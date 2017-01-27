In Big Ten, there's Ohio State and Michigan, and then there's everybody else
Jim Harbaugh has elevated Michigan's recruiting, challenging Urban Meyer at Ohio State. Here's how the programs stack up.
What's the difference two years and two elite recruiters in Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh have made for the Big Ten? Check out the recruiting ranking and top targets choosing the league.
Overlook coordinator hires at your own risk. They don't get the pomp and circumstance of a new head coach, but the right offensive or defensive mind can be the difference between wins and losses.
Marvin Wilson, the No. 4 player in the 2017 ESPN 300, is a busy man this week. Oklahoma visited him Monday, Ohio State on Wednesday and LSU and Florida State will visit later in the week. Those four plus South Florida make up Wilson's top five. Wilson will announce his destination at 4:30 pm ET on Feb. 1 on ESPN.
Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson having a chat with 5-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson at Episcopal High School.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and defensive line coach Larry Johnson here at Episcopal High School in Houston visiting with 5-star DT Marvin Wilson. The pair will be in-home with Wilson tonight. Wilson announces his commitment on Feb. 1, Ohio State is one of his finalists.
Kevin Wilson at Ohio State and Bob Diaco at Nebraska should be difference-makers for their teams in 2017.
From Brian Ferentz at Iowa to Jerry Kill at Rutgers and Kevin Wilson at Ohio State, the Big Ten has seen significant shakeups of its assistant coaches.
Buying or selling Michigan? Ohio State or Penn State? Can Purdue rise up? We answer your questions.
Ever wonder why teams coached by Nick Saban and Urban Meyer always seem to excel? Certainly, recruiting plays a major role. Over the last 11 years, the two coaches have combined for 19 top-10 classes by ESPN's rankings.
It might surprise you to learn that Rutgers has more players on the Super Bowl rosters than any other Big Ten team.
Best ever? It sure looks that way. Zeke Elliott. Joey Bosa. Michael Thomas. That's just the start. A huge Buckeyes group could be the best rookie class in history.
No one thought the Buckeyes' D-line would return intact -- not even the players -- but turns out avenging a playoff loss beats the lure of the NFL.
Purdue faces Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville, and Michigan takes on Florida in two of the tougher openers for B1G teams next fall.
With important visits with OU, Ohio State and FSU, the No. 4 player has a few final things to get figured out about his finalists.
Quarterback J.T. Barrett said he considered Ohio State's recent move to change offensive coordinators as he decided whether to enter the NFL draft or return for a final season.
J.T. Barrett has earned a long list of honors while leading the Buckeyes. He'll return next fall as Ohio State attempts to recover from its lackluster performance in the Fiesta Bowl. Top 25 returning players (Insider)
The Nittany Lions, especially on offense, and the Buckeyes lead the way in the top returning players in the Big Ten.
Price brings 41 consecutive starts to the Buckeyes' offensive front. His leadership, coupled with that of J.T. Barrett, could pay dividends for the Ohio State offense next season. Top returning players: Nos. 26-50 (Insider)
Ohio State likes having experience in the middle, and that role at center should fit Billy Price in 2017 as the Buckeyes reload up front.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|3
|6
|6
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Signed
|91
|Jeffrey Okudah
|S
|Signed
|91
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Signed
|87
|Chase Young
|DE
|Committed
|87
|Trevon Grimes
|WR
|Committed
|86
