Mitch Sherman ESPN Staff Writer

Samaje Perine's departure at Oklahoma obviously leaves a big hole to fill in the Sooners' backfield, especially if Joe Mixon follows Perine to the NFL. The Sooners return Abdul Adams, who rushed for 283 yards as a freshman, and former four-star signee Rodney Anderson, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in August. OU's recruiting class is stocked with ESPN 300 prospect Trey Sermon out of Georgia, Texan Kennedy Brooks and top juco runner Marcelias Sutton.