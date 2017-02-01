Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer

Nebraska is hoping for an exciting signing day tomorrow with some big targets still on its board. Defensive tackle Damion Daniels and defensive back Elijah Blades are very much in the mix for the Huskers. The coaches are also listed for ESPN 300 prospects Joseph Lewis and Greg Johnson. It looks as though Nebraska has a shot to make some noise on signing day with a couple of these targets. Lewis, Johnson and Daniels are all announcing live on ESPNU starting with Daniels at 11am and Johnson and Lewis scheduled at 4pm ET.