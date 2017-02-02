Jim Leonhard (kind of) and Brandon Williams
New Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard kind of joins Tony and Jim. Brandon Williams actually joins the show. Can he still beat Leonhard one-on-one off the line?
If OLB and junior college product Andrew Van Ginkel performs up to expectations this fall, the excitement should permeate Wisconsin.
Jim Leonhard's lone year as a college football assistant belies the experience he has mentoring players and his understanding of the game.
The Trenches crew give their thoughts on the promotion of Jim Leonhard to defensive coordinator and their early impressions of the Badgers class of 2017.
Maryland became the first Big Ten school other than Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State to sign more than five ESPN 300 recruits.
How does a QB from Long Island end up at Wisconsin? Turns out having a high school coach badger college coaches nonstop really helps open some doors.
USC had the strongest signing day. Urban Meyer inked his best class. Florida State grabbed the best available player. But Alabama remains No. 1 in the second edition of the Way-Too-Early Top 25.
National signing day is in the books. For the top 25 teams celebrating their big days, here are the recruits who should be instant starters.
Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.
Wisconsin picks up a major commitment from four-star wide receiver Danny Davis (Springfield, Ohio). Davis picked Wisconsin over Kentucky and West Virginia during a ceremony at his high school this afternoon. He even signed a Badgers helmet at the podium. This is one of the best receiver prospects to come through Madison in years.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says "we couldn't be more confident about this group and the fit they are with Wisconsin." The Badgers have signed 18 players in the 2017 class. Although the group isn't necessarily highly rated compared to other Big Ten teams, the Badgers tend to outperform their rankings every year.
Wisconsin's athletics department is live streaming its own one-hour show about the 2017 class. It is showing on a projection screen in the media room. Here is director of recruiting Andrew Marlatt, who does a ton of work behind the scenes.
Madison Cone, a cornerback from North Carolina, said all he knew about Wisconsin was that it had cheese and cornfields. But, like many others from outside the state, the campus and coaching staff sold him. Cone said he's excited to work with defensive backs coach Jim Leonard.
Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles is one of the top prospects in Wisconsin's 2017 class. Lyles is the younger brother of current Badgers QB Kare Lyles and figures to continue the great tradition of talented linemen in Madison.
Wisconsin QB Jack Coan, an early enrollee, initially committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame. He talks about how he flipped to football. Coan said he knew within 15 minutes of visiting campus that Wisconsin was the place for him.
Wisconsin's signing day activities have gone smoothly this morning. Already, the Badgers have received letters of intent from every scholarship commitment for the 2017 class. The only drama left is whether four-star wide receiver Danny Davis (Springfield, Ohio) picks Wisconsin. He has offers from Oregon, Michigan State, Iowa, Nebraska, Kentucky and West Virginia, among others, and will announce his decision this afternoon. It would be a huge signing for the Badgers.
Since 2012, only four Power 5 schools have shared or won outright conference championships without a top-20 recruiting class. Michigan State has done it twice.
Don't overlook the importance of Wednesday's signing day developments. But don't assume those will tell the whole story in the Big Ten, either.
The Badgers' formula -- developing unsung recruits who fit their schemes and culture -- has consistently kept the program among the Big Ten's best.
The In the Trenches crew runs through the Packers' free agents and gives their opinions on who Green Bay needs to re-sign and who can be allowed to walk.
It might surprise you to learn that Rutgers has more players on the Super Bowl rosters than any other Big Ten team.
After navigating a brutal schedule in 2016, Wisconsin gets a break next season. Meanwhile, Iowa will have to earn everything with its league slate.
Which teams have the easiest roads to a productive nonconference season? A look at seven teams primed for some early wins.
Camp Randall Stadium - Thu 8/31