Day 3 at the College World Series

Everything seems to be going Oregon State's way on Monday against LSU at the College World Series. Earlier on Monday, Florida State stayed alive in Omaha by eliminating Cal State Fullerton. Follow along here for all the action on game day.

Historic slam

GRAND SLAM!!



KJ Harrison blasts first #CWS salami in TD Ameritrade Park history, and now it's 8-0 Oregon State. pic.twitter.com/p4c56pUwCr — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 20, 2017

Oregon State expands its lead

Another big hit for Oregon State from Trevor Larnach. This time, a two-out jam shot to center off LSU's Caleb Gilbert to score a pair of unearned runs in the fifth. Getting dangerous the Tigers, who have done nothing against Beavers' starter Bryce Fehmel. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

Catch of the day?

Baseballs do not hit the ground when Trevor Larnach is in right field. #CWS pic.twitter.com/xDsgVAAlfu — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 20, 2017

LSU's quick pitching move

Wow, LSU starting pitcher Eric Walker is done. Walks off the mound after a visit from the dugout, apparently injured, with a 2-2 count on the first batter of the third inning. Caleb Gilbert to pitch in relief for the Tigers. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

Quick start for Oregon State

Execution all the way for top-ranked Oregon State off LSU's Eric Walker in the top of the first. A bunt single from Steven Kwan, who ran on Nick Madrigal's ground out to stay out of the double play, followed by an RBI single from Trevor Larnach. It's 1-0 Beavers. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

FSU survives elimination test

Look good, play good

Fullerton and fancy facial hair...

It just works. #CWS pic.twitter.com/6wx4TzvurQ — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2017

Dealing aces

The aces were on the mound for Florida and Louisville. Alex Faedo for the Gators was brilliant, while Brendan McKay got into a tad more trouble. Both were able to pick up wins, though, and put their teams in good position for the rest of the tournament. Here's how things went down on Day 2 at the College World Series.

Alex Faedo K's a CWS record

.@GatorsBB strikeout record in a #CWS game:



Alex Faedo: 🔟 K vs TCU (tonight)

Alex Faedo: 9 K vs Texas Tech (2016)



This guy is too good. pic.twitter.com/wxkvMZS6Am — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 19, 2017

Flat tire

The #CWS is full of surprises...



Today an umpire lost his shoe! pic.twitter.com/iyNIB80fIx — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2017

Back in the win column Louisville snaps a five-game CWS skid with an 8-4 win over Texas A&M. The Cardinals will play the winner of Florida-TCU on Tuesday night. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

Hey, hey! It's a monkey!

Monkey in the dugout... Seriously.



Louisville will "play the ball where the monkey drops it." #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/OTJQKEYaUQ — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 18, 2017

What a pickle! Texas A&M made it a one-run game against Louisville in the sixth

Texas A&M has cut the Louisville lead to 5-4 with a pair of runs here in the sixth inning to chase star left-hander Brendan McKay. No team since the CWS moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011 has come back from a five-run deficit to win. The Aggies trailed 5-0 today after two innings. A&M, incidentally, scored 10 unanswered runs after the seventh inning in its super-regional clincher when down four runs to Davidson. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

Texas A&M and Louisville own the fourth and sixth longest active CWS losing streaks, respectively, among all teams ahead of their meeting today. The Aggies have lost six straight, dating to 1993; the Cardinals' streak is at five since a 2007 win. Louisville currently leads A&M 2-0 in the second inning. The longest active streak belongs to Cal State Fullerton, which lost its eighth straight CWS game on Saturday against Oregon State. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

Louisville honors a fallen police officer on game day

Louisville, set to face Texas A&M at 2 ET in an opening-round game at the College World Series, continues on Father's Day to honor the memory of fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman, killed in March when his cruiser was hit by a fleeing suspect in a police chase. Rodman was a married father of two and came from a family of police officers and dedicated Louisville fans. The Cardinals hang a banner in their third-base dugout again today, displaying Rodman's badge number, 7162. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

LSU, Oregon State make statements on Day 1

Day 1 of the College World Series had a little of everything, including great plays and wild rallies. Here's are the highlights.

One hit, three errors and a tough way to lose

LSU survives 5-4 over Florida State, much to the delight of the Saturday night crowd at the College World Series. The Seminoles were charged with three errors on the same eighth-inning play -- two by RF Steven Wells and one by catcher Cal Raleigh -- that allowed Cole Freeman to score and turn the tide. Miserable way to lose for Mike Martin and the Seminoles, who will play Cal State Fullerton on Monday. LSU gets No. 1 Oregon State. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

WHAT IS HAPPENING!?



Single + 2 errors = TIE GAME! #CWS pic.twitter.com/ebjrpb06om — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 18, 2017

"Deep to center" aren't words often heard here

A two-run homer to dead center -- you just don't see that at this stadium -- by Florida State's Dylan Busby in the top of the first off LSU ace Alex Lange. The Seminoles have come out energized. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Louisiana congressman named LSU's honorary coach

Upon LSU's request, the first pitch of tonight's CWS game against Florida State was removed from play to give to wounded U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Scalise was shot during a baseball practice last week outside of Washington. He has also been named an honorary coach of the Tigers for this tournament. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

A rare nail-biter for Oregon State ended with a five-run comeback

These guys just win. Oregon State is 55-4 and will face LSU or Florida State on Monday in the CWS winners' bracket. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

At 54-4 with 21 straight wins, Oregon State doesn't experience many of these mound visits, especially in the fourth inning. But unbeaten starter Jake Thompson is done after Chris Hudgins drilled a two-out single to left field, scoring two to put Cal State Fullerton up 5-1. Freshman lefty Jake Mulholland to the mound in relief for the No. 1 Beavers. Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

Have gumbo, will travel