Dare gets opportunity in Shrine Game

Wisconsin running back Dare Ogunbowale rushed for 42 yards during Saturday's Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla. The senior's eight carries led the West team, which won 10-3. Box score

Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Wisconsin's athletic board approves a contract renewal for Paul Chryst through January 2022. Chryst is 21-6 in his first two seasons.

9dJesse Temple

Stats that defined 2016: Wisconsin Badgers

The Badgers, who exceeded expectations in 2016, were led by a stingy defense that shut teams down early in games and produced 22 interceptions.

10d

Trenches Packers-Falcons preview

The guys break down the Packers' victory over Dallas and look at what Green Bay needs to do to beat Atlanta in the NFC Championship Game.

11d

Tarek Saleh: Trust Paul Chryst

Wisconsin's all-time sack leader, Tarek Saleh, joins Tony and Greg to discuss the Badgers open defensive coordinator position. Who is next in line?

16dJeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy

Wilcox named Cal coach; 5-year deal, source says

Cal officially announced the hiring of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as its new head coach Saturday. The deal is for five years, according to a source.

16dBrian Bennett

Coaches, revenues pushing Big Ten toward top

Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.

16dMark Schlabach

The 2016-17 All-Bowl team

From Deshaun Watson to Jonathan Allen to Dalvin Cook, it was a bowl season filled with spectacular performances. Here are the best of the best.

17dBrett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman

Sources: Cal offers job to Wisconsin DC Wilcox

California has offered Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox its head-coaching position, sources told ESPN. Wilcox has previously served as an assistant at several Pac-12 schools.

Cal is in final negotiations with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox to make Wilcox its next coach, sources tell ESPN. Wilcox was a Cal assistant early in his career, and has been defensive coordinator at Boise State, Tennessee, Washington, USC and Wisconsin.

17d

Gasser on Happ and the Pack

Former Badgers Josh Gasser and Derek Engler talk about the importance of hard-working redshirts to the success of a team and the Packers-Cowboys divisional matchup.

Badgers finish No. 10 in rankings

The Big Ten Western Division winners head into the 2017 season carrying the momentum of a Cotton Bowl victory. That's three consecutive bowl wins for Wisconsin. Power Rankings

18dDan Murphy

Big Ten bowl superlatives

The Big Ten went just 3-7 in bowl games, but there were plenty of strong individual efforts and outstanding plays worth remembering.

