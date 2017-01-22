Rutgers leads list of Big Ten players headed to Super Bowl
It might surprise you to learn that Rutgers has more players on the Super Bowl rosters than any other Big Ten team.
Wisconsin running back Dare Ogunbowale rushed for 42 yards during Saturday's Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla. The senior's eight carries led the West team, which won 10-3. Box score
Wisconsin's athletic board approves a contract renewal for Paul Chryst through January 2022. Chryst is 21-6 in his first two seasons.
NC State has named former Wisconsin defensive back Aaron Henry as the Wolfpack's new safeties coach.
The Badgers, who exceeded expectations in 2016, were led by a stingy defense that shut teams down early in games and produced 22 interceptions.
The Nittany Lions, especially on offense, and the Buckeyes lead the way in the top returning players in the Big Ten.
Former Wisconsin athletic director Pat Richter gives his thoughts on Justin Wilcox leaving for Cal and what that means for UW moving forward.
Wisconsin's all-time sack leader, Tarek Saleh, joins Tony and Greg to discuss the Badgers open defensive coordinator position. Who is next in line?
Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Badgers are looking for a defensive coordinator. But coaching changes don't seem to bother this defense.
Slew of Ohio State defenders, Nittany Lions offensive backfield could opt to leave school early and spice up the 2018 NFL draft.
Some teams were hit hard by the draft exodus, while others escaped relatively unscathed. Here are our winners and losers from the draft decisions.
Cal officially announced the hiring of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as its new head coach Saturday. The deal is for five years, according to a source.
Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.
From Deshaun Watson to Jonathan Allen to Dalvin Cook, it was a bowl season filled with spectacular performances. Here are the best of the best.
California has offered Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox its head-coaching position, sources told ESPN. Wilcox has previously served as an assistant at several Pac-12 schools.
Cal is in final negotiations with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox to make Wilcox its next coach, sources tell ESPN. Wilcox was a Cal assistant early in his career, and has been defensive coordinator at Boise State, Tennessee, Washington, USC and Wisconsin.
The Big Ten Western Division winners head into the 2017 season carrying the momentum of a Cotton Bowl victory. That's three consecutive bowl wins for Wisconsin. Power Rankings
The Big Ten went just 3-7 in bowl games, but there were plenty of strong individual efforts and outstanding plays worth remembering.
The Big Ten struggled at the finish line, but that doesn't mean there weren't a few bright spots amid a disappointing 3-7 bowl season.
Junior Ryan Ramczyk is entering the NFL draft after one season at Wisconsin.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|8
|9
|9
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Tyler Beach
|OT
|Committed
|82
|Kayden Lyles
|OG
|Signed
|81
|Jake Ferguson
|TE-H
|Committed
|80
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|DE
|Signed
|80
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Committed
|79
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2014
|M. Gordon
|Doak Walker Award
|2012
|M. Ball
|Doak Walker Award
|2010
|S. Tolzien
|Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
|2010
|G. Carimi
|Outland Trophy
|2010
|J.J. Watt
|Lott IMPACT Trophy
