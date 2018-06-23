OMAHA, Neb. -- Make it 19 straight years without a top-seeded team to win the national championship in college baseball.

Arkansas eliminated defending champion Florida with a 5-2 victory Friday night at the College World Series, securing a spot in the best-of-three championship series to begin Monday against Oregon State or Mississippi State.

The Gators (49-21) won the Southeastern Conference title and earned the top seed in the 64-team NCAA postseason on Memorial Day. Their run ended four wins short of repeating.

The berth in the finals for Arkansas marks the second time in program history that it will have played for a title. The Razorbacks lost to Cal State Fullerton in 1979.

Florida right-hander Brady Singer, the highest-drafted pitcher in this CWS -- selected 18th in the first round this month by the Kansas City Royals -- suffered his third defeat in 15 decisions this season. Singer allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings, his second loss of the year to the Razorbacks.

Before Friday, Florida was 4-0 this postseason when facing elimination and 7-0 over the past two years. Miami in 1999 was the last top-seeded team to win a title in Omaha.

Arkansas got a solo homer from Dominic Fletcher in the fifth and rode a strong start from Isaiah Campbell, who was perfect through 4 ⅔ innings and allowed two runs while striking out eight Gators. Campbell, a 24th-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels, left with one out in the sixth.

Florida committed two errors Friday and five in four games at the CWS, extending a string of shaky defensive play over the final weeks of the season. Last year in the CWS, the Gators did not commit an error over their final 50 innings of play, sweeping LSU in the championship series.

The Razorbacks (47-19) did their part Friday to make it a second straight all-SEC final. But Mississippi State missed an opportunity to advance to next week as Oregon State routed the Bulldogs 12-2.

The Beavers have scored 37 runs in three wins at TD Ameritrade Park, hitting .383 over that stretch, since a loss to North Carolina in the opening game of the series.

Oregon State and Mississippi State will play again Saturday for the right to face Arkansas for the title.