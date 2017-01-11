2016 ScheduleAll times ET

11-2, 1st in Big 12
3dMitch Sherman

Ten bold predictions for the Big 12 in 2017

From QB derbies to thinking about a replacement for Bill Snyder at Kansas State to the playoff, we take a stab at the 2017 season in the Big 12.

3dMark Schlabach

The 2016-17 All-Bowl team

From Deshaun Watson to Jonathan Allen to Dalvin Cook, it was a bowl season filled with spectacular performances. Here are the best of the best.

4dJake Trotter

Season report card: Oklahoma Sooners

After a 1-2 start, Oklahoma's offense came together, helping the Sooners become the first Big 12 team in seven years to go unbeaten in league play.

Sooners rise in season's final rankings

Those September stumbles seem like about a year ago. Oklahoma climbs one notch to No. 6 from its pre-bowl position and naturally maintains its position as the top-ranked Big 12 team. Power Rankings

5dJake Trotter

Oklahoma's biggest needs for 2017

Oklahoma has Baker Mayfield coming back, but has gaping holes to fill at running back and wide receiver.

Four Heisman snubs have won a title

Clemson QB Deshaun Watson joins a legendary group of Heisman runner-ups to win the national championship. Should these quarterbacks have won the award?

National title odds for next season

Alabama enters as the favorite at 3-1, while the defending champs open at 18-1. Texas rounds out the top-10 best odds at 25-1 in Tom Herman's first season.

6dMark Schlabach

Alabama, Florida State lead Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25

Alabama loses the bulk of its menacing defense, but there's plenty of talent waiting in the wings. Expect Florida State to return to the ACC summit, but Michigan might slide in the Big Ten.

Final AP Poll: Sooners finish at No. 5

Oklahoma opened the season with a loss to Houston, but the Sooners (11-2) finished strong with a Big 12 championship and a 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl Final AP Poll

Teams to watch for the 2017 title (1:25)

Jeremy Crabtree RecruitingNation 

A word cloud from a survey of 81 Under Armour All-Americans when asked what words come to mind when they think of Oklahoma.

Does Mixon deserve a chance in the NFL? (1:30)
What is Mixon's draft value? (2:10)
11dJake Trotter

Mixon going pro, wants teams to know 'actual me'

Sooners RB Joe Mixon has announced his intention to enter the NFL draft and said he's looking forward to showing NFL teams "the actual me" after his OU career was marred by an assault incident.

