David Ching ESPN Staff Writer

Although he's considered one of the top prospects at his position should he enter the 2017 NFL draft, Oklahoma's Samaje Perine says he hasn't decided whether he will return for his senior season. And he definitely had no intention of following LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Dylan McCaffrey by sitting out his team's bowl game. "Fournette was battling injury all year. I can see how that could be better for him, but I can't really speak for him or any of the other ones," Perine said. "That's their decision to make and I feel like they thought about it a lot before making that decision and they thought that was the best decision for them. And that's great for them, but the best decision for me and the running backs on this team is to play every game that we can."