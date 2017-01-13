Jeremy Crabtree RecruitingNation

During Monday's recruiting personnel forum at the AFCA convention, recruiting staffers from all over the country expressed their concerns about the proposed reforms to recruiting that would allow official visits in June. One of the biggest issue staffers raised was the fact schools would be allowed to bring prospects in on visits on the same weekends they would be hosting prospect camps. "Coaches are already talking about how they would bring (recruits) in to work out, not for a real official visit," Wisconsin assistant recruiting coordinator Paul Meunier told the group. "So instead of visits, they would use these visits as tryouts."