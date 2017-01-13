2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
11-3, 1st in Big Ten - West
Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy

Wilcox named Cal coach; 5-year deal, source says

Cal officially announced the hiring of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as its new head coach Saturday. The deal is for five years, according to a source.

Brian Bennett

Coaches, revenues pushing Big Ten toward top

Maybe bowl season didn't quite go as planned for the Big Ten, but the league is as strong as its ever been from top to bottom and trending up.

Mark Schlabach

The 2016-17 All-Bowl team

From Deshaun Watson to Jonathan Allen to Dalvin Cook, it was a bowl season filled with spectacular performances. Here are the best of the best.

Brett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman

Sources: Cal offers job to Wisconsin DC Wilcox

California has offered Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox its head-coaching position, sources told ESPN. Wilcox has previously served as an assistant at several Pac-12 schools.

4d

Gasser on Happ and the Pack

Former Badgers Josh Gasser and Derek Engler talk about the importance of hard-working redshirts to the success of a team and the Packers-Cowboys divisional matchup.

Badgers finish No. 10 in rankings

The Big Ten Western Division winners head into the 2017 season carrying the momentum of a Cotton Bowl victory. That's three consecutive bowl wins for Wisconsin. Power Rankings

Dan Murphy

Big Ten bowl superlatives

The Big Ten went just 3-7 in bowl games, but there were plenty of strong individual efforts and outstanding plays worth remembering.

Mark Schlabach

Alabama, Florida State lead Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25

Alabama loses the bulk of its menacing defense, but there's plenty of talent waiting in the wings. Expect Florida State to return to the ACC summit, but Michigan might slide in the Big Ten.

Final AP Poll: Badgers finish at No. 9

Wisconsin (11-3) closed the season with a 24-16 win over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams to finish in the top 10. Final AP Poll

Jeremy Crabtree RecruitingNation 

During Monday's recruiting personnel forum at the AFCA convention, recruiting staffers from all over the country expressed their concerns about the proposed reforms to recruiting that would allow official visits in June. One of the biggest issue staffers raised was the fact schools would be allowed to bring prospects in on visits on the same weekends they would be hosting prospect camps. "Coaches are already talking about how they would bring (recruits) in to work out, not for a real official visit," Wisconsin assistant recruiting coordinator Paul Meunier told the group. "So instead of visits, they would use these visits as tryouts."

Jesse Temple

Three questions for 2017: Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin won 11 games in an overachieving 2016. The Badgers have plenty of returning talent and a much more favorable schedule in 2017.

Adam Rittenberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Big Ten West coaches in 2014: Tim Beckman (Illinois), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Jerry Kill (Minnesota), Bo Pelini (Nebraska), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Darrell Hazell (Purdue), Gary Andersen (Wisconsin) Big Ten West coaches in 2017: Lovie Smith (Illinois), Ferentz (Iowa), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Mike Riley (Nebraska), Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Jeff Brohm (Purdue), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin).

11d

In the Trenches: Travis Frederick

Former Badgers and current Cowboys lineman Travis Frederick joined the show to talk UW's Cotton Bowl win, what the Packers face against the Giants defense and more.

13d

ESPN Wisconsin Tonight: Jesse Temple

The Wisconsin football season has come to an end. ESPN's Jesse Temple gave this thoughts on the Cotton Bowl victory, TJ Watt, and his lasting memory from the season.

13d

TJ Watt will enter the 2017 NFL Draft

Following the Badgers victory over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl, linebacker TJ Watt announced he will leave school a year early for the NFL. The guys react to the news.

