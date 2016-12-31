2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Dave Tuley ESPN Staff Writer 

Tennessee beats Nebraska 38-24 in Music City Bowl. The Volunteers also covered as 9.5-point favorites and the game went over the betting total of 59.5 points. Underdogs dip to 23-8 ATS (74.2 percent) while unders are now 18-23 (58.1 percent). This was a rarity this bowl season as it was only the third time in 31 games that the popular favorite/over parlay has come in.

Barnett gets record; Vols get win

Derek Barnett takes down Ryker Fyfe late in the fourth quarter to earn his 33rd career sack, breaking Reggie White's school record. Tennessee beat Nebraska 38-24 in the Music City Bowl.

Greg Ostendorf ESPN Staff Writer 

Butch Jones gets the Gatorade bath as Tennessee beats Nebraska, 38-24, in the Music City Bowl. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs finished with over 400 total yards and four touchdowns in what will be his final game as a Volunteer.

Volunteers strike back quickly

Joshua Dobbs finds Josh Malone behind single coverage for a 59-yard touchdown pass to answer Nebraska's TD. Tennessee leads 38-24 midway through the fourth quarter.

Greg Ostendorf ESPN Staff Writer 

Derek Barnett could have sat out the bowl game. He's a first-round pick assuming he leaves early. Instead, he's working his tail off to try and break Reggie White's all-time sack record at Tennessee. He has four QB hurries and has been in Nebraska's backfield all game. Still no sack, though, with 7:24 left.

Nebraska's Fyfe takes it to the end zone

Ryker Fyfe fakes the handoff and rushes nine yards for a touchdown to pull the Cornhuskers within one score of Tennessee early in the fourth quarter.

Dobbs airs it deep for the 59-yard TD in Vols' win (1:36)
Reilly with another highlight catch

Brandon Reilly continues his stellar game going up the ladder on a Ryker Fyfe pass for a 39-yard reception. Nebraska finished the drive with a field goal and trails Tennessee 31-17 in the fourth quarter.

Dobbs' third TD creates breathing room

Josh Dobbs scores his third rushing touchdown of the game with a 3-yard score as Tennessee takes a 31-14 lead over Nebraska early in the fourth quarter of the Music City Bowl.

Fyfe finds Reilly second time for TD

Ryker Fyfe connects with Brandon Reilly for the second time for a TD with a 9-yard throw to the back of the end zone to cut the Tennessee lead over Nebraska to 24-14 in the third quarter of the Music City Bowl.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Brandon Reilly has tied the Nebraska record for most Rec TD in a bowl game with 2. He shares the record with 5 others, most recently by Quincy Enunwa in the 2014 (2013 season) Gator Bowl vs Georgia.

Dobbs adds second rushing TD

Josh Dobbs accounted for his third touchdown of the second quarter with a 2-yard score, as Tennessee takes a 21-7 lead over Nebraska into the half of the Music City Bowl.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones talks about Dobbs (0:35)
Nebraska on the board with big play

Ryker Fyfe airs it out and finds Brandon Reilly downfield for a 38-yard TD as Nebraska cuts into Tennessee's lead at 14-7 late in the second quarter of the Music City Bowl.

Dobbs gives Vols 14-point lead

Josh Dobbs drops back to pass before finding a lane to the end zone and takes off for a 10-yard TD run in the second quarter as the Volunteers take a 14-0 lead over Nebraska.

Kelly bursts upfield for first score

Tennessee's John Kelly breaks a scoreless tie with a 28-yard run along the sideline for a touchdown. The Volunteers take a 7-0 lead over Nebraska in the second quarter.

