Day 1 at the College World Series

Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State got things going Saturday at the College World Series. Here's a look at how Day 1 developed in Omaha.

WOWOWOW!!



Athleticism on full display by Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman!!! Diving catch... double play! #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/UfimR2pWSa — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 17, 2017

At 54-4 with 21 straight wins, Oregon State doesn't experience many of these mound visits, especially in the fourth inning. But unbeaten starter Jake Thompson is done after Chris Hudgins drilled a two-out single to left field, scoring two to put Cal State Fullerton up 5-1. Freshman lefty Jake Mulholland to the mound in relief for the No. 1 Beavers. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

LSU faces FSU in Saturday's late game, but the Tigers made their presence felt early.