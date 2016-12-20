2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
10-3, 1st in Big Ten - West
12h

How to bet all 41 CFB bowl games

If you're looking to bet on any college football bowls, this is the file for you. Our experts provide wagering advice on all 41 bowls from Dec. 17 to Jan 2.

1d

Weekend Kickoff, Tony Cartagena

Tony Cartagena joins Lance Davis on the Weekend Kickoff Show to break down and preview Wisconsin's upcoming matchup against Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl.

2d

Is there a weakness in the Badgers?

The guys preview the Cotton Bowl between Wisconsin and Western Michigan. Plus, they try to figure out what 'row the boat' really means.

3dBen Fawkes

Key betting numbers for Dec. 31-Jan. 2 bowls

On your phone and need some quick betting advice on a bowl game? Fear not, we've got graphical representations of the biggest key betting numbers for Dec. 31-Jan. 2 bowls.

Defining moments from Western Michigan and Wisconsin (0:41)
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
10dKC Joyner

Sorry, Big Ten: You're overrated

Don't be surprised if the Big Ten bubble bursts this bowl season. For a variety of reasons, the league has been overrated all year, and the truth may come out this postseason.

Best non-College Football Playoff games (1:01)
11d

The Jump Around: Bradie Ewing

Former Wisconsin fullback Bradie Ewing joins ESPN Madison to talk about his book signing and his playing days in Madison.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Would Paul Chryst leave for an NFL job?

The college coaching carousel wrapped up early this season, but the NFL cycle is just getting started. If Wisconsin wins the Cotton Bowl, Chryst will improve to 21-6 at his alma mater. NFL coaching candidates (Insider)

play
Will Wisconsin end WMU's perfect season? (0:33)

