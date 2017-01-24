2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
6-7, 5th in Sun Belt
McGuire named Offensive MVP of Shrine Game

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Eli McGuire scored the only touchdown of Saturday's East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla. His 18-yard scamper to start the fourth quarter broke a tie and gave the West team a 10-3 victory. Box score

Sun Belt rules the Group of 5

Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Troy and Idaho all earned victories to give the Sun Belt a 4-2 bowl record, the best among Group of 5 conferences.

Staggers monster game leads Southern Miss to bowl win
Postgame Breakdown of Southern Mississippi's 28-21 victory over UL Lafayette
Southern Mississippi running back Ito Smith talks about his team's fast start in their 28-21 victory over UL Lafayette
Southern Miss wins New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana-Lafayette's final drive comes up short as Anthony Jennings overthrows Keenan Barnes on fourth-and-7 at the USM 48-yard line. The Golden Eagles hold on 28-21.

Louisiana-Lafayette cuts into deficit

Five plays after a Southern Miss turnover, Anthony Jennings keeps and uses a cutback to find the end zone from 5 yards out. That brings the Ragin' Cajuns to within 28-21 with about five minutes to play.

Wild interception for Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana-Lafayette's Travis Crawford picks off a Nick Mullens pass that flew off the leg of receiver D.J. Thompson. Crawford returned it 53 yards to set up a TD, cutting Southern Miss' New Orleans Bowl lead to 28-21 in the fourth quarter.

Smith completes hat trick for Southern Miss

Ito Smith notches his third rushing TD from 1 yard out as the Golden Eagles extend their lead to 28-14 over Louisiana-Lafayette early in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Bowl.

Golden Eagles reclaim lead

Southern Miss executes a play-action pass as Nick Mullens connects with Allenzae Staggers for a 5-yard touchdown over the middle. The Golden Eagles lead Louisiana-Lafayette 21-14 early in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl.

Staggers continues torrid night with 5-yard TD

David Ching ESPN Staff Writer 

History watch at the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Southern Miss WR Allenzae Staggers already owns the bowl record with 202 receiving yards on seven catches and it's only halftime. The FBS record for receiving yards in a bowl game is 308 yards by Hawaii's Jason Rivers in 2006. USM and Louisiana-Lafayette are tied 14-all at the break.

Southern Mississippi head coach Jay Hopson talks about his thoughts on the final play of the half
Interception ends Ragin' Cajuns' threat

DB Tarvarius Moore leaps to intercept Anthony Jennings' deep pass intended for Michael Jacquet late in the first half at the New Orleans Bowl. Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern Miss are tied 14-14.

play0:37

Ragin' Cajuns tie the New Orleans Bowl

Two plays after a Southern Miss turnover, redshirt freshman Dion Ray carries up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown. Louisiana-Lafayette pulls even 14-14 midway through the second quarter.