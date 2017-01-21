2016 ScheduleAll times ET

11-2, 1st in Big 12
Stoops, OU shrugged off early disappointment

The losses to Houston and Ohio State were long forgotten at season's end, which delivered another Big 12 title and major bowl win. Bob Stoops takes momentum into the 2017 season. Coaches' stock (Insider)

Baker Mayfield's final tour with OU

Mayfield completed 71 percent of his passes for 40 touchdowns and averaged a staggering 11.1 yards per attempt. How far can the QB take the Sooners in his senior season? Top 25 returning players (Insider)

1dJake Trotter and Max Olson

Big 12's top 25 returning players for 2017

Narrowing down the top 25 returning Big 12 players was no easy choice, but Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield is the clear No. 1.

Okoronkwo, Brown key returns for 2017

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo led the Sooners in sacks (9) and in tackles for loss with 12. First-team All-Big 12 selection Orlando Brown will return as well to continue his punishing protection of QB Baker Mayfield. Top returning players: Nos. 26-50 (Insider)

2dGerry Hamilton

Which commits could flip before signing day

There are less than two weeks until national signing day. A lot can happen between now and then, and commits are looking around. These schools will need to fight to hold onto these recruits.

2017 Football Class Rankings

National signing day is rapidly approaching, and the combination of multiple commitments along with the release of the final ESPN 300 player rankings has spurred changes throughout the class rankings. Ranks 1-10 (Insider)

Westbrook, Mayfield among nation's best

The Sooners had two players make the cut for the final 2016 #CFBrank top 50, with Dede Westbrook (WR) coming in at No. 3 and Baker Mayfield (QB) at No. 13. Final #CFBrank

4dJake Trotter

Three offseason questions: Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma offense lost a pair of All-Big 12 running backs and its go-to wideout. Baker Mayfield is back, but the quarterback can't do it alone.

4dJeremy Crabtree

Everything to know before NSD in the Big 12

The Big 12 is a bit behind on the recruiting trail. Oklahoma has the top-ranked class, but all eyes will be on Texas to see how the Horns close.

9dMitch Sherman

Ten bold predictions for the Big 12 in 2017

From QB derbies to thinking about a replacement for Bill Snyder at Kansas State to the playoff, we take a stab at the 2017 season in the Big 12.

9dMark Schlabach

The 2016-17 All-Bowl team

From Deshaun Watson to Jonathan Allen to Dalvin Cook, it was a bowl season filled with spectacular performances. Here are the best of the best.

9dJake Trotter

Season report card: Oklahoma Sooners

After a 1-2 start, Oklahoma's offense came together, helping the Sooners become the first Big 12 team in seven years to go unbeaten in league play.

Sooners rise in season's final rankings

Those September stumbles seem like about a year ago. Oklahoma climbs one notch to No. 6 from its pre-bowl position and naturally maintains its position as the top-ranked Big 12 team. Power Rankings

10dJake Trotter

Oklahoma's biggest needs for 2017

Oklahoma has Baker Mayfield coming back, but has gaping holes to fill at running back and wide receiver.

