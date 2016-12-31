Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer

Tennessee beats Nebraska 38-24 in Music City Bowl. The Volunteers also covered as 9.5-point favorites and the game went over the betting total of 59.5 points. Underdogs dip to 23-8 ATS (74.2 percent) while unders are now 18-23 (58.1 percent). This was a rarity this bowl season as it was only the third time in 31 games that the popular favorite/over parlay has come in.