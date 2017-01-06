2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
11-2, 1st in Big 12

Jeremy Crabtree RecruitingNation 

A word cloud from a survey of 81 Under Armour All-Americans when asked what words come to mind when they think of Oklahoma.

play
Does Mixon deserve a chance in the NFL? (1:30)
play
What is Mixon's draft value? (2:10)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
4dJake Trotter

Mixon going pro, wants teams to know 'actual me'

Sooners RB Joe Mixon has announced his intention to enter the NFL draft and said he's looking forward to showing NFL teams "the actual me" after his OU career was marred by an assault incident.

ESPN Stats & Info

Who will finish first on February 1st?

Ohio State has been jumped by Georgia in ESPN's latest 2017 class rankings with less than a month remaining before National Signing Day. Class rankings

ESPN Stats & Info

Sugar Bowl win lifts Big 12 over SEC

Oklahoma's win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl resulted in a winning record in bowl season for the Big 12 and a .500 record for the SEC ahead of the national championship game.

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire
6d

Browns and Bears to coach Senior Bowl

The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears will coach the Senior Bowl teams, getting a close-up look at some of the prospects available in the NFL draft.

Mitch Sherman ESPN Staff Writer 

Samaje Perine's departure at Oklahoma obviously leaves a big hole to fill in the Sooners' backfield, especially if Joe Mixon follows Perine to the NFL. The Sooners return Abdul Adams, who rushed for 283 yards as a freshman, and former four-star signee Rodney Anderson, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in August. OU's recruiting class is stocked with ESPN 300 prospect Trey Sermon out of Georgia, Texan Kennedy Brooks and top juco runner Marcelias Sutton.

play
How Oklahoma dispatched Auburn to become Sugar Bowl champs (0:38)
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
6dTed Miller

Let's rerank the New Year's Six teams

Now that the College Football Playoff National Championship is set and there is a clear No. 1 and No. 2, it's time we took another look at the 12 teams selected to play in the New Year's Six.

play
Auburn's White breaks arm on first-quarter hit (0:29)

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • Nike Men's Oklahoma Sooners Crimson Hypercool Fitted Performance T-ShirtShop

  • Nike Men's Oklahoma Sooners Crimson Team Issue Performance PoloShop