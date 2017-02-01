Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas land ESPN 300 prospects
The SEC added to its collection of ESPN 300 commits as Auburn got a pledge from the No. 9 defensive end and Alabama got another talented wideout.
The commitment of Damion Daniels gives the Cornhuskers three four-star players along the defensive line.
Damion Daniels (No. 21 DT) announced his commitment to Nebraska. Daniels is the Cornhuskers' third recruit from Texas in this class (none in the class of 2016). He is the third four-star defensive line recruit in Nebraska's 2017 class (No. 2 DT, Deontre Thomas).
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder from Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas is the 11th-ranked cornerback in the country. He'll choose from Arkansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Texas at 11:30 a.m. ET. Live on ESPNU/WatchESPN
Four-star defensive tackle Damion Daniels has committed to Nebraska. The Texas prospect chose the Huskers over Colorado and UTSA and is the third recruit from Texas in this class.
The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder from Dallas' Bishop Dunne Catholic School is the 21st-ranked defensive tackle in the Class of 2017. He'll choose from Colorado, Nebraska and UTSA at 11:25 a.m. ET. Live on ESPNU/WatchESPN
I'll be in Lincoln later to visit Nebraska, which just received a morning boost as defensive end Guy Thomas of Miami's Booker T. Washington High School signed with the Cornhuskers. Thomas had pledged in January to Nebraska but continued to consider Pitt and Louisville until signing day.
And we're off! Excited to welcome another class of #Huskers! #GBR #JoinTheMovement 🔴🌽🏈 pic.twitter.com/RWEoWgn8mi
The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder from Los Angeles is the No. 7 athlete in the Class of 2017. He will choose from USC, Nebraska and Oregon at 4:15 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN2.
Joseph Lewis, the No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2017, is considering Nebraska, Oregon and his hometown team in USC. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder will announce his decision at 4:10 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN2.
Nebraska is hoping for an exciting signing day tomorrow with some big targets still on its board. Defensive tackle Damion Daniels and defensive back Elijah Blades are very much in the mix for the Huskers. The coaches are also listed for ESPN 300 prospects Joseph Lewis and Greg Johnson. It looks as though Nebraska has a shot to make some noise on signing day with a couple of these targets. Lewis, Johnson and Daniels are all announcing live on ESPNU starting with Daniels at 11am and Johnson and Lewis scheduled at 4pm ET.
Florida State will beat LSU in the race for No. 1 DT Marvin Wilson. Bob Stoops has a trick up his sleeve to land his best class in years. It will all be part of the drama on national signing day.
South Carolina holds a commitment from top-five cornerback Jamyest Williams for now, but can his home-state team, Georgia, turn it around? Time is running out for Williams and others to decide.
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Tyjon Lindsey
|WR
|Committed
|84
|Tristan Gebbia
|QB-PP
|Signed
|82
|Keyshawn Johnson Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|80
|Avery Roberts
|ILB
|Signed
|80
|Jaevon McQuitty
|WR
|Signed
|80
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2009
|N. Suh
|Chuck Bednarik Award
|2009
|N. Suh
|Bronko Nagurski Award
|2009
|N. Suh
|Outland Trophy
|2009
|N. Suh
|Vince Lombardi/Rotary Award
|2001
|E. Crouch
|Davey O'Brien Award
