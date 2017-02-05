Mark Hudspeth @ULCoachHud
It's an incredible thing to see the new @NFL Hall inductees be so honored by their peers. Dreams do come true!!… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Eli McGuire scored the only touchdown of Saturday's East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla. His 18-yard scamper to start the fourth quarter broke a tie and gave the West team a 10-3 victory. Box score
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Troy and Idaho all earned victories to give the Sun Belt a 4-2 bowl record, the best among Group of 5 conferences.
Allenzae Staggers had 11 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown as Southern Miss defeated Louisiana Lafayette in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Allenzae Staggers set New Orleans Bowl records with 11 catches for 230 yards and also scored a touchdown to help Southern Mississippi beat Louisiana-Lafayette 28-21 on Saturday night.
Louisiana-Lafayette's final drive comes up short as Anthony Jennings overthrows Keenan Barnes on fourth-and-7 at the USM 48-yard line. The Golden Eagles hold on 28-21.
Five plays after a Southern Miss turnover, Anthony Jennings keeps and uses a cutback to find the end zone from 5 yards out. That brings the Ragin' Cajuns to within 28-21 with about five minutes to play.
Louisiana-Lafayette's Travis Crawford picks off a Nick Mullens pass that flew off the leg of receiver D.J. Thompson. Crawford returned it 53 yards to set up a TD, cutting Southern Miss' New Orleans Bowl lead to 28-21 in the fourth quarter.
Ito Smith notches his third rushing TD from 1 yard out as the Golden Eagles extend their lead to 28-14 over Louisiana-Lafayette early in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Bowl.
Southern Miss executes a play-action pass as Nick Mullens connects with Allenzae Staggers for a 5-yard touchdown over the middle. The Golden Eagles lead Louisiana-Lafayette 21-14 early in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl.
History watch at the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Southern Miss WR Allenzae Staggers already owns the bowl record with 202 receiving yards on seven catches and it's only halftime. The FBS record for receiving yards in a bowl game is 308 yards by Hawaii's Jason Rivers in 2006. USM and Louisiana-Lafayette are tied 14-all at the break.
DB Tarvarius Moore leaps to intercept Anthony Jennings' deep pass intended for Michael Jacquet late in the first half at the New Orleans Bowl. Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern Miss are tied 14-14.
Two plays after a Southern Miss turnover, redshirt freshman Dion Ray carries up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown. Louisiana-Lafayette pulls even 14-14 midway through the second quarter.
Tre'maine Lightfoot knocks the ball away from Southern Miss QB Nick Mullens. Otha Peters scoops it up to give the Ragin' Cajuns good field position looking to cut into a 14-7 Golden Eagles lead.
|NAME
|POS
|STATUS
|GRADE
|Chase Rogers
|TE-H
|Signed
|79
|Lavante Epson
|OG
|Signed
|79
|Ziyon Hill
|DT
|Signed
|44
|Davion May
|OLB
|Committed
|44
|Jalen Johnson
|S
|Signed
|44
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Appalachian State
|7-1
|10-3
|Arkansas State
|7-1
|8-5
|Troy
|6-2
|10-3
|Idaho
|6-2
|9-4
|Louisiana Lafayette
|5-3
|6-7
|Georgia Southern
|4-4
|5-7
|Louisiana Monroe
|3-5
|4-8
|South Alabama
|2-6
|6-7
|Georgia State
|2-6
|3-9
|New Mexico State
|2-6
|3-9
|Texas State
|0-8
|2-10
