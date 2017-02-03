2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
11-2, 1st in Big Ten - East
tex

A signing day Texas exodus

"Gone to Texas" was the phrase used during the early 1800s by Americans who left for the then-Mexican territory. But on Wednesday, nine of the Lone Star State's top-10 recruits went in the other direction and signed with out-of-state schools.

Photo by Khris Hale / Icon Sportswire
1d

Ex-Buckeye Hooker to miss combine (surgery)

Former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker will not participate in the NFL's scouting combine after having surgery on his labrum and a hernia.

ESPN @espn

ICYMI: A recruit's successful prank made Urban Meyer break his phone. Meyer's return prank brought tears: es.pn/2k3xqPy

Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports
1dMark Schlabach

Post-signing day Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25

USC had the strongest signing day. Urban Meyer inked his best class. Florida State grabbed the best available player. But Alabama remains No. 1 in the second edition of the Way-Too-Early Top 25.

Matt York/AP Photo
2dESPN RecruitingNation

Grading the 2017 Big Ten recruiting classes

Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.

USA TODAY Sports, AP Photo
2dESPN.com

Ohio State finishes No. 2 in class rankings

Ohio State's recruiting class finishes four spots higher than rival Michigan. The Wolverines hauled in their second straight top-6 class.

ESPN @espn

A recruit's successful prank made Urban Meyer break his phone. Meyer's successful return prank brought tears: es.pn/2k0t9wn

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

5-Star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson commits to Florida State

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Marvin Wilson on the mic. Family to his right.

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Episcopal coach Steve Leisz introducing Marvin Wilson to the crowd

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Before Marvin Wilson came in, one student played a joke, added a sixth hat (Rice).

ncaa

Watch: Marvin Wilson to make college choice

The 6-foot-4, 332-pounder from Houston is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 and the top-ranked defensive tackle. He'll choose from Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida at 4:35 p.m. ET. Live on ESPN2/WatchESPN

Find Tickets

Ohio State @ Indiana Hoosiers

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) - Wed 8/30

44 tickets available from $158