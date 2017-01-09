Andrea Adelson ESPN Staff Writer

ACC commissioner John Swofford was satisfied with the selection committee's decision to put Ohio State over Big Ten champ Penn State in the playoff: "I like the conference champion being a priority, and I don't think that's been lost. There were a particular set of circumstances in the Big Ten that the committee had to evaluate and they came out where they came out. I think they ended up probably with the four teams that should have been in the playoff, but I do hope that in the future the committee will continue the confirmation of conference champions in most instances, not that there can't be some exception that. The ultimate goal is to have the four best teams in the playoff, and I think they did that this year."