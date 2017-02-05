Urban Meyer @OSUCoachMeyer
Congratulations to Thad Matta and @OhioStateHoops for a HUGE hard fought win on the road!! Go Bucks! twitter.com/ohiostatehoops…
Congratulations to Thad Matta and @OhioStateHoops for a HUGE hard fought win on the road!! Go Bucks! twitter.com/ohiostatehoops…
HUGE honor for Joey! Defensive ROY! Developed Here! twitter.com/nfl/status/828…
Bright future ahead! foxsports.com/nfl/story/new-…
THANK YOU to the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association for your attendance and support!! pic.twitter.com/K2PR8TODhk
Columbus, Ohio -- the best city in the WORLD!! linkedin.com/pulse/columbus…
"Gone to Texas" was the phrase used during the early 1800s by Americans who left for the then-Mexican territory. But on Wednesday, nine of the Lone Star State's top-10 recruits went in the other direction and signed with out-of-state schools.
Former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker will not participate in the NFL combine after multiple surgeries. es.pn/2kuC61U
Ohio State will rely on the No. 2-rated recruiting class to help fill holes in the secondary. Which 2017 recruit will have the biggest impact?
Maryland became the first Big Ten school other than Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State to sign more than five ESPN 300 recruits.
There are three talented quarterbacks in front of Tate Martell on Ohio State's depth chart. But the confident signee isn't ceding anything.
Former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker will not participate in the NFL's scouting combine after having surgery on his labrum and a hernia.
Excited to welcome these new Buckeyes on board! Time to get to work!! pic.twitter.com/pLOOsEd83V
ICYMI: A recruit's successful prank made Urban Meyer break his phone. Meyer's return prank brought tears: es.pn/2k3xqPy
USC had the strongest signing day. Urban Meyer inked his best class. Florida State grabbed the best available player. But Alabama remains No. 1 in the second edition of the Way-Too-Early Top 25.
National signing day is in the books. For the top 25 teams celebrating their big days, here are the recruits who should be instant starters.
Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.
Ohio State's recruiting class finishes four spots higher than rival Michigan. The Wolverines hauled in their second straight top-6 class.
Not long after getting pranked by Baron Browning, Urban Meyer had the recruit tearing up after telling him he was leaving Ohio State for the L.A. Rams.
5-Star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson commits to Florida State
Marvin Wilson on the mic. Family to his right.
Episcopal coach Steve Leisz introducing Marvin Wilson to the crowd
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Signed
|91
|Jeffrey Okudah
|S
|Signed
|91
|Chase Young
|DE
|Signed
|87
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Signed
|87
|Trevon Grimes
|WR
|Signed
|86
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|3
|6
|6
Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) - Wed 8/30