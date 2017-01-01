2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Clemson makes a statement against Ohio State (0:44)

David M. Hale ESPN Staff Writer 

Clemson DE Christian Wilkins apologized for grabbing at Ohio St RB Curtis Samuel after a play was over in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl. "It's stuff you do when you're competing, and I know it's not a good look," Wilkins said. "I shook hands with him after the game and there were no hard feelings."

Clemson lives up to expectations (4:03)
ESPN Stats & Info

Long ball stumped Barrett vs. Clemson

J.T. Barrett posted significantly lower numbers on throws of 10 or more yards downfield on Saturday in comparison to Ohio State's first 12 games of the season.

Ian O'Connor @Ian_OConnor

Urban Meyer saying this will never happen again--same pledge Coach K made after Duke got destroyed by Vegas in 1990 title game

Watson, Clemson rout Ohio State to advance to CFP championship (1:46)
ESPN Stats & Info

Tigers shut down Buckeyes' ground attack

Clemson smothered Ohio State's rushing game during the Fiesta Bowl, holding the Buckeyes to only two yards before contact in comparison to the 168 that they recorded in their first 12 games.

Ted Miller ESPN Staff Writer 

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney opens his Pete conference.

Austin Ward ESPN Staff Writer 

Ohio State center Pat Elflein tried to process what just happened in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

Meyer disappointed in offensive performance (1:02)
Ted Miller ESPN Staff Writer 

A somber trek back to the locker room inside the stadium bowels for Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and his players after their post game press conference.

Austin Ward ESPN Staff Writer 

Billy Price confirms that he will return to Ohio State next season and is planning to move to center.

Ted Miller ESPN Staff Writer 

Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan braves the media swarm to congratulate his friend and game MVP Deshaun Watson after Clemson's blowout win.

Trophy Presentation for Clemson's 31-0 victory over Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl (6:56)

Jim Witalka ESPN Producer 

Not the happiest of gatherings but Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes join the band post-game one last time in 2016

4h

Clemson blanks Buckeyes to set up Bama rematch

Deshaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw another as Clemson blanked Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl to set up a rematch with Alabama for the College Football Playoff national championship.

Austin Ward ESPN Staff Writer 

This hallway could hardly be any quieter with an entire football team walking through it. Ohio State not saying anything at all after the blowout loss to Clemson.

Deshaun Watson talks about winning the Fiesta Bowl (1:55)

