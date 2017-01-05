Sun Belt rules the Group of 5
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Troy and Idaho all earned victories to give the Sun Belt a 4-2 bowl record, the best among Group of 5 conferences.
Allenzae Staggers had 11 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown as Southern Miss defeated Louisiana Lafayette in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Allenzae Staggers set New Orleans Bowl records with 11 catches for 230 yards and also scored a touchdown to help Southern Mississippi beat Louisiana-Lafayette 28-21 on Saturday night.
Louisiana-Lafayette's final drive comes up short as Anthony Jennings overthrows Keenan Barnes on fourth-and-7 at the USM 48-yard line. The Golden Eagles hold on 28-21.
Five plays after a Southern Miss turnover, Anthony Jennings keeps and uses a cutback to find the end zone from 5 yards out. That brings the Ragin' Cajuns to within 28-21 with about five minutes to play.
Louisiana-Lafayette's Travis Crawford picks off a Nick Mullens pass that flew off the leg of receiver D.J. Thompson. Crawford returned it 53 yards to set up a TD, cutting Southern Miss' New Orleans Bowl lead to 28-21 in the fourth quarter.
Ito Smith notches his third rushing TD from 1 yard out as the Golden Eagles extend their lead to 28-14 over Louisiana-Lafayette early in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Bowl.
Southern Miss executes a play-action pass as Nick Mullens connects with Allenzae Staggers for a 5-yard touchdown over the middle. The Golden Eagles lead Louisiana-Lafayette 21-14 early in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl.
History watch at the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Southern Miss WR Allenzae Staggers already owns the bowl record with 202 receiving yards on seven catches and it's only halftime. The FBS record for receiving yards in a bowl game is 308 yards by Hawaii's Jason Rivers in 2006. USM and Louisiana-Lafayette are tied 14-all at the break.
DB Tarvarius Moore leaps to intercept Anthony Jennings' deep pass intended for Michael Jacquet late in the first half at the New Orleans Bowl. Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern Miss are tied 14-14.
Two plays after a Southern Miss turnover, redshirt freshman Dion Ray carries up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown. Louisiana-Lafayette pulls even 14-14 midway through the second quarter.
Tre'maine Lightfoot knocks the ball away from Southern Miss QB Nick Mullens. Otha Peters scoops it up to give the Ragin' Cajuns good field position looking to cut into a 14-7 Golden Eagles lead.
QB Anthony Jennings keeps and lunges across the goal line to complete a 4-yard touchdown run that brings Louisiana-Lafayette within 14-7 vs. Southern Miss late in the first quarter of the New Orleans Bowl.
It's Ito Smith again as he streaks across the middle to haul in a 6-yard pass from quarterback Nick Mullens. The Golden Eagles lead Louisiana-Lafayette 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
Ito Smith follows blockers then makes a quick cut to the left during an 11-yard touchdown run to give Southern Mississippi a 7-0 lead over Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl.
Southern Miss QB Nick Mullens is the school's career leader in passing yards and TD passes. Louisiana-Lafayette is led by RB Elijah McGuire, who has 5,589 career yards from scrimmage. Live on ESPN/WatchESPN
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Appalachian State
|7-1
|10-3
|Arkansas State
|7-1
|8-5
|Troy
|6-2
|10-3
|Idaho
|6-2
|9-4
|Louisiana Lafayette
|5-3
|6-7
|Georgia Southern
|4-4
|5-7
|Louisiana Monroe
|3-5
|4-8
|South Alabama
|2-6
|6-7
|Georgia State
|2-6
|3-9
|New Mexico State
|2-6
|3-9
|Texas State
|0-8
|2-10
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Jalen Johnson
|S
|Committed
|44
|Levi Lewis
|ATH
|Committed
|44
|Jeremiah West
|CB
|Committed
|44
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Committed
|43
|Kadon Harrison
|QB-PP
|Committed
|43