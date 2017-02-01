2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
11-2, 1st in Big 12
play
Stoops' advice to recruits (1:36)
ESPN Stats & Info

Watch: Stephan Zabie will choose from four

Austin, Texas OT Stephan Zabie will kick off national signing day on Wednesday with an 8:45 a.m. ET announcement on ESPNU. The ESPN 300 recruit will choose from Ole Miss, Texas, Oklahoma and UCLA. Live on ESPNU/WatchESPN

ncaa

Marvin Wilson to make college choice

The 6-foot-4, 332-pounder from Houston is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 and the top-ranked defensive tackle. He'll choose from Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida at 4:35 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN2.

ESPN Stats & Info

Judging QBs an inexact science

Only two quarterbacks drafted No. 1 since 2009 were top-15 recruits out of high school. Sam Bradford was unranked and Jared Goff barely made the ESPN 300.

Tom Hauck for Student Sports
2dJake Trotter

Best part of each Big 12 recruiting class

To get you ready for national signing day, here is a breakdown of the most exciting part of each Big 12 recruiting class going into the big day.

Find Tickets

Oklahoma vs UTEP Miners

Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK) - Fri 9/1

241 tickets available from $143