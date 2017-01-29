Mitch Sherman ESPN Staff Writer

Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst describes the package of legislation approved the D-I Council this week at the NCAA convention as "very transformational." Eichorst co-chaired the recruiting subcommittee and sat on the Football Oversight Committee, which drafted the proposal that would cut satellite camps, expand official recruiting visits to include a 12-week period in the spring before a prospect's senior year and add a 10th assistant coach, among other items. "Others have said that if we could keep the package together," Eichorst said, "it would be the most transformational football legislation that we've had in decades. That speaks volumes."