Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Marvin Wilson, the No. 4 player in the 2017 ESPN 300, is a busy man this week. Oklahoma visited him Monday, Ohio State on Wednesday and LSU and Florida State will visit later in the week. Those four plus South Florida make up Wilson's top five. Wilson will announce his destination at 4:30 pm ET on Feb. 1 on ESPN.

20hJake Trotter

Help is on the way: Oklahoma Sooners

Given the departures of Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon, what Oklahoma needed out of this class more than anything was running backs -- and they got them.

2dTom Luginbill

Which 2014 recruits made the biggest leaps?

Stanford's Christian McCaffrey was a two-time Heisman finalist. Before that, he was way down the ESPN 300. He's among the Class of 2014's surprises.

Jeremy Crabtree RecruitingNation 

Oklahoma is pulling out all of the stops to lure five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson to Norman. Not only did almost the entire OU coaching staff attend an in-home visit with Wilson last night decked out in different Sooner jerseys, two of the best defensive tackles in the school's history reached out to Wilson via social media Tuesday. First Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, himself a former five-star recruit, tweeted several different emojis at Wilson. That was followed up by a tweet from Tommie Harris, former NFL defensive tackle and another five-star recruit. "Welcome home Oklahoma ESPN300 5-star & UA All America Game DT Marvin Wilson," Harris wrote in his tweet. It's not uncommon for former players to engage with prospects on social media, but the timing of the tweets certainly indicates how bad the Sooners want Wilson.

Sooners' pro day workouts set for March 8

Oklahoma is scheduled to hold its pro day for this year's draft-eligible prospects on March 8 at 8:30 a.m. Pro day schedules

Stoops, OU shrugged off early disappointment

The losses to Houston and Ohio State were long forgotten at season's end, which delivered another Big 12 title and major bowl win. Bob Stoops takes momentum into the 2017 season. Coaches' stock (Insider)

Baker Mayfield's final tour with OU

Mayfield completed 71 percent of his passes for 40 touchdowns and averaged a staggering 11.1 yards per attempt. How far can the QB take the Sooners in his senior season? Top 25 returning players (Insider)

6dJake Trotter and Max Olson

Big 12's top 25 returning players for 2017

Narrowing down the top 25 returning Big 12 players was no easy choice, but Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield is the clear No. 1.

Okoronkwo, Brown key returns for 2017

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo led the Sooners in sacks (9) and in tackles for loss with 12. First-team All-Big 12 selection Orlando Brown will return as well to continue his punishing protection of QB Baker Mayfield. Top returning players: Nos. 26-50 (Insider)

7dGerry Hamilton

Which commits could flip before signing day

There are less than two weeks until national signing day. A lot can happen between now and then, and commits are looking around. These schools will need to fight to hold onto these recruits.

