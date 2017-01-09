2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

Quite a few big name recruits decided to enroll early in the Big Ten, and there could be some early contributors among that list. Penn State has ESPN 300 defensive back Lamont Wade on campus, and Wade could see early playing time in the secondary. Michigan brought in 11 early enrollees, and out of all of them, ESPN 300 wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and athlete Ambry Thomas seems to have the clearest path to the field next season. As for Ohio State, among the nine early enrollees, five-star defensive back Jeffrey Okudah, cornerback Shaun Wade and linebacker Baron Browning have a realistic shot at being immediate contributors for the Buckeyes.

Samuel to skip senior year at OSU, enter draft

Ohio State star Curtis Samuel, who scored 15 touchdowns this season, will forego his final year of eligibility with the Buckeyes and enter the 2017 NFL draft.

Austin Ward ESPN Staff Writer 

Dynamic H-back Curtis Samuel has elected to skip his final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft, leaving a significant hole on the Ohio State offense as it tries to revamp the attack after the late-season problems this year. Samuel did it all for the Buckeyes, scoring 15 times and accounting for more than 1,600 yards as a rusher and receiver thanks to his versatile set of skills. Replacing Samuel's impact certainly won't be easy for coach Urban Meyer.

Dabo Swinney can become the first coach to defeat Urban Meyer and Nick Saban in consecutive games

Andrea Adelson ESPN Staff Writer 

ACC commissioner John Swofford was satisfied with the selection committee's decision to put Ohio State over Big Ten champ Penn State in the playoff: "I like the conference champion being a priority, and I don't think that's been lost. There were a particular set of circumstances in the Big Ten that the committee had to evaluate and they came out where they came out. I think they ended up probably with the four teams that should have been in the playoff, but I do hope that in the future the committee will continue the confirmation of conference champions in most instances, not that there can't be some exception that. The ultimate goal is to have the four best teams in the playoff, and I think they did that this year."

Austin Ward ESPN Staff Writer 

Another NFL draft decision is in for Ohio State: Noah Brown has elected to forego his remaining eligibility and turn pro. This move will come as something of a surprise for the Buckeyes, and losing the talented wide receiver will add to the degree of difficulty in expanding the passing attack this offseason.

Max Olson ESPN Staff Writer 

?ESPN 300 DT Marvin Wilson, the No. 1 recruit in Texas, on how hard buddies Jeffrey Okudah and Baron Browning are recruiting him to Ohio State: "I'm about to go to my hotel room and lock the door. They'll be beating it down. Probably need security. But they're my guys." Wilson will decide on National Signing Day.

Max Olson ESPN Staff Writer 

Sign of the times in recruiting: New UCLA commit Darnay Holmes, an ESPN 300 CB, told me he was a silent commit to USC earlier this week and also silently committed to Ohio State earlier in the recruiting process.

ESPN Stats and Information  

With the announcement by safety Jeffrey Okudah (No. 8 in ESPN 300), Ohio State has commitments from three players who are No. 1 at their position. The others are cornerback Shaun Wade and guard Josh Myers. Commitments from three positional No. 1s for the Buckeyes match the number of commitments from positional No. 1 high school players that Alabama has.

Tom VanHaaren ESPN Staff Writer 

Five-star defensive back Jeffrey Okudah has committed to Ohio State. The No. 8 ranked prospect adds to Ohio State's No. 3 ranked recruiting class and gives the Buckeyes 16 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2017 class. One of the most impressive statistics from the class is that 11 of the 17 total commitments are ranked within the top 10 of their respective position groups and 15 of the 16 ESPN 300 prospects are ranked in the top 150 overall.

Erik McKinney ESPN Staff Writer 

UCLA continues to roll on the recruiting trail of late, as the Bruins added their fourth commitment in two days. All four are on defense, but none are more important than ESPN 300 cornerback Darnay Holmes. The top-ranked cornerback in California was a longtime UCLA lean and despite strong pushes from Nebraska, Ohio State and USC, the Bruins found a way to reel him in. This is the first time USC will not sign the No. 1 California cornerback since the 2012 class. Along with five-star outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, UCLA now has commitments from two of California's top seven prospects -- a number matched by the 2015 class.

Erik McKinney ESPN Staff Writer 

USC picked up a commitment from ESPN 300 safety Bubba Bolden for the second time in this recruiting cycle. Bolden originally committed to USC over a year ago but backed away from that over the summer. But Bolden rejoined the USC class with a commitment during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday. Bolden selected USC over Arizona State and Ohio State. Bolden is the seventh ESPN 300 prospect for the Trojans in this class.

Hot Board prediction: Jeffrey Okudah

