CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State's top pitcher, who was identified Thursday as a registered sex offender by The Oregonian, released a statement Friday saying he has asked to be excused from playing.

Luke Heimlich said in the statement that he didn't want to be a distraction to the team, which began play in the NCAA super regionals on Friday night against Vanderbilt. Heimlich's attorney, Stephen Ensor, released the statement just hours before first pitch.

"I understand that many people now see me differently, but I hope that I can eventually be judged for the person I am today," Heimlich said in his statement. "I'm so proud of our team's accomplishment and don't want to be a distraction. Therefore, I've respectfully requested to be excused from playing at this time."

According to The Oregonian, Heimlich, 21, had to register as a sex offender after arriving at the university, stemming from a guilty plea in 2012, when he admitted to sexually molesting a 6-year-old female family member in Puyallup, Washington, when he was 15.

The Oregonian, while doing a routine background check on Heimlich for a feature story, discovered he was cited for failing to update his sex offender registration status in April.

According to The Oregonian, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes would not say when the school knew Heimlich was a registered sex offender, and a university spokesman told the newspaper that it receives lists of offenders from Oregon State Police "on a regular ongoing basis" and then checks those names against its student database.

The spokesman told the paper that information is then shared only on an "educational need to know" basis.

A left-hander, Heimlich has helped anchor the pitching staff for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, compiling an 11-1 record with a 0.75 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 118⅓ innings this season.

Heimlich was projected to be an early-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft next week. He is ranked as the No. 43 overall prospect by Baseball America.