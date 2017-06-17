Day 1 at the College World Series

Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State got things going Saturday at the College World Series. Here's a look at how Day 1 developed in Omaha.
Athleticism on full display by Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman!!! Diving catch... double play! #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/UfimR2pWSa
At 54-4 with 21 straight wins, Oregon State doesn't experience many of these mound visits, especially in the fourth inning. But unbeaten starter Jake Thompson is done after Chris Hudgins drilled a two-out single to left field, scoring two to put Cal State Fullerton up 5-1. Freshman lefty Jake Mulholland to the mound in relief for the No. 1 Beavers.
LSU faces FSU in Saturday's late game, but the Tigers made their presence felt early.
An hour before the open of this College World Series, the tailgating scene is stronger maybe than I've ever seen it at the downtown stadium. This is likely the LSU Factor.