media in minutes at Nebraska after a final push that produced mixed results here. The Cornhuskers landed ESPN 300 CB Elijah Blades over Florida but lost athletes Greg Johnson (to USC) and Michael Onyemaobi (to TCU) in addition to receivers Jamire Calvin (to Washington State) and Joseph Lewis (to USC).
Nebraska lands a huge late commitment from ESPN 300 defensive back Elijah Blades. The No. 265 ranked prospect was committed to Florida at one point, and committed to Nebraska over Florida, Oregon and USC.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder from Los Angeles is the No. 7 athlete in the Class of 2017. He will choose from USC, Nebraska and Oregon at 4:15 p.m. ET. Live on ESPN2/WatchESPN
The SEC added to its collection of ESPN 300 commits as Auburn got a pledge from the No. 9 defensive end and Alabama got another talented wideout.
The commitment of Damion Daniels gives the Cornhuskers three four-star players along the defensive line.
Damion Daniels (No. 21 DT) announced his commitment to Nebraska. Daniels is the Cornhuskers' third recruit from Texas in this class (none in the class of 2016). He is the third four-star defensive line recruit in Nebraska's 2017 class (No. 2 DT, Deontre Thomas).
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder from Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas is the 11th-ranked cornerback in the country. He'll choose from Arkansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Texas at 11:30 a.m. ET. Live on ESPNU/WatchESPN
Four-star defensive tackle Damion Daniels has committed to Nebraska. The Texas prospect chose the Huskers over Colorado and UTSA and is the third recruit from Texas in this class.
The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder from Dallas' Bishop Dunne Catholic School is the 21st-ranked defensive tackle in the Class of 2017. He'll choose from Colorado, Nebraska and UTSA at 11:25 a.m. ET. Live on ESPNU/WatchESPN
I'll be in Lincoln later to visit Nebraska, which just received a morning boost as defensive end Guy Thomas of Miami's Booker T. Washington High School signed with the Cornhuskers. Thomas had pledged in January to Nebraska but continued to consider Pitt and Louisville until signing day.
