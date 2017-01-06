Big 12 mailbag: Oklahoma with new RBs, Iowa State's bowl chances
Readers also ask questions about Texas, Baylor, West Virginia and more in this week's Big 12 mailbag.
The Big 12's biggest statement of bowl season was Oklahoma's rout of SEC afterthought Auburn. That type of showing won't cut it next year.
Sooners RB Joe Mixon has announced his intention to enter the NFL draft and said he's looking forward to showing NFL teams "the actual me" after his OU career was marred by an assault incident.
The Cowboys and Sooners turned in impressive postseason performances, as did Baylor WR KD Cannon and Kansas State LB Elijah Lee.
Oklahoma's win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl resulted in a winning record in bowl season for the Big 12 and a .500 record for the SEC ahead of the national championship game.
One freshman QB has been through what Jalen Hurts has and won it all -- Oklahoma's Jamelle Holieway. The former Sooner understands what it takes, and he has become a Hurts fan.
Metrics show Kansas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia played the most efficient defense in the Big 12, but nationally the league has work to do.
A look at who showed the most and who didn't during the Big 12's bowl season, which ended with conference teams going 4-2.
Texas running back D'onta Foreman's 74-yard touchdown run on one shoe was among the Big 12's wild and wacky highlights this season.
Samaje Perine's departure at Oklahoma obviously leaves a big hole to fill in the Sooners' backfield, especially if Joe Mixon follows Perine to the NFL. The Sooners return Abdul Adams, who rushed for 283 yards as a freshman, and former four-star signee Rodney Anderson, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in August. OU's recruiting class is stocked with ESPN 300 prospect Trey Sermon out of Georgia, Texan Kennedy Brooks and top juco runner Marcelias Sutton.
Oklahoma's Samaje Perine announced he will enter the draft, just hours after he broke Billy Sims' school career rushing record in the Sugar Bowl.
Oklahoma ran roughshod over Auburn after the Tigers lost QB Sean White early in the game, winning the Sugar Bowl in convincing fashion.
