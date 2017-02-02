2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
11-3, 1st in Big Ten - West
Jim Leonhard (kind of) and Brandon Williams

New Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard kind of joins Tony and Jim. Brandon Williams actually joins the show. Can he still beat Leonhard one-on-one off the line?

3dJesse Temple

Wisconsin promotes DB coach Leonhard to DC

Jim Leonhard continues to move up the coaching ladder at his alma mater, Wisconsin. After a season as defensive backs coach, the ex-NFLer and All-American takes over as defensive coordinator.

Jesse Temple ESPN Staff Writer 

Wisconsin has named Jim Leonhard as its defensive coordinator. Leonhard, a three-time all-Big Ten safety at Wisconsin, coached one season with the defensive backs last year and made quite an impact. What a meteoric rise for him. He will replace Justin Wilcox, who took over as head coach at Cal.

3dMark Schlabach

Post-signing day Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25

USC had the strongest signing day. Urban Meyer inked his best class. Florida State grabbed the best available player. But Alabama remains No. 1 in the second edition of the Way-Too-Early Top 25.

4dESPN RecruitingNation

Grading the 2017 Big Ten recruiting classes

Ohio State and Michigan grabbed the headlines, but don't ignore what Penn State, Maryland -- Maryland! -- and Nebraska did on national signing day as the Big Ten flexed its recruiting muscles.

Jesse Temple ESPN Staff Writer 

Wisconsin picks up a major commitment from four-star wide receiver Danny Davis (Springfield, Ohio). Davis picked Wisconsin over Kentucky and West Virginia during a ceremony at his high school this afternoon. He even signed a Badgers helmet at the podium. This is one of the best receiver prospects to come through Madison in years.

Jesse Temple ESPN Staff Writer 

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says "we couldn't be more confident about this group and the fit they are with Wisconsin." The Badgers have signed 18 players in the 2017 class. Although the group isn't necessarily highly rated compared to other Big Ten teams, the Badgers tend to outperform their rankings every year.

Jesse Temple ESPN Staff Writer 

Wisconsin's athletics department is live streaming its own one-hour show about the 2017 class. It is showing on a projection screen in the media room. Here is director of recruiting Andrew Marlatt, who does a ton of work behind the scenes.

Jesse Temple ESPN Staff Writer 

Madison Cone, a cornerback from North Carolina, said all he knew about Wisconsin was that it had cheese and cornfields. But, like many others from outside the state, the campus and coaching staff sold him. Cone said he's excited to work with defensive backs coach Jim Leonard.

Jesse Temple ESPN Staff Writer 

Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles is one of the top prospects in Wisconsin's 2017 class. Lyles is the younger brother of current Badgers QB Kare Lyles and figures to continue the great tradition of talented linemen in Madison.

Jesse Temple ESPN Staff Writer 

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan, an early enrollee, initially committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame. He talks about how he flipped to football. Coan said he knew within 15 minutes of visiting campus that Wisconsin was the place for him.

Jesse Temple ESPN Staff Writer 

Wisconsin's signing day activities have gone smoothly this morning. Already, the Badgers have received letters of intent from every scholarship commitment for the 2017 class. The only drama left is whether four-star wide receiver Danny Davis (Springfield, Ohio) picks Wisconsin. He has offers from Oregon, Michigan State, Iowa, Nebraska, Kentucky and West Virginia, among others, and will announce his decision this afternoon. It would be a huge signing for the Badgers.

ESPN Stats & Info

Few schools can win big with less

Since 2012, only four Power 5 schools have shared or won outright conference championships without a top-20 recruiting class. Michigan State has done it twice.

