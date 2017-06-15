LSU has named alumnus and House Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., an honorary coach for the Tigers during the upcoming College World Series.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was critically wounded when a gunman opened fire at the Republican baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday. Scalise was fielding balls at second base when he was hit in the hip, and suffered grievous injuries as the bullet traveled through his pelvis and injured internal organs.

Scalise remained in critical condition Thursday night but his condition had improved after second surgery, the hospital said.

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity is Thursday night.

LSU included a message of support in its Twitter announcement Thursday.

.@LSU alumnus @SteveScalise will be an honorary coach while the Tigers are in Omaha. Keep fighting, Rep. Scalise! #AllForScalise pic.twitter.com/7M7BrYzj5Z — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 15, 2017

LSU (48-17) opens play vs. Florida State (45-21) on Saturday night in Omaha.