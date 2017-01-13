Wilcox named Cal coach; 5-year deal, source says
Cal officially announced the hiring of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as its new head coach Saturday. The deal is for five years, according to a source.
Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.
From Deshaun Watson to Jonathan Allen to Dalvin Cook, it was a bowl season filled with spectacular performances. Here are the best of the best.
California has offered Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox its head-coaching position, sources told ESPN. Wilcox has previously served as an assistant at several Pac-12 schools.
Cal is in final negotiations with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox to make Wilcox its next coach, sources tell ESPN. Wilcox was a Cal assistant early in his career, and has been defensive coordinator at Boise State, Tennessee, Washington, USC and Wisconsin.
The Big Ten Western Division winners head into the 2017 season carrying the momentum of a Cotton Bowl victory. That's three consecutive bowl wins for Wisconsin. Power Rankings
The Big Ten went just 3-7 in bowl games, but there were plenty of strong individual efforts and outstanding plays worth remembering.
The Big Ten struggled at the finish line, but that doesn't mean there weren't a few bright spots amid a disappointing 3-7 bowl season.
Junior Ryan Ramczyk is entering the NFL draft after one season at Wisconsin.
Alabama loses the bulk of its menacing defense, but there's plenty of talent waiting in the wings. Expect Florida State to return to the ACC summit, but Michigan might slide in the Big Ten.
The Buckeyes were clearly humbled by the shutout loss in the College Football Playoff, but they should find themselves in contention again next season.
Wisconsin (11-3) closed the season with a 24-16 win over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams to finish in the top 10. Final AP Poll
One reason for optimism for the teams in Mark Schlabach's Way-Too-Early Top 25 is the talent on the way in 2017. Here's a look at how next season's best teams are faring in recruiting.
During Monday's recruiting personnel forum at the AFCA convention, recruiting staffers from all over the country expressed their concerns about the proposed reforms to recruiting that would allow official visits in June. One of the biggest issue staffers raised was the fact schools would be allowed to bring prospects in on visits on the same weekends they would be hosting prospect camps. "Coaches are already talking about how they would bring (recruits) in to work out, not for a real official visit," Wisconsin assistant recruiting coordinator Paul Meunier told the group. "So instead of visits, they would use these visits as tryouts."
Star running backs Justin Jackson and Saquon Barkley shined during bowl season, combining for 418 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.
The Nittany Lions sit atop the final Big Ten Power Rankings after a narrow loss in the Rose Bowl and Ohio State's thumping at the hands of Clemson.
Wisconsin won 11 games in an overachieving 2016. The Badgers have plenty of returning talent and a much more favorable schedule in 2017.
Big Ten West coaches in 2014: Tim Beckman (Illinois), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Jerry Kill (Minnesota), Bo Pelini (Nebraska), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Darrell Hazell (Purdue), Gary Andersen (Wisconsin) Big Ten West coaches in 2017: Lovie Smith (Illinois), Ferentz (Iowa), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Mike Riley (Nebraska), Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Jeff Brohm (Purdue), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin).
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 16, and the Big Ten has NFL-ready talent. Plenty of players are weighing options.
The West Division will feature a mix of veteran and inexperienced signal-callers stepping into starting roles in 2017.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-3
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|11-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-5
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|8
|9
|9
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Tyler Beach
|OT
|Committed
|82
|Kayden Lyles
|OG
|Signed
|81
|Jake Ferguson
|TE-H
|Committed
|80
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|DE
|Signed
|80
|Logan Bruss
|OG
|Committed
|79
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2014
|M. Gordon
|Doak Walker Award
|2012
|M. Ball
|Doak Walker Award
|2010
|S. Tolzien
|Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
|2010
|G. Carimi
|Outland Trophy
|2010
|J.J. Watt
|Lott IMPACT Trophy