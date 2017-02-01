2016 ScheduleAll times ET

9-4, 2nd in Big Ten - West
Grading the 2017 Big Ten recruiting classes

Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

Former LSU coach Les Miles talks about his son, Ben, signing with Nebraska.

Mitch Sherman ESPN Staff Writer 

Nebraska coach Mike Riley on the heavy California influence in the Huskers' Class of 2017, headlined by early enrollees QB Tristan Gebbia and WR Keyshawn Johnson Jr.: "We hit those spots that I think are going to be our identity." Of the Johnson, whose commitment generated considerable momentum, Riley said, "Keyshawn Jr. is somewhat of a magnet."

Mitch Sherman ESPN Staff Writer 

Mike Riley is set to address the media in minutes at Nebraska after a final push that produced mixed results here. The Cornhuskers landed ESPN 300 CB Elijah Blades over Florida but lost athletes Greg Johnson (to USC) and Michael Onyemaobi (to TCU) in addition to receivers Jamire Calvin (to Washington State) and Joseph Lewis (to USC).

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

Nebraska lands a huge late commitment from ESPN 300 defensive back Elijah Blades. The No. 265 ranked prospect was committed to Florida at one point, and committed to Nebraska over Florida, Oregon and USC.

Greg Johnson to make college decision

The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder from Los Angeles is the No. 7 athlete in the Class of 2017. He will choose from USC, Nebraska and Oregon at 4:15 p.m. ET. Live on ESPN2/WatchESPN

ESPN Stats and Information  

Damion Daniels (No. 21 DT) announced his commitment to Nebraska. Daniels is the Cornhuskers' third recruit from Texas in this class (none in the class of 2016). He is the third four-star defensive line recruit in Nebraska's 2017 class (No. 2 DT, Deontre Thomas).

No. 21 DT Daniels feels Nebraska will take him to next level
Chevin Calloway to make college choice

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder from Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas is the 11th-ranked cornerback in the country. He'll choose from Arkansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Texas at 11:30 a.m. ET. Live on ESPNU/WatchESPN

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

Four-star defensive tackle Damion Daniels has committed to Nebraska. The Texas prospect chose the Huskers over Colorado and UTSA and is the third recruit from Texas in this class.

Damion Daniels to make college choice

The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder from Dallas' Bishop Dunne Catholic School is the 21st-ranked defensive tackle in the Class of 2017. He'll choose from Colorado, Nebraska and UTSA at 11:25 a.m. ET. Live on ESPNU/WatchESPN

Mitch Sherman ESPN Staff Writer 

I'll be in Lincoln later to visit Nebraska, which just received a morning boost as defensive end Guy Thomas of Miami's Booker T. Washington High School signed with the Cornhuskers. Thomas had pledged in January to Nebraska but continued to consider Pitt and Louisville until signing day.

ESPN Stats & Info

Where will Joseph Lewis pick?

Joseph Lewis, the No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2017, is considering Nebraska, Oregon and his hometown team in USC. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder will announce his decision at 4:10 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN2.

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

Nebraska is hoping for an exciting signing day tomorrow with some big targets still on its board. Defensive tackle Damion Daniels and defensive back Elijah Blades are very much in the mix for the Huskers. The coaches are also listed for ESPN 300 prospects Joseph Lewis and Greg Johnson. It looks as though Nebraska has a shot to make some noise on signing day with a couple of these targets. Lewis, Johnson and Daniels are all announcing live on ESPNU starting with Daniels at 11am and Johnson and Lewis scheduled at 4pm ET.

Cornhuskers' pro day workouts set for March 14

Nebraska is scheduled to host its pro day for this year's draft-eligible prospects on March 14 at 10:30 a.m. Pro day schedules

