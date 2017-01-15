Mark Hudspeth @ULCoachHud
"I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid on an army of sheep led by a LION." -Alexander the Great
Your 2017 #CajunChampDraft has come to an end! Good luck to all of the teams and Geaux Cajuns!
And finally Mr. Irrelevant for the supplemental Champions Draft is Austin Meloncon.
The first Pick of the Supplemental Champions Draft team Walker selects Jackson Ladner.
Mister Irrelevant of the Bigs in the 2017 Champions Draft team Posey selects Cole Prudhomme.
First pick of the Bigs group in the Champions Draft team Lee picks Trev Miller.
Mister Irrelevant in the Big Skill category team Withrow selects Calvin Linden.
First pick of the Big Skill Group team Withrow selects Darius Hoggins.
Mister irrelevant of the skill group team Withrow selects Jacob Jones.
Last pick of the first round of the 2017 Champions Draft Damar'ren Mitchell
3rd pick belongs to Team Crawford... He selects Leon Duncan!!
Mike Jacquet taken Number 2 by Team Walker
With the first overall pick of the 2017 Champion Teams Draft, Team Bradley selects..... Chris Collins
Team Bradley is on the clock!!!
Coach Cheese referring to his Draft Guide #CajunChampDraft pic.twitter.com/6vE3qiBIuN
Rules and Regulations pic.twitter.com/AoRmvVqXeF
Commissioner Lovings addressing the league #CajunChampDraft pic.twitter.com/5jQZHvGQmR
Team Bradley goes on the clock in 9 minutes #CajunChampDraft
Captains have entered the war room to finalize their draft strategies #CajunChampDraft
Champion Teams draft kicks off at 3! Who will be the 1st overall pick?
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Troy and Idaho all earned victories to give the Sun Belt a 4-2 bowl record, the best among Group of 5 conferences.
Allenzae Staggers had 11 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown as Southern Miss defeated Louisiana Lafayette in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Allenzae Staggers set New Orleans Bowl records with 11 catches for 230 yards and also scored a touchdown to help Southern Mississippi beat Louisiana-Lafayette 28-21 on Saturday night.
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Appalachian State
|7-1
|10-3
|Arkansas State
|7-1
|8-5
|Troy
|6-2
|10-3
|Idaho
|6-2
|9-4
|Louisiana Lafayette
|5-3
|6-7
|Georgia Southern
|4-4
|5-7
|Louisiana Monroe
|3-5
|4-8
|South Alabama
|2-6
|6-7
|Georgia State
|2-6
|3-9
|New Mexico State
|2-6
|3-9
|Texas State
|0-8
|2-10
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Davion May
|OLB
|Committed
|44
|Jalen Johnson
|S
|Committed
|44
|Levi Lewis
|ATH
|Committed
|44
|Jeremiah West
|CB
|Committed
|44
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Committed
|43