Big 12 mailbag: Underrated recruiting classes, Super Bowl appetizers
Thoughts on the various additions across the Big 12, via recruiting, return from injury or transfer. And reflections on a favorite player and recipe.
It's unclear if Joe Mixon and Ishmael Zamora's off-field troubles factored in to their omission from the combine. es.pn/2l55adN
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon and Baylor WR Ishmael Zamora have not been invited to the NFL combine, sources confirmed to ESPN.
This year, 45 percent of the Big 12 high-school signees came from Texas. That number is down from previous years.
Coaches and recruiters from around the Big 12 weigh in on the top recruits landed by the conference on national signing day.
Our Big 12 roundtable takes a look at the biggest signing day surprise, which school did the most impressive job, and more.
Oklahoma hauled in the nation's eighth-best recruiting class, but the Big 12 failed to have multiple teams within the top-20 for the first time in the ESPN 300 era.
A look at the top players at every position recruited into the Big 12's Class of 2017.
USC had the strongest signing day. Urban Meyer inked his best class. Florida State grabbed the best available player. But Alabama remains No. 1 in the second edition of the Way-Too-Early Top 25.
National signing day is in the books. For the top 25 teams celebrating their big days, here are the recruits who should be instant starters.
Oklahoma was the best in the Big 12 on the field and now on the recruiting trail as well. While the Sooners scored big, some other programs struggled some, including Texas.
Oklahoma's eighth-rated class is its best since finishing fifth in the 2010 recruiting cycle. No other Big 12 team finished with a top-30 class.
5-Star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson commits to Florida State
Marvin Wilson on the mic. Family to his right.
Episcopal coach Steve Leisz introducing Marvin Wilson to the crowd
Before Marvin Wilson came in, one student played a joke, added a sixth hat (Rice).
The 6-foot-4, 332-pounder from Houston is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 and the top-ranked defensive tackle. He'll choose from Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida at 4:35 p.m. ET. Live on ESPN2/WatchESPN
Pre-announcement prayer. It's time. Marvin Wilson set to announce.
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops on the idea of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh taking his team to Rome: "If I go to Italy, I'm just going to go with my wife and my family. .. I'd like to see (AD) Joe Castiglone's reaction if I decided to take 200 people to Rome for four days...."
Marvin Wilson's family members are trickling in for his announcement. He'll make it in a little over an hour.
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops on the SEC successfully pulling players out of Texas: "I dont think there's any question they have a presence --and a strong presence." LSU signed three of the top 10 players out of the Lone Star State.
The hats are here for Marvin Wilson.
Marvin Wilson getting familiar with the the surroundings where he'll make his announcement later today.
Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops on signing a top 10 class: "One of the best classes we've signed in (our) 19 years."
Greetings from Episcopal High School where 5-star DT Marvin Wilson is set to announce his destination at 3:30 pm ET live on ESPN2. Wilson is choosing from a final five of Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida.
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Justin Broiles
|CB
|Signed
|86
|Tyrese Robinson
|OG
|Signed
|84
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|Signed
|84
|Levi Draper
|ILB
|Signed
|82
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE-H
|Signed
|82
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Oklahoma
|9-0
|11-2
|Oklahoma State
|7-2
|10-3
|West Virginia
|7-2
|10-3
|Kansas State
|6-3
|9-4
|TCU
|4-5
|6-7
|Texas
|3-6
|5-7
|Texas Tech
|3-6
|5-7
|Baylor
|3-6
|7-6
|Iowa State
|2-7
|3-9
|Kansas
|1-8
|2-10
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|7
|5
|3
Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK) - Fri 9/1