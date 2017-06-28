OMAHA, Neb. -- Interference on LSU baserunner Jake Slaughter cost the Tigers a run Tuesday night in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the College World Series finals.

LSU would go on to lose the game 6-1 as Florida captured its first national championship in baseball.

Slaughter singled with one out to place runners at first and third as the Tigers trailed the Gators 2-1. The next batter, Michael Papierski, grounded to second baseman Deacon Liput, who threw to Dalton Guthrie at shortstop for the forceout.

Slaughter slid to the outfield side of second base in an apparent attempt to disrupt the relay throw of Guthrie. Papierski was retired at first on the play as Josh Smith scored from third.

Second-base umpire Steve Mattingly signaled interference on Slaughter and ordered Smith back to third base, as the rule states on an interference call.

Beau Jordan lined out to center field to end the inning.