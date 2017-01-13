Austin Ward ESPN Staff Writer

Another Ohio State defensive back is heading to the NFL, and for the second season in a row, the secondary will have to replace three starters who had eligibility left. Marshon Lattimore added his name to the list on Wednesday, joining Malik Hooker and Gareon Conley after the cornerback made the most out of his health and a chance to start for the Buckeyes. Lattimore is Mel Kiper's No. 1 ranked CB after intercepting 4 passes this season.