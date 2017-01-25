Ka-boomer Sooner: Big 12 trophy falls, breaks
The Oklahoma Sooners lost one of their Big 12 championship trophies when it fell and broke while it was being moved by the team.
The Oklahoma Sooners lost one of their Big 12 championship trophies when it fell and broke while it was being moved by the team.
This edition of the Big 12 mailbag includes surprise at the success of Baylor's recruiting, praise for Kansas State and the truth about Oklahoma State
Marvin Wilson, the No. 4 player in the 2017 ESPN 300, is a busy man this week. Oklahoma visited him Monday, Ohio State on Wednesday and LSU and Florida State will visit later in the week. Those four plus South Florida make up Wilson's top five. Wilson will announce his destination at 4:30 pm ET on Feb. 1 on ESPN.
Given the departures of Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon, what Oklahoma needed out of this class more than anything was running backs -- and they got them.
ESPN Big 12 reporter Max Olson talks recruiting, top 2017 early-season matchups, movies and more in his Twitter mailbag.
Stanford's Christian McCaffrey was a two-time Heisman finalist. Before that, he was way down the ESPN 300. He's among the Class of 2014's surprises.
Oklahoma is pulling out all of the stops to lure five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson to Norman. Not only did almost the entire OU coaching staff attend an in-home visit with Wilson last night decked out in different Sooner jerseys, two of the best defensive tackles in the school's history reached out to Wilson via social media Tuesday. First Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, himself a former five-star recruit, tweeted several different emojis at Wilson. That was followed up by a tweet from Tommie Harris, former NFL defensive tackle and another five-star recruit. "Welcome home Oklahoma ESPN300 5-star & UA All America Game DT Marvin Wilson," Harris wrote in his tweet. It's not uncommon for former players to engage with prospects on social media, but the timing of the tweets certainly indicates how bad the Sooners want Wilson.
Oklahoma is scheduled to hold its pro day for this year's draft-eligible prospects on March 8 at 8:30 a.m. Pro day schedules
Nearly half of the 2013 class ended up transferring or getting dismissed from their programs. But a few highly touted stars lived up to the hype.
Oklahoma made its in-home visit with five-star Marvin Wilson, bringing and Outland Trophy and wearing No. 99 jerseys.
Expect Florida State and Oklahoma State to be among those teams to use impressive bowl wins as a springboard to better things in 2017. Oklahoma and Virginia Tech? Let's hold off for now.
With important visits with OU, Ohio State and FSU, the No. 4 player has a few final things to get figured out about his finalists.
The losses to Houston and Ohio State were long forgotten at season's end, which delivered another Big 12 title and major bowl win. Bob Stoops takes momentum into the 2017 season. Coaches' stock (Insider)
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|9-0
|11-2
|Oklahoma State
|7-2
|10-3
|West Virginia
|7-2
|10-3
|Kansas State
|6-3
|9-4
|TCU
|4-5
|6-7
|Texas
|3-6
|5-7
|Texas Tech
|3-6
|5-7
|Baylor
|3-6
|7-6
|Iowa State
|2-7
|3-9
|Kansas
|1-8
|2-10
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|7
|5
|3
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Justin Broiles
|CB
|Signed
|86
|Tyrese Robinson
|OG
|Committed
|84
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|Signed
|84
|Addison Gumbs
|OLB
|Signed
|82
|Ryan Jones
|WR
|Committed
|82
Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK) - Fri 9/1