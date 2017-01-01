Ohio State shows it wasn't ready to be a CFP contender after all
Urban Meyer was at a loss to explain Ohio State's lopsided defeat to Clemson. But there's hope on the horizon for the Buckeyes in 2017.
Ohio State's coach is an all-time great. But there wasn't much that Meyer could do with his young Buckeyes against this loaded Tigers team. Clemson was just better.
Clemson DE Christian Wilkins apologized for grabbing at Ohio St RB Curtis Samuel after a play was over in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl. "It's stuff you do when you're competing, and I know it's not a good look," Wilkins said. "I shook hands with him after the game and there were no hard feelings."
J.T. Barrett posted significantly lower numbers on throws of 10 or more yards downfield on Saturday in comparison to Ohio State's first 12 games of the season.
Urban Meyer saying this will never happen again--same pledge Coach K made after Duke got destroyed by Vegas in 1990 title game
Clemson smothered Ohio State's rushing game during the Fiesta Bowl, holding the Buckeyes to only two yards before contact in comparison to the 168 that they recorded in their first 12 games.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney opens his Pete conference.
Ohio State center Pat Elflein tried to process what just happened in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
A somber trek back to the locker room inside the stadium bowels for Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and his players after their post game press conference.
Our Bill Rosinski and David Norrie recap Clemson's dominant win over Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.
Billy Price confirms that he will return to Ohio State next season and is planning to move to center.
Dabo Swinney was already one of just two coaches to beat Urban Meyer in a bowl game. He's now the first to do so t… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan braves the media swarm to congratulate his friend and game MVP Deshaun Watson after Clemson's blowout win.
The No. 2 Clemson Tigers beat the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 31-0 to become @PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Champs! pic.twitter.com/mEEwGnot2J
Not the happiest of gatherings but Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes join the band post-game one last time in 2016
Deshaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw another as Clemson blanked Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl to set up a rematch with Alabama for the College Football Playoff national championship.
This hallway could hardly be any quieter with an entire football team walking through it. Ohio State not saying anything at all after the blowout loss to Clemson.
Urban Meyer was shut out for the first time as a head coach tonight. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/0WTnUvUF8T
