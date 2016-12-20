Can Western Michigan's dynamic duo take down Wisconsin?
Quarterback Zach Terrell and wide receiver Corey Davis have carried the Broncos to a 13-0 record and trip to the Cotton Bowl.
To commemorate the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear unveiled life-sized rubber sculptures of the Wisconsin and Western Michigan mascots.
Western Michigan's loss is Wisconsin's gain. A one-time Broncos commit, T.J. Edwards has thrived with the Badgers and become a force in the Big Ten.
Jazz Peavy emerged in a big way in his junior season and will be one of the Big Ten's top returning receivers in 2017.
Don't be surprised if the Big Ten bubble bursts this bowl season. For a variety of reasons, the league has been overrated all year, and the truth may come out this postseason.
Wisconsin left tackle Ryan Ramczyk acknowledged he has a hip injury but said he will "see what I've got to do after the season."
With as good as the Big Ten was this season, putting together a top-25 list meant leaving out some deserving players. Here are some that just missed.
Northwestern defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo, who had 10 sacks, is one of many who had big seasons but fell just short of the cut.
Ohio State and Michigan placed the most players on our list, but it was conference champ Penn State who had the league's best player.
Regardless of how Wisconsin performs in the Cotton Bowl, Jack Cichy and Chris Orr say they will reflect on this season with more pride than sorrow.
The Cotton Bowl promises a contrast in styles between the run-oriented, defensive-led Badgers and the high-scoring but smart-with-the-ball Broncos.
|East
|CONF
|OVR
|Penn State
|8-1
|11-2
|Ohio State
|8-1
|11-2
|Michigan
|7-2
|10-3
|Indiana
|4-5
|6-7
|Maryland
|3-6
|6-7
|Michigan State
|1-8
|3-9
|Rutgers
|0-9
|2-10
|West
|CONF
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|10-3
|Iowa
|6-3
|8-4
|Nebraska
|6-3
|9-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|9-4
|Northwestern
|5-4
|7-6
|Illinois
|2-7
|3-9
|Purdue
|1-8
|3-9
|CFP RANKINGS
|AP
|COACHES
|8
|8
|8
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Tyler Beach
|OT
|Committed
|82
|Kayden Lyles
|OG
|Committed
|81
|Jake Ferguson
|TE-H
|Committed
|80
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|DE
|Committed
|80
|Logan Bruss
|OG
|Committed
|79
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|AWARD
|2014
|M. Gordon
|Doak Walker Award
|2012
|M. Ball
|Doak Walker Award
|2010
|S. Tolzien
|Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
|2010
|G. Carimi
|Outland Trophy
|2010
|J.J. Watt
|Lott IMPACT Trophy
AT&T Stadium - Mon 1/2