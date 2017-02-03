2016 ScheduleAll times ET

11-2, 1st in Big 12
10hJake Trotter

Where 2017 Big 12 recruits hailed from

This year, 45 percent of the Big 12 high-school signees came from Texas. That number is down from previous years.

1dESPN.com

Sooners way ahead in Big 12 recruiting

Oklahoma hauled in the nation's eighth-best recruiting class, but the Big 12 failed to have multiple teams within the top-20 for the first time in the ESPN 300 era.

1dMark Schlabach

Post-signing day Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25

USC had the strongest signing day. Urban Meyer inked his best class. Florida State grabbed the best available player. But Alabama remains No. 1 in the second edition of the Way-Too-Early Top 25.

2dESPN RecruitingNation

Grading the 2017 Big 12 recruiting classes

Oklahoma was the best in the Big 12 on the field and now on the recruiting trail as well. While the Sooners scored big, some other programs struggled some, including Texas.

2dESPN.com

Oklahoma finishes No. 8 in class rankings

Oklahoma's eighth-rated class is its best since finishing fifth in the 2010 recruiting cycle. No other Big 12 team finished with a top-30 class.

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

5-Star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson commits to Florida State

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Marvin Wilson on the mic. Family to his right.

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Episcopal coach Steve Leisz introducing Marvin Wilson to the crowd

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Before Marvin Wilson came in, one student played a joke, added a sixth hat (Rice).

Watch: Marvin Wilson to make college choice

The 6-foot-4, 332-pounder from Houston is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 and the top-ranked defensive tackle. He'll choose from Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida at 4:35 p.m. ET. Live on ESPN2/WatchESPN

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Pre-announcement prayer. It's time. Marvin Wilson set to announce.

Jake Trotter ESPN Staff Writer 

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops on the idea of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh taking his team to Rome: "If I go to Italy, I'm just going to go with my wife and my family. .. I'd like to see (AD) Joe Castiglone's reaction if I decided to take 200 people to Rome for four days...."

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Marvin Wilson's family members are trickling in for his announcement. He'll make it in a little over an hour.

Jake Trotter ESPN Staff Writer 

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops on the SEC successfully pulling players out of Texas: "I dont think there's any question they have a presence --and a strong presence." LSU signed three of the top 10 players out of the Lone Star State.

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

The hats are here for Marvin Wilson.

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Marvin Wilson getting familiar with the the surroundings where he'll make his announcement later today.

Jake Trotter ESPN Staff Writer 

Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops on signing a top 10 class: "One of the best classes we've signed in (our) 19 years."

Sam Khan Jr. ESPN Staff Writer 

Greetings from Episcopal High School where 5-star DT Marvin Wilson is set to announce his destination at 3:30 pm ET live on ESPN2. Wilson is choosing from a final five of Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida.

