Urban Meyer @OSUCoachMeyer
Happy birthday to The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus! Greatest of all time!! pic.twitter.com/4uNeNzH5Cd
Happy birthday to The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus! Greatest of all time!! pic.twitter.com/4uNeNzH5Cd
J.T. Barrett has earned a long list of honors while leading the Buckeyes. He'll return next fall as Ohio State attempts to recover from its lackluster performance in the Fiesta Bowl. Top 25 returning players (Insider)
The Nittany Lions, especially on offense, and the Buckeyes lead the way in the top returning players in the Big Ten.
Price brings 41 consecutive starts to the Buckeyes' offensive front. His leadership, coupled with that of J.T. Barrett, could pay dividends for the Ohio State offense next season. Top returning players: Nos. 26-50 (Insider)
Once family... ALWAYS family! Great to see Dawn Elliott, a wonderful mother to a great son and the BEST offensive r… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Ohio State likes having experience in the middle, and that role at center should fit Billy Price in 2017 as the Buckeyes reload up front.
Wow. One of the best representations of TEAM before SELF. Thank you @S13Collier! Buckeye for life. landof10.com/ohio-state/ohi…
A look inside the numbers shows just how much room for improvement the Buckeyes have in their passing game.
Developed Here!! @Cantguardmike theadvocate.com/new_orleans/sp…
National signing day is rapidly approaching, and the combination of multiple commitments along with the release of the final ESPN 300 player rankings has spurred changes throughout the class rankings. Ranks 1-10 (Insider)
The Buckeyes have three players represented on the final #CFBrank top 50 list of 2016. The honorees include: Malik Hooker (No. 12, DB); Raekwon McMillan (No. 20, LB); and Pat Elflein (No. 43, OL). Final #CFBrank
Ohio State has set its spring game for April 15. Spring games are kind of a big deal in Columbus. The Buckeyes drew 100,189 fans to last year's exhibition in the Horseshoe, breaking their own record of 99,391 the year before.
Ohio State's controversial No. 3 finish in the final 2016 CFP poll was not a factor in AD Gene Smith being considered for the selection committee, according to executive director Bill Hancock.
Ohio State's secondary must reload again after the departures of three starters. The Buckeyes are among teams most affected by NFL draft declaration day, writes Adam Rittenberg. Winners and losers (Insider)
Slew of Ohio State defenders, Nittany Lions offensive backfield could opt to leave school early and spice up the 2018 NFL draft.
Six Buckeyes declared early for the NFL draft, but several who could have gone are returning and Urban Meyer is killing it again in recruiting.
Some teams were hit hard by the draft exodus, while others escaped relatively unscathed. Here are our winners and losers from the draft decisions.
Wilson has two weeks to make his final decision. The five-star got one-on-one time with Ed Orgeron and a better sense of what he could do at LSU.
Gene Smith, who has been the Buckeyes' athletic director since 2005, will be joining the CFP selection committee, sources told ESPN.
Already missing college football? Opening week isn't as great as this past year's slate, but there is plenty of intrigue. Ohio State opens against Indiana in Bloomington on Aug. 31 with former Hoosiers coach Kevin Wilson, fired this season, as the new Buckeyes offensive coordinator. Countdown to 2017
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|3
|6
|6
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Signed
|91
|Jeffrey Okudah
|S
|Signed
|91
|Chase Young
|DE
|Committed
|87
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Signed
|87
|Trevon Grimes
|WR
|Committed
|86
Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) - Wed 8/30