2016 ScheduleAll times ET
2016 Schedule
11-2, 1st in Big 12
Bob Stoops @OU_CoachStoops
They call us #RBU for a reason. Kennedy Brooks is the next man up. #OUDNA #SoonerSquad17 #NSD17 ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Bob Stoops @OU_CoachStoops
Welcome to the family. @Mundschau_R joins the Oklahoma championship tradition! #OUDNA #SoonerSquad17 #NSD17 ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Bob Stoops @OU_CoachStoops
Home sweet home. Welcome @trenorwood_3 to the #SoonerSquad17 family! #OUDNA #NSD17 ➡️ bit.ly/ss17norwood pic.twitter.com/lNlwOCEzPr
Bob Stoops @OU_CoachStoops
The journey continues for @go__ty. #OUDNA #SoonerSquad17 #NSD17 ➡️ bit.ly/ss17james pic.twitter.com/byyiVUPcot
Bob Stoops @OU_CoachStoops
Tulsa native joins the #SoonerSquad17 family. Welcome @Isaiah_t55 to Norman! #OUDNA #SoonerSquad17 #NSD17 ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Bob Stoops @OU_CoachStoops
A huge addition to the WR corps, @ballout_charlie is ready to catch dimes at OU! #OUDNA #SoonerSquad17 #NSD17 ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Watch: Stephan Zabie will choose from four
Austin, Texas OT Stephan Zabie will kick off national signing day on Wednesday with an 8:45 a.m. ET announcement on ESPNU. The ESPN 300 recruit will choose from Ole Miss, Texas, Oklahoma and UCLA. Live on ESPNU/WatchESPN
Bob Stoops @OU_CoachStoops
To be the best, you have to play with the best. Welcome to Norman, @zackmckinney1! #OUDNA #SoonerSquad17 #NSD17 ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Bob Stoops @OU_CoachStoops
He's on the hunt for QBs. @beachmaster_p is officially a Sooner. #OUDNA #SoonerSquad17 #NSD17 ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Bob Stoops @OU_CoachStoops
The first letter of intent is in… Welcome @RyanJonesD1 to Sooner Nation! #OUDNA #SoonerSquad17 #NSD17 ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
GS Eagle Athletics @GSAthletics
Welcome Caleb Kelly to the #Savage17 #HailSouthern #GATA
GS Football @GSAthletics_FB
Welcome Caleb Kelly to the #Savage17 #HailSouthern #GATA pic.twitter.com/lQZsU8XUGc
Marvin Wilson to make college choice
The 6-foot-4, 332-pounder from Houston is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 and the top-ranked defensive tackle. He'll choose from Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida at 4:35 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN2.
Judging QBs an inexact science
Only two quarterbacks drafted No. 1 since 2009 were top-15 recruits out of high school. Sam Bradford was unranked and Jared Goff barely made the ESPN 300.
Take Two: Best instant-impact incoming freshman?
Trey Sermon has a chance to break through if he wins the RB job at Oklahoma; Jalen Reagor could be a transcendent talent at WR for TCU.
10 things to watch on national signing day
Florida State will beat LSU in the race for No. 1 DT Marvin Wilson. Bob Stoops has a trick up his sleeve to land his best class in years. It will all be part of the drama on national signing day.
Why the road to the playoff starts on signing day
Visualizing the recruiting numbers that built the teams involved in the first three years of the College Football Playoff.
Baker Mayfield helps keep Bedlam rivalry boiling before signing day
After an Oklahoma State recruit tweeted how OSU was going to win the Big 12 in 2017, Baker Mayfield let him know who he has to beat to take the crown.
Best part of each Big 12 recruiting class
To get you ready for national signing day, here is a breakdown of the most exciting part of each Big 12 recruiting class going into the big day.
Top uncommitted recruit Marvin Wilson is just getting started
As signing day approaches, everyone wants a piece of Marvin Wilson. The program that lands him will be getting a game-changer who is motivated to be the best.
2017 Recruits
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Justin Broiles
|CB
|Signed
|86
|Tyrese Robinson
|OG
|Signed
|84
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|Signed
|84
|Levi Draper
|ILB
|Signed
|82
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE-H
|Signed
|82
2016 Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|9-0
|11-2
|Oklahoma State
|7-2
|10-3
|West Virginia
|7-2
|10-3
|Kansas State
|6-3
|9-4
|TCU
|4-5
|6-7
|Texas
|3-6
|5-7
|Texas Tech
|3-6
|5-7
|Baylor
|3-6
|7-6
|Iowa State
|2-7
|3-9
|Kansas
|1-8
|2-10
Team Leaders 2016
2016 Polls & Rankings
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|7
|5
|3
Awards
StubHub
Find Tickets
Oklahoma vs UTEP Miners
Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK) - Fri 9/1