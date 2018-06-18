Luke Bonfield's dinger gives the Razorbacks a lead against Texas in the opening round of the College World Series. (0:23)

OMAHA, Neb. -- Arkansas saved its best inning of the season -- and the program's best offensive College World Series showing -- for an old rival.

The Razorbacks blew open a close game with an eight-run sixth inning to power an 11-5 victory over Texas on Sunday in the teams' first game of the tournament.

The 11 runs Arkansas scored is a school College World Series record in nine tournament appearances. The eight-run bottom of the sixth inning saw the Hogs score eight runs on six hits, take four walks and have a runner reach on a hit-by-pitch.

That half-inning took 3 hours, 32 minutes because it included a 2-hour, 49-minute weather delay. The Razorbacks (45-19) led 5-2 with the bases loaded and no outs when the delay began, and they scored on the first pitch -- a Casey Martin RBI single -- when the game resumed.

Texas (42-22) used six different pitchers in the inning and threw 62 total pitches. Arkansas' first 10 batters reached base in succession, helping turn a 3-2 lead into an 11-2 lead.

"We have such a balanced lineup, and we all know what we're trying to do at the plate,'' Arkansas' Luke Bonfield said. "Once Casey Martin had that leadoff hit after the rain delay, everything snowballed, and we got a ton more momentum and we never let up on the gas.''

The eight runs was the most Texas has given up this season. The previous high also came to its former Southwest Conference rival as Arkansas reeled off seven runs in the third inning of a 13-4 win over the Longhorns on March 13. Arkansas outscored Texas 31-14 in three games this season.

"I'm not shell-shocked,'' Longhorns coach David Pierce said. "It's just part of it. It's not the way we wished it had gone. Unfortunately, it got away from us, and we couldn't overcome the deficit."

Blaine Knight (13-0) was the winning pitcher for the Razorbacks and is the only pitcher in Division I who currently has more than 10 wins without a loss.

"The 13-0 thing, I chalk it up as another win for the team,'' he said. "I'll do what I can to get a win for this team and keep us going."

Arkansas will face the Florida-Texas Tech winner Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN); Texas will face elimination against the loser of that game Tuesday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN).

