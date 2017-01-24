Ragin'CajunsFootball @RaginCajunsFB
#HappyBirthday to Sophomore TE, Matt Barnes! #GEAUXCajuns pic.twitter.com/4ayDmYyrrc
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Eli McGuire scored the only touchdown of Saturday's East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla. His 18-yard scamper to start the fourth quarter broke a tie and gave the West team a 10-3 victory. Box score
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Troy and Idaho all earned victories to give the Sun Belt a 4-2 bowl record, the best among Group of 5 conferences.
Allenzae Staggers had 11 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown as Southern Miss defeated Louisiana Lafayette in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Allenzae Staggers set New Orleans Bowl records with 11 catches for 230 yards and also scored a touchdown to help Southern Mississippi beat Louisiana-Lafayette 28-21 on Saturday night.
Louisiana-Lafayette's final drive comes up short as Anthony Jennings overthrows Keenan Barnes on fourth-and-7 at the USM 48-yard line. The Golden Eagles hold on 28-21.
Five plays after a Southern Miss turnover, Anthony Jennings keeps and uses a cutback to find the end zone from 5 yards out. That brings the Ragin' Cajuns to within 28-21 with about five minutes to play.
Louisiana-Lafayette's Travis Crawford picks off a Nick Mullens pass that flew off the leg of receiver D.J. Thompson. Crawford returned it 53 yards to set up a TD, cutting Southern Miss' New Orleans Bowl lead to 28-21 in the fourth quarter.
Ito Smith notches his third rushing TD from 1 yard out as the Golden Eagles extend their lead to 28-14 over Louisiana-Lafayette early in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Bowl.
Southern Miss executes a play-action pass as Nick Mullens connects with Allenzae Staggers for a 5-yard touchdown over the middle. The Golden Eagles lead Louisiana-Lafayette 21-14 early in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl.
History watch at the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Southern Miss WR Allenzae Staggers already owns the bowl record with 202 receiving yards on seven catches and it's only halftime. The FBS record for receiving yards in a bowl game is 308 yards by Hawaii's Jason Rivers in 2006. USM and Louisiana-Lafayette are tied 14-all at the break.
DB Tarvarius Moore leaps to intercept Anthony Jennings' deep pass intended for Michael Jacquet late in the first half at the New Orleans Bowl. Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern Miss are tied 14-14.
Two plays after a Southern Miss turnover, redshirt freshman Dion Ray carries up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown. Louisiana-Lafayette pulls even 14-14 midway through the second quarter.
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Appalachian State
|7-1
|10-3
|Arkansas State
|7-1
|8-5
|Troy
|6-2
|10-3
|Idaho
|6-2
|9-4
|Louisiana Lafayette
|5-3
|6-7
|Georgia Southern
|4-4
|5-7
|Louisiana Monroe
|3-5
|4-8
|South Alabama
|2-6
|6-7
|Georgia State
|2-6
|3-9
|New Mexico State
|2-6
|3-9
|Texas State
|0-8
|2-10
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Chase Rogers
|TE-H
|Committed
|79
|Davion May
|OLB
|Committed
|44
|Jalen Johnson
|S
|Committed
|44
|Levi Lewis
|ATH
|Committed
|44
|Jeremiah West
|CB
|Committed
|44
