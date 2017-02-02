Jesse Temple ESPN Staff Writer

Wisconsin's signing day activities have gone smoothly this morning. Already, the Badgers have received letters of intent from every scholarship commitment for the 2017 class. The only drama left is whether four-star wide receiver Danny Davis (Springfield, Ohio) picks Wisconsin. He has offers from Oregon, Michigan State, Iowa, Nebraska, Kentucky and West Virginia, among others, and will announce his decision this afternoon. It would be a huge signing for the Badgers.