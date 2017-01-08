2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
9-4, 2nd in Big Ten - West
The top college football championship moments (2:23)
Saban climbing up another list

Alabama coach Nick Saban jumped past Nebraska's Tom Osborne with his 24th win in AP top-10 matchups. Only Hall of Famers Bobby Bowden and Bear Bryant have more.

Erik McKinney ESPN Staff Writer 

The rich keep getting richer when it comes to Pac-12 offensive line recruiting, as Stanford received a commitment from the nation's No. 12 overall prospect, offensive tackle Foster Sarell. Stanford was seemingly in front from beginning to end for Sarell, though Nebraska, Notre Dame, USC and especially the hometown Washington Huskies all recruited him hard. This is a huge win for Stanford, which will pair him with Walker Little in bringing in two elite offensive tackle prospects in this class. For Washington, it's definitely a blow, as Chris Petersen and staff have done a tremendous job keeping in-state prospects home, though Stanford and its offensive line pedigree proved too much in this battle.

Erik McKinney ESPN Staff Writer 

UCLA continues to roll on the recruiting trail of late, as the Bruins added their fourth commitment in two days. All four are on defense, but none are more important than ESPN 300 cornerback Darnay Holmes. The top-ranked cornerback in California was a longtime UCLA lean and despite strong pushes from Nebraska, Ohio State and USC, the Bruins found a way to reel him in. This is the first time USC will not sign the No. 1 California cornerback since the 2012 class. Along with five-star outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, UCLA now has commitments from two of California's top seven prospects -- a number matched by the 2015 class.

Watch: FCS national championship

Former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini tries to guide Youngstown State to its fifth FCS championship and first since 1997. James Madison goes for its second championship. Live on ESPN2/WatchESPN

Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Big Ten West coaches in 2014: Tim Beckman (Illinois), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Jerry Kill (Minnesota), Bo Pelini (Nebraska), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Darrell Hazell (Purdue), Gary Andersen (Wisconsin) Big Ten West coaches in 2017: Lovie Smith (Illinois), Ferentz (Iowa), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Mike Riley (Nebraska), Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Jeff Brohm (Purdue), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin).

5dBrian Bennett

Three questions for 2017: Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers have to find a quarterback to succeed Tommy Armstrong Jr. and lure enough talent to Lincoln to be better on defense.

Dobbs' monster day leads Tennessee past Nebraska (1:17)
Breaking down Dobbs and Barnett's performance in the Music City Bowl (2:11)
Tennessee QB Joshua Dobbs on his legacy as a Volunteer (1:22)
Tennessee's Dobbs is presented with Music City Bowl MVP (0:41)
Tennessee coach Butch Jones dedicates win to senior class (1:21)
Tennessee lifts the Music City Bowl trophy (0:25)

Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

Tennessee beats Nebraska 38-24 in Music City Bowl. The Volunteers also covered as 9.5-point favorites and the game went over the betting total of 59.5 points. Underdogs dip to 23-8 ATS (74.2 percent) while unders are now 18-23 (58.1 percent). This was a rarity this bowl season as it was only the third time in 31 games that the popular favorite/over parlay has come in.

play1:23

Barnett gets record; Vols get win

Derek Barnett takes down Ryker Fyfe late in the fourth quarter to earn his 33rd career sack, breaking Reggie White's school record. Tennessee beat Nebraska 38-24 in the Music City Bowl.

Greg Ostendorf ESPN Staff Writer 

Butch Jones gets the Gatorade bath as Tennessee beats Nebraska, 38-24, in the Music City Bowl. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs finished with over 400 total yards and four touchdowns in what will be his final game as a Volunteer.

