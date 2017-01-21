2016 ScheduleAll times ET
Stoops, OU shrugged off early disappointment
The losses to Houston and Ohio State were long forgotten at season's end, which delivered another Big 12 title and major bowl win. Bob Stoops takes momentum into the 2017 season. Coaches' stock (Insider)
Baker Mayfield's final tour with OU
Mayfield completed 71 percent of his passes for 40 touchdowns and averaged a staggering 11.1 yards per attempt. How far can the QB take the Sooners in his senior season? Top 25 returning players (Insider)
Big 12 mailbag: Oklahoma State's WRs, Texas' floor/ceiling, hoops/helmets
Oklahoma State could have the nation's top group of WRs in 2017, while Texas could contend in the Big 12, but its brutal schedule will make that tough.
Big 12's top 25 returning players for 2017
Narrowing down the top 25 returning Big 12 players was no easy choice, but Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield is the clear No. 1.
Okoronkwo, Brown key returns for 2017
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo led the Sooners in sacks (9) and in tackles for loss with 12. First-team All-Big 12 selection Orlando Brown will return as well to continue his punishing protection of QB Baker Mayfield. Top returning players: Nos. 26-50 (Insider)
Which commits could flip before signing day
There are less than two weeks until national signing day. A lot can happen between now and then, and commits are looking around. These schools will need to fight to hold onto these recruits.
2017 Football Class Rankings
National signing day is rapidly approaching, and the combination of multiple commitments along with the release of the final ESPN 300 player rankings has spurred changes throughout the class rankings. Ranks 1-10 (Insider)
Westbrook, Mayfield among nation's best
The Sooners had two players make the cut for the final 2016 #CFBrank top 50, with Dede Westbrook (WR) coming in at No. 3 and Baker Mayfield (QB) at No. 13. Final #CFBrank
How the Big 12's early NFL draft departures will be replaced
Some of the players that Big 12 teams lost early to the NFL will be very difficult to replace.
Three offseason questions: Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma offense lost a pair of All-Big 12 running backs and its go-to wideout. Baker Mayfield is back, but the quarterback can't do it alone.
Oklahoma CB Cobb arrested on robbery charges
Oklahoma freshman cornerback Parrish Cobb has been jailed in Texas on three counts of aggravated robbery.
Everything to know before NSD in the Big 12
The Big 12 is a bit behind on the recruiting trail. Oklahoma has the top-ranked class, but all eyes will be on Texas to see how the Horns close.
Five-star Marvin Wilson gets a 'good vibe' from LSU official visit
Wilson has two weeks to make his final decision. The five-star got one-on-one time with Ed Orgeron and a better sense of what he could do at LSU.
Big 12 mailbag: Meacham to Kansas, Baylor recruiting, offseason hobbies
Answering reader questions about all things Big 12 as the long college football offseason begins.
Ten bold predictions for the Big 12 in 2017
From QB derbies to thinking about a replacement for Bill Snyder at Kansas State to the playoff, we take a stab at the 2017 season in the Big 12.
The 2016-17 All-Bowl team
From Deshaun Watson to Jonathan Allen to Dalvin Cook, it was a bowl season filled with spectacular performances. Here are the best of the best.
Big 12 roundtable: Analyzing early entry decisions
K-State LB Elijah Lee and WVU WR Shelton Gibson made questionable decisions to leave for the NFL, but most of the Big 12's other stars should do well.
Season report card: Oklahoma Sooners
After a 1-2 start, Oklahoma's offense came together, helping the Sooners become the first Big 12 team in seven years to go unbeaten in league play.
Sooners rise in season's final rankings
Those September stumbles seem like about a year ago. Oklahoma climbs one notch to No. 6 from its pre-bowl position and naturally maintains its position as the top-ranked Big 12 team. Power Rankings
Oklahoma's biggest needs for 2017
Oklahoma has Baker Mayfield coming back, but has gaping holes to fill at running back and wide receiver.
2016 Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|9-0
|11-2
|Oklahoma State
|7-2
|10-3
|West Virginia
|7-2
|10-3
|Kansas State
|6-3
|9-4
|TCU
|4-5
|6-7
|Texas
|3-6
|5-7
|Texas Tech
|3-6
|5-7
|Baylor
|3-6
|7-6
|Iowa State
|2-7
|3-9
|Kansas
|1-8
|2-10
Team Leaders 2016
2016 Polls & Rankings
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|7
|5
|3
2017 Recruits
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Justin Broiles
|CB
|Signed
|86
|Tyrese Robinson
|OG
|Committed
|84
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|Signed
|84
|Jacob Phillips
|ILB
|Committed
|83
|Levi Draper
|ILB
|Signed
|82
Awards
