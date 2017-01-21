2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
11-2, 1st in Big Ten - East
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Can Barrett help redeem the Buckeyes?

J.T. Barrett has earned a long list of honors while leading the Buckeyes. He'll return next fall as Ohio State attempts to recover from its lackluster performance in the Fiesta Bowl. Top 25 returning players (Insider)

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Billy Price a major return for Buckeyes

Price brings 41 consecutive starts to the Buckeyes' offensive front. His leadership, coupled with that of J.T. Barrett, could pay dividends for the Ohio State offense next season. Top returning players: Nos. 26-50 (Insider)

ESPN.com

2017 Football Class Rankings

National signing day is rapidly approaching, and the combination of multiple commitments along with the release of the final ESPN 300 player rankings has spurred changes throughout the class rankings. Ranks 1-10 (Insider)

Khris Hale / Icon Sportswire

Ohio State has some of nation's top talent

The Buckeyes have three players represented on the final #CFBrank top 50 list of 2016. The honorees include: Malik Hooker (No. 12, DB); Raekwon McMillan (No. 20, LB); and Pat Elflein (No. 43, OL). Final #CFBrank

Brian Bennett ESPN Staff Writer 

Ohio State has set its spring game for April 15. Spring games are kind of a big deal in Columbus. The Buckeyes drew 100,189 fans to last year's exhibition in the Horseshoe, breaking their own record of 99,391 the year before.

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
4dHeather Dinich

Hancock: AD can't aid Ohio St. on CFP committee

Ohio State's controversial No. 3 finish in the final 2016 CFP poll was not a factor in AD Gene Smith being considered for the selection committee, according to executive director Bill Hancock.

Buckeyes lose key cogs to the NFL draft

Ohio State's secondary must reload again after the departures of three starters. The Buckeyes are among teams most affected by NFL draft declaration day, writes Adam Rittenberg. Winners and losers (Insider)

play
Gene Smith joins CFP selection committee (2:32)
Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports
8dHeather Dinich

Sources: Ohio State AD to join CFP committee

Gene Smith, who has been the Buckeyes' athletic director since 2005, will be joining the CFP selection committee, sources told ESPN.

play
Emmitt amazed by Zeke's national championship performance (0:47)
Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire

Ohio State-Indiana opener one to watch

Already missing college football? Opening week isn't as great as this past year's slate, but there is plenty of intrigue. Ohio State opens against Indiana in Bloomington on Aug. 31 with former Hoosiers coach Kevin Wilson, fired this season, as the new Buckeyes offensive coordinator. Countdown to 2017

Find Tickets

Ohio State @ Indiana Hoosiers

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) - Wed 8/30

50 tickets available from $158

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • Nike Men's Ohio State Buckeyes Black/Gray Team Issue Performance PoloShop

  • Nike Men's Ohio State Buckeyes Scarlet/Gray Team Issue Performance PoloShop