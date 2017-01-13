2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
11-2, 1st in Big Ten - East
Gene Smith joins CFP selection committee (2:32)
Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports
3dHeather Dinich

Sources: Ohio State AD to join CFP committee

Gene Smith, who has been the Buckeyes' athletic director since 2005, will be joining the CFP selection committee, sources told ESPN.

Emmitt amazed by Zeke's national championship performance (0:47)
Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire

Ohio State-Indiana opener one to watch

Already missing college football? Opening week isn't as great as this past year's slate, but there is plenty of intrigue. Ohio State opens against Indiana in Bloomington on Aug. 31 with former Hoosiers coach Kevin Wilson, fired this season, as the new Buckeyes offensive coordinator. Countdown to 2017

AP Photo/Michael Conroy
3dBrian Bennett

Coaches, revenues pushing Big Ten toward top

Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

ESPN 300 wide receiver Jaylen Harris has committed to Ohio State. Harris' commitment gives the Buckeyes 16 ESPN300 commitments in 2017?.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Buckeyes' performance wanting

The Fiesta Bowl was a highly anticipated bowl, but it ended up a dud, as Clemson dominated the Buckeyes en route to a historic win in the national title game the next week. Ranking the 42 bowl games

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
4dAustin Ward

Former Buckeye Gibson headed to Cincinnati

Former Buckeye Torrance Gibson is planning to transfer to Cincinnati and go back to playing quarterback. Because he sat out last season, he could be eligible as soon as May.

Austin Ward ESPN Staff Writer 

Former Ohio State wide receiver Torrance Gibson has committed to joining Luke Fickell at Cincinnati and will return to playing quarterback. After his two years with the Buckeyes didn't work out following a redshirt year and a university-issued suspension, Gibson has enrolled at Cincinnati State to get an associate's degree that could make him eligible this season. "I'm confident about what is happening in the Queen City," Gibson told ESPN. "I'm just ready to roll."

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Buckeyes plummet in final rankings

This should come as little surprise given the Fiesta Bowl outcome. Ohio State drops five notches to No. 7 in the wake of the program's first shutout defeat in 23 seasons. Power Rankings

Austin Ward ESPN Staff Writer 

Ohio State reserve offensive lineman Evan Lisle has used a graduate transfer and enrolled at Duke for the start of the spring semester. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound blocker graduated last month with a degree in family resource management after appearing in 26 games in a limited role over the last two seasons.

Austin Ward ESPN Staff Writer 

Another Ohio State defensive back is heading to the NFL, and for the second season in a row, the secondary will have to replace three starters who had eligibility left. Marshon Lattimore added his name to the list on Wednesday, joining Malik Hooker and Gareon Conley after the cornerback made the most out of his health and a chance to start for the Buckeyes. Lattimore is Mel Kiper's No. 1 ranked CB after intercepting 4 passes this season.

ESPN Stats & Info

Maurice Clarett's run still the best?

Clemson won the national title on the final second, but Maurice Clarett's TD to beat Miami in the 2nd OT remains the latest game-winning score in a title game. Best title games

