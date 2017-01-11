Five-star Marvin Wilson gets a 'good vibe' from LSU official visit
Wilson has two weeks to make his final decision. The five-star got one-on-one time with Ed Orgeron and a better sense of what he could do at LSU.
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|9-0
|11-2
|Oklahoma State
|7-2
|10-3
|West Virginia
|7-2
|10-3
|Kansas State
|6-3
|9-4
|TCU
|4-5
|6-7
|Texas
|3-6
|5-7
|Texas Tech
|3-6
|5-7
|Baylor
|3-6
|7-6
|Iowa State
|2-7
|3-9
|Kansas
|1-8
|2-10
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|7
|5
|3
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Tyrese Robinson
|OG
|Committed
|84
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|Committed
|84
|Justin Broiles
|CB
|Committed
|83
|Levi Draper
|ILB
|Committed
|82
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE-H
|Committed
|82