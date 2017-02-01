Baron Browning, Ohio State's 2017 class clown, breaks down new teammates
Baron Browning showed his personality as he broke down Ohio State's talented recruiting class with ex-Buckeyes star Joshua Perry on Wednesday.
Ohio State is now into bonus time on national signing day: After signing all their committed prospects in the morning, the afternoon now includes the addition of four-star offensive lineman Thayer Munford. Buckeyes aren't slowing down as it puts the finishing touches on a potentially epic class.
Four-star offensive lineman Thayer Munford has committed to Ohio State. The Buckeyes now have 21 commitments in the 2017 class, 19 of which are ranked as four-stars or higher.
Asked Urban Meyer if it's been a busy signing day for Ohio State: "Not bad. Half the kids are already here working out. Might be the best class of all though." Clearly the Buckeyes are feeling confident about a class that is pushing for the top spot in the country.
If Ohio State and Michigan hold their current class rankings at No. 2 and 4 respectively, it will be the first time two Big Ten teams finish in the top five of ESPN's class rankings in the same class.
Touted linebacker Baron Browning weighs in on recruits leaving Texas -- like he did for Ohio State -- and the transition with Luke Fickell leaving for Cincinnati.
Safety Isaiah Pryor, another out-of-state signee for Ohio State, on his decision to head north from Florida.
Another highly-ranked cornerback already on campus for Ohio State, Jeffrey Okudah, drawing a crowd on signing day.
New Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade meets with the media for the first time and talks about his decision to sign with Urban Meyer and Co.
While Ohio State waits for the recruits who signed today to arrive, the work for those on campus can't wait. The Buckeyes already here are out on the indoor practice field in the middle of winter conditioning, doing their part to keep improving the program while the coaches collect signatures from their future teammates
Just after 10 in the morning local time, Ohio State has signatures from all of its committed recruits. There are a couple announcements in the afternoon that could bump up the touted class of Buckeyes even more -- with all eyes on top-ranked defensive tackle Marvin Wilson's decision at 4:35 p.m.
Urban Meyer called his early enrollees "ridiculous" on ESPNU. Meyer mentioned five-stars Jeffrey Okudah and Shaun Wade as two prospects who have stood out. Ohio State might have a quiet day, but if the Buckeyes can stay at the No. 2 ranking it will be the highest ranked class for the Buckeyes since ESPN started its rankings.
Urban Meyer and Ohio State once again appear to be heading for a relatively drama-free signing day. With eight faxes rolling in before 8:14 this morning in Columbus to go with the nine early enrollees and a junior-college transfer, the Buckeyes are only waiting for a couple more signatures and one afternoon announcement for a class that is pushing to finish No. 1 in the nation.
Alabama's official recruiting "Big Board" just went live with all 12 early enrollees accounted for. Nick Saban has the Crimson Tide's 2017 Class ranked No. 1, according to ESPN, but it's a long day and No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia could make a push.
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Signed
|91
|Jeffrey Okudah
|S
|Signed
|91
|Chase Young
|DE
|Signed
|87
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Signed
|87
|Trevon Grimes
|WR
|Signed
|86
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|3
|6
|6
Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) - Wed 8/30