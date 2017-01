Erik McKinney ESPN Staff Writer

The rich keep getting richer when it comes to Pac-12 offensive line recruiting, as Stanford received a commitment from the nation's No. 12 overall prospect, offensive tackle Foster Sarell. Stanford was seemingly in front from beginning to end for Sarell, though Nebraska, Notre Dame, USC and especially the hometown Washington Huskies all recruited him hard. This is a huge win for Stanford, which will pair him with Walker Little in bringing in two elite offensive tackle prospects in this class. For Washington, it's definitely a blow, as Chris Petersen and staff have done a tremendous job keeping in-state prospects home, though Stanford and its offensive line pedigree proved too much in this battle.