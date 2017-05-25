LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Rain postponed two Atlantic Coast Conference tournament games on Wednesday and reshuffled pool play to four contests each on Thursday and Friday. Two games will move to the University of Louisville's Jim Patterson Stadium.

North Carolina will face Boston College on Thursday morning at Louisville Slugger Field, and Wake Forest will take on Georgia Tech at Patterson Stadium at noon ET. Both games were washed out Wednesday by showers that also delayed the Notre Dame-Florida State game for three hours before causing another 38-minute delay in the eighth inning.

Virginia's game on Thursday against Duke will start at 3 p.m. at Slugger Field, while the Miami-Wake Forest contest scheduled there for Thursday afternoon moves to Friday at 11 a.m. Patterson Stadium will host Virginia-Clemson at noon Friday.

Top-seeded Louisville's games against Notre Dame on Thursday night and Florida State on Friday afternoon remain on schedule, as does North Carolina State's Friday night meeting against North Carolina.