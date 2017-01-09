2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
11-3, 1st in Big Ten - West

Jeremy Crabtree RecruitingNation 

During Monday's recruiting personnel forum at the AFCA convention, recruiting staffers from all over the country expressed their concerns about the proposed reforms to recruiting that would allow official visits in June. One of the biggest issue staffers raised was the fact schools would be allowed to bring prospects in on visits on the same weekends they would be hosting prospect camps. "Coaches are already talking about how they would bring (recruits) in to work out, not for a real official visit," Wisconsin assistant recruiting coordinator Paul Meunier told the group. "So instead of visits, they would use these visits as tryouts."

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire
3dJesse Temple

Three questions for 2017: Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin won 11 games in an overachieving 2016. The Badgers have plenty of returning talent and a much more favorable schedule in 2017.

Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Big Ten West coaches in 2014: Tim Beckman (Illinois), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Jerry Kill (Minnesota), Bo Pelini (Nebraska), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Darrell Hazell (Purdue), Gary Andersen (Wisconsin) Big Ten West coaches in 2017: Lovie Smith (Illinois), Ferentz (Iowa), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Mike Riley (Nebraska), Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Jeff Brohm (Purdue), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin).

Play
4d

In the Trenches: Travis Frederick

Former Badgers and current Cowboys lineman Travis Frederick joined the show to talk UW's Cotton Bowl win, what the Packers face against the Giants defense and more.

Play
6d

ESPN Wisconsin Tonight: Jesse Temple

The Wisconsin football season has come to an end. ESPN's Jesse Temple gave this thoughts on the Cotton Bowl victory, TJ Watt, and his lasting memory from the season.

Play
6d

TJ Watt will enter the 2017 NFL Draft

Following the Badgers victory over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl, linebacker TJ Watt announced he will leave school a year early for the NFL. The guys react to the news.

Jesse Temple ESPN Staff Writer 

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt announced Tuesday morning that he will leave school a year early and enter the NFL draft. Watt, the youngest brother of Houston Texans standout J.J., produced an incredible junior season. In his first year as a full-time starter, he recorded 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
6dTed Miller

Let's rerank the New Year's Six teams

Now that the College Football Playoff National Championship is set and there is a clear No. 1 and No. 2, it's time we took another look at the 12 teams selected to play in the New Year's Six.

play
Wisconsin runs to Cotton Bowl victory (0:51)
play
Wisconsin wins Cotton Bowl to hand Western Michigan first loss (1:21)
Play
7d

The KFC Top 5 At 5

Homer and Gabe pick their top five athletes, coaches, or stories of the week, presented by the KFC $5 Fill-Up.

Play
7d

Wisconsin Postgame Extra

Brad Sham and Rodney Gilmore recap Wisconsin's win over Western Michigan in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

play
Wisconsin's Fumagalli had a highlight-reel day in win (0:32)
play
Wisconsin holds off Western Michigan for Cotton Bowl win (1:25)
play
Clement enjoying the special feeling winning the Cotton Bowl (0:56)
play
Fumagalli says Wisconsin a resilient group (1:23)

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • Under Armour Men's Wisconsin Badgers Red Tech Performance T-shirtPrice: $24.99 Shop

  • Under Armour Youth Wisconsin Badgers Red Tech Performance T-shirtPrice: $19.99 Shop