Take Two: Which new B1G assistant can make the biggest impact on his team?
Kevin Wilson at Ohio State and Bob Diaco at Nebraska should be difference-makers for their teams in 2017.
Kevin Wilson at Ohio State and Bob Diaco at Nebraska should be difference-makers for their teams in 2017.
From Brian Ferentz at Iowa to Jerry Kill at Rutgers and Kevin Wilson at Ohio State, the Big Ten has seen significant shakeups of its assistant coaches.
Nebraska is scheduled to host its pro day for this year's draft-eligible prospects on March 14 at 10:30 a.m. Pro day schedules
It might surprise you to learn that Rutgers has more players on the Super Bowl rosters than any other Big Ten team.
After navigating a brutal schedule in 2016, Wisconsin gets a break next season. Meanwhile, Iowa will have to earn everything with its league slate.
MBB: Charles Jackson lead all scorers with 27 points.
MBB: Charles Jackson with the dagger 3 to begin the 2nd OT. 66-63 UAPB leading w/3:34 left
MBB: Charles Jackson knocks down the first freethrow. PVAMU not able to make a play. OVERTIME. 55-55!
3 huge 3 pointers from Charles Jackson pushes the UAPB Golden Lions ahead by 8, 49-41 with 8:05 left in the game
MBB: Charles Jackson with the deep 3 right before the timeout. UAPB closes the gap a bit. PVAMU leads 13-11 w/11:44 left in the 1st half.
Purdue faces Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville, and Michigan takes on Florida in two of the tougher openers for B1G teams next fall.
Mike Riley's team was apparently dazed by the overtime loss to Wisconsin and took some solid hits all the way through the bowl loss. For the 2017 season, Riley's staff changes could be pivotal. Coaches' stock (Insider)
The Nittany Lions, especially on offense, and the Buckeyes lead the way in the top returning players in the Big Ten.
Nebraska continues to enjoy terrific success recruiting in the key state of California under Mike Riley, and that has now bled over into the 2018 class.
Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst describes the package of legislation approved the D-I Council this week at the NCAA convention as "very transformational." Eichorst co-chaired the recruiting subcommittee and sat on the Football Oversight Committee, which drafted the proposal that would cut satellite camps, expand official recruiting visits to include a 12-week period in the spring before a prospect's senior year and add a 10th assistant coach, among other items. "Others have said that if we could keep the package together," Eichorst said, "it would be the most transformational football legislation that we've had in decades. That speaks volumes."
There are less than two weeks until national signing day. A lot can happen between now and then, and commits are looking around. These schools will need to fight to hold onto these recruits.
After a 7-0 start, Nebraska struggled to the finish as the Cornhuskers' offense struggled both through the air and on the ground.
The Big Ten has three top-15 recruiting classes headlined by Ohio State which has a strong chance at the top class. Rival Michigan is close behind.
Slew of Ohio State defenders, Nittany Lions offensive backfield could opt to leave school early and spice up the 2018 NFL draft.
Some teams were hit hard by the draft exodus, while others escaped relatively unscathed. Here are our winners and losers from the draft decisions.
Nebraska is losing it's QB & 4 of its top 5 reception leaders from a '16 squad that was not real dynamic thru the air to begin with. With its latest pick-up of ESPN300 WR Tyjon Lindsey they add a diminutive but quick target with big play potential & now 4 of the top 5 commits in their '17 class are 3 WR's & a QB.
Bob Diaco, fired as UConn's head coach last month, was hired as the new defensive coordinator at Nebraska on Saturday.
ESPN 300 wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey has committed to Nebraska. Lindsey, the No. 77 ranked prospect overall, had recently and abruptly decommitted from Ohio State without much explanation as to why. The loss for the Buckeyes turned into a big gain for the Huskers, as Lindsey fills a big need at receiver.
Nebraska has made official the hire of former UConn coach Bob Diaco as defensive coordinator, replacing Mark Banker, whose firing was announced on Wednesday. "When we began looking for a new defensive coordinator, Bob Diaco quickly rose to the top of the list," Nebraska coach Mike Riley said. Diaco, an Iowa graduate, won the Broyles Award in 2012 as the nation's top assistant coach while coordinating the Notre Dame defense.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Tyjon Lindsey
|WR
|Committed
|84
|Tristan Gebbia
|QB-PP
|Committed
|82
|Keyshawn Johnson Jr.
|WR
|Committed
|80
|Avery Roberts
|ILB
|Committed
|80
|Guy Thomas
|DE
|Committed
|80
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2009
|N. Suh
|Chuck Bednarik Award
|2009
|N. Suh
|Bronko Nagurski Award
|2009
|N. Suh
|Outland Trophy
|2009
|N. Suh
|Vince Lombardi/Rotary Award
|2001
|E. Crouch
|Davey O'Brien Award
Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) - Fri 9/1