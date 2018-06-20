OMAHA, Neb. -- Dominic Fletcher went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs, and Arkansas pitchers struck out 14 in a 7-4 victory over Texas Tech in the College World Series on Wednesday.

Fletcher doubled in two runs in the first inning, homered in the fourth, had a bunt single in the sixth and singled in a run in the eighth as the Razorbacks won their second game to take control of Bracket 1. They need one more win, Friday or Saturday, to move to the best-of-three finals next week.

Arkansas (46-19) held one of the nation's top offenses mostly in check. The Red Raiders (45-19) had come into the game scoring 8.2 runs per game and batting .311. Their six hits were their fewest in 19 games, and their 14 strikeouts were three fewer than the season-high 17 they had in a 5-1 loss at Arkansas in April.

Razorbacks starter Kacey Murphy limited Tech to two runs and two hits in 4 2/3 innings. The Detroit Tigers' 11th-round draft pick struck out seven, including four in a row over the third and fourth innings. Barrett Loseke (4-2) struck out five in three innings of shutout relief. Matt Cronin worked the last 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs.

Jared Gates' sixth homer of the season put the Razorbacks up 3-0 in the second against Davis Martin (7-6), and Fletcher hit his ninth homer in the fourth before Jax Biggers' RBI single made it 5-0.

The start of the game was delayed 3 1/2 hours because of rain.

BUNT, OR YOU'RE OUT

Arkansas cleanup hitter Luke Bonfield was pulled for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning after he bunted foul on the first pitch of his at-bat. Hunter Wilson didn't fare any better when he inherited Bonfield's 0-1 count. He fouled off two bunt tries.

I GOT IT ... NO, YOU GOT IT

Some miscommunication between Texas Tech right fielder Gabe Holt and center fielder Cody Farhat led to Arkansas' first two runs. Fletcher hit a fly ball into the gap that looked catchable, but Holt and Farhat collided, with the ball glancing off Farhat's glove and dropping. Eric Cole and Casey Martin scored for a 2-0 lead. The official scorekeeper ruled it a double.

ON THE REBOUND

Fletcher looked as if he would score easily when Tech reliever John McMillon threw a pitch over Braxton Fulford in the eighth inning. But the ball bounced hard off the backstop back to the catcher, who was able to put the tag on Fletcher to end the inning.

UP NEXT

Arkansas moves to the bracket final on Friday. The Razorbacks will play the winner of the Thursday elimination game between Texas Tech and Florida.