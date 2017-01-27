2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
11-2, 1st in Big Ten - East
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
2dAdam Rittenberg

Ranking the top coordinator hires in college football

Overlook coordinator hires at your own risk. They don't get the pomp and circumstance of a new head coach, but the right offensive or defensive mind can be the difference between wins and losses.

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Marvin Wilson, the No. 4 player in the 2017 ESPN 300, is a busy man this week. Oklahoma visited him Monday, Ohio State on Wednesday and LSU and Florida State will visit later in the week. Those four plus South Florida make up Wilson's top five. Wilson will announce his destination at 4:30 pm ET on Feb. 1 on ESPN.

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson having a chat with 5-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson at Episcopal High School.

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and defensive line coach Larry Johnson here at Episcopal High School in Houston visiting with 5-star DT Marvin Wilson. The pair will be in-home with Wilson tonight. Wilson announces his commitment on Feb. 1, Ohio State is one of his finalists.

ESPN Stats & Information

Saban, Meyer lead charge

Ever wonder why teams coached by Nick Saban and Urban Meyer always seem to excel? Certainly, recruiting plays a major role. Over the last 11 years, the two coaches have combined for 19 top-10 classes by ESPN's rankings.

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
7d

Barrett: New OCs a factor in return to Ohio State

Quarterback J.T. Barrett said he considered Ohio State's recent move to change offensive coordinators as he decided whether to enter the NFL draft or return for a final season.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Can Barrett help redeem the Buckeyes?

J.T. Barrett has earned a long list of honors while leading the Buckeyes. He'll return next fall as Ohio State attempts to recover from its lackluster performance in the Fiesta Bowl. Top 25 returning players (Insider)

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Billy Price a major return for Buckeyes

Price brings 41 consecutive starts to the Buckeyes' offensive front. His leadership, coupled with that of J.T. Barrett, could pay dividends for the Ohio State offense next season. Top returning players: Nos. 26-50 (Insider)

Find Tickets

Ohio State @ Indiana Hoosiers

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) - Wed 8/30

48 tickets available from $158