Cornhuskers' pro day workouts set for March 14

Nebraska is scheduled to host its pro day for this year's draft-eligible prospects on March 14 at 10:30 a.m. Pro day schedules

Nebraska's sour finish raises questions

Mike Riley's team was apparently dazed by the overtime loss to Wisconsin and took some solid hits all the way through the bowl loss. For the 2017 season, Riley's staff changes could be pivotal. Coaches' stock (Insider)

Mitch Sherman ESPN Staff Writer 

Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst describes the package of legislation approved the D-I Council this week at the NCAA convention as "very transformational." Eichorst co-chaired the recruiting subcommittee and sat on the Football Oversight Committee, which drafted the proposal that would cut satellite camps, expand official recruiting visits to include a 12-week period in the spring before a prospect's senior year and add a 10th assistant coach, among other items. "Others have said that if we could keep the package together," Eichorst said, "it would be the most transformational football legislation that we've had in decades. That speaks volumes."

Which commits could flip before signing day

There are less than two weeks until national signing day. A lot can happen between now and then, and commits are looking around. These schools will need to fight to hold onto these recruits.

Craig Haubert ESPN Staff Writer 

Nebraska is losing it's QB & 4 of its top 5 reception leaders from a '16 squad that was not real dynamic thru the air to begin with. With its latest pick-up of ESPN300 WR Tyjon Lindsey they add a diminutive but quick target with big play potential & now 4 of the top 5 commits in their '17 class are 3 WR's & a QB.

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

ESPN 300 wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey has committed to Nebraska. Lindsey, the No. 77 ranked prospect overall, had recently and abruptly decommitted from Ohio State without much explanation as to why. The loss for the Buckeyes turned into a big gain for the Huskers, as Lindsey fills a big need at receiver.

Mitch Sherman ESPN Staff Writer 

Nebraska has made official the hire of former UConn coach Bob Diaco as defensive coordinator, replacing Mark Banker, whose firing was announced on Wednesday. "When we began looking for a new defensive coordinator, Bob Diaco quickly rose to the top of the list," Nebraska coach Mike Riley said. Diaco, an Iowa graduate, won the Broyles Award in 2012 as the nation's top assistant coach while coordinating the Notre Dame defense.

