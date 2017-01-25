Jeremy Crabtree RecruitingNation

Oklahoma is pulling out all of the stops to lure five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson to Norman. Not only did almost the entire OU coaching staff attend an in-home visit with Wilson last night decked out in different Sooner jerseys, two of the best defensive tackles in the school's history reached out to Wilson via social media Tuesday. First Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, himself a former five-star recruit, tweeted several different emojis at Wilson. That was followed up by a tweet from Tommie Harris, former NFL defensive tackle and another five-star recruit. "Welcome home Oklahoma ESPN300 5-star & UA All America Game DT Marvin Wilson," Harris wrote in his tweet. It's not uncommon for former players to engage with prospects on social media, but the timing of the tweets certainly indicates how bad the Sooners want Wilson.