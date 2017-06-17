OMAHA, Neb. -- Pitcher-first baseman Brendan McKay of Louisville has won the Dick Howser Trophy as the top player in college baseball.

McKay, the fourth overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, was honored at a ceremony Saturday by the Howser Trophy committee and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The pitcher-first baseman from Darlington, Pennsylvania, was chosen as national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper and Baseball America, and is a three-time winner of the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.

McKay, who will be the starting pitcher in Louisville's College World Series game against Texas A&M on Sunday, is 10-3 with a 2.34 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 104 innings. He's batting .343 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs.