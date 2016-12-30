How to bet all 41 CFB bowl games
If you're looking to bet on any college football bowls, this is the file for you. Our experts provide wagering advice on all 41 bowls from Dec. 17 to Jan 2.
Oklahoma's offense is stocked with stars who've piled up big numbers through the air and on the ground. Can Auburn handle all that in the Suger Bowl?
Oklahoma's offensive line hasn't faced a defensive front as nasty as Auburn's, but the Sooners are confident they can counter any approach.
It has been a fun few days in #NOLA - thank you @SugarBowlNola for the hospitality! Hope everyone is enjoying the h… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
A clear top 3 in the Big 12 appears to be emerging for next season: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
Asked whether he wants to attempt to shut down Oklahoma's run or its pass, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said he can't approach things that way in Monday's Allstate Sugar Bowl. He said focusing solely on one or the other would let the Sooners' explosive players in either department enjoy huge nights. "Most swords have two sides and they can both cut you," Steele said.
Although he's considered one of the top prospects at his position should he enter the 2017 NFL draft, Oklahoma's Samaje Perine says he hasn't decided whether he will return for his senior season. And he definitely had no intention of following LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Dylan McCaffrey by sitting out his team's bowl game. "Fournette was battling injury all year. I can see how that could be better for him, but I can't really speak for him or any of the other ones," Perine said. "That's their decision to make and I feel like they thought about it a lot before making that decision and they thought that was the best decision for them. And that's great for them, but the best decision for me and the running backs on this team is to play every game that we can."
Auburn offensive line commit Calvin Ashley battles five-star uncommitted defensive tackle Marvin Wilson Friday at Under Armour All-America Game practices.
Video: Oklahoma senior receiver Dede Westbrook is nearing the end of his run with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Monday's Allstate Sugar Bowl game against Aubun will be his final college appearance. Westbrook said he doesn't want to think about that reality yet, saying Friday that "it'll be probably something that we take in around the fourth quarter when we're up and we're winning."
Top-ranked center and Michigan commit Cesar Ruiz battles five-star uncommitted defensive tackle Marvin Wilson Friday during Under Armour All-America Game practices.
Here are two reps between the nation's No. 1 overall prospect Trey Smith and No. 1 defensive tackle Marvin Wilson. Both are five-star prospects. Smith is committed to Tennessee, while Wilson recently released a top five group of Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida.
Check out ESPN's coverage of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which will be aired live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Recruits surveyed at the Under Armour All-America Game were asked what words came to mind when they think of Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, and 14 players used the words "good" or "cool." Good was also used other times, as multiple recruits said Stoops is a "good man, good play caller" and has a "good playing style." Another recruit said Stoops "owns the Big 12." Not all of the recruits associated positive words with Stoops, as some said "fake, mediocre" and "weird."
No. 51 overall prospect wide receiver James Robinson with two nice receptions during one-on-ones with defensive backs. Clemson, Florida, Ole Miss and Oklahoma all programs in the mix for Robinson.
?Deion Sanders working with the DB's @ Under Armour All-America practice including South Carolina commit No. 4 CB Jamyest Williams (#5) & Sooners commit No. 10 CB Justin Broiles (#25)
ESPN300 No. 1 DT Marvin Wilson with a rep during 1-on-1's at Day 1 of Under Armour All-America practice. The 5-Star released his top 5 yesterday which included FSU, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State & USF
Eighty-five Under Armour All-Americans were asked which fan base did the best job of recruiting them on social media, and Georgia was listed by nine prospects. Seven recruits said Michigan fans did the best job, followed by Penn State at six and Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma at five.
The No. 7 player in the ESPN 300 has narrowed his choices with a few surprises.
?FSU, LSU, USF, Ohio State and Oklahoma are 5-star DT Marvin Wilson's final five.?
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|9-0
|10-2
|Oklahoma State
|7-2
|10-3
|West Virginia
|7-2
|10-3
|Kansas State
|6-3
|9-4
|TCU
|4-5
|6-7
|Texas
|3-6
|5-7
|Texas Tech
|3-6
|5-7
|Baylor
|3-6
|7-6
|Iowa State
|2-7
|3-9
|Kansas
|1-8
|2-10
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|7
|7
|7
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Tyrese Robinson
|OG
|Committed
|84
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|Committed
|84
|Justin Broiles
|CB
|Committed
|83
|Levi Draper
|ILB
|Committed
|82
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE-H
|Committed
|82
Mercedes-Benz Superdome - Mon 1/2