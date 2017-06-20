        <
          Day 4 at the College World Series

          play
          Exploring CWS Fan Fest (1:10)

          SEC Network takes a look at entertainment for fans at the College World Series. (1:10)

          12:31 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          It is a rivalry game day in Omaha for Texas A&M and TCU, and the stakes are high. The winner moves on, while the loser is done after just two games. And later, two Omaha giants -- Louisville and Florida -- battle it out for the coveted 2-0 start.

          Day 3: Beavers one win away from the finals

          Oregon State clobbered LSU at the College World Series on Monday in a game that featured a great pitching performance and some power-hitting history. Florida State stayed alive by ousting Cal State Fullerton.

          That's it for Day 3 at the CWS as Oregon State routs LSU 13-1 to earn a spot in the Bracket One championship on Friday. Texas A&M-TCU in an elimination game Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

          0:31

          That's it for Day 3 at the CWS as Oregon State routs

          Historic slam

          Catch of the day?

          FSU survives elimination test

          Look good, play good

          Day 2: Dealing aces

          The aces were on the mound for Florida and Louisville. Alex Faedo was brilliant for the Gators, while the Cardinals' Brendan McKay got into a tad more trouble. Both were able to pick up wins, though, and put their teams in good position for the rest of the tournament. Here's how things went down on Day 2 at the College World Series.

          Alex Faedo K's a CWS record

          Flat tire

          Back in the win column

          Louisville snaps a five-game CWS skid with an 8-4 win over Texas A&M. The Cardinals will play the winner of Florida-TCU on Tuesday night.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

          Hey, hey! It's a monkey!

          What a pickle! Texas A&M made it a one-run game against Louisville in the sixth

          Texas A&M has cut the Louisville lead to 5-4 with a pair of runs here in the sixth inning to chase star left-hander Brendan McKay. No team since the CWS moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011 has come back from a five-run deficit to win. The Aggies trailed 5-0 today after two innings. A&M, incidentally, scored 10 unanswered runs after the seventh inning in its super-regional clincher when down four runs to Davidson.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

          .

          Texas A&M and Louisville own the fourth and sixth longest active CWS losing streaks, respectively, among all teams ahead of their meeting today. The Aggies have lost six straight, dating to 1993; the Cardinals' streak is at five since a 2007 win. Louisville currently leads A&M 2-0 in the second inning. The longest active streak belongs to Cal State Fullerton, which lost its eighth straight CWS game on Saturday against Oregon State.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

          Louisville honors a fallen police officer on game day

          Louisville, set to face Texas A&M at 2 ET in an opening-round game at the College World Series, continues on Father's Day to honor the memory of fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman, killed in March when his cruiser was hit by a fleeing suspect in a police chase. Rodman was a married father of two and came from a family of police officers and dedicated Louisville fans. The Cardinals hang a banner in their third-base dugout again today, displaying Rodman's badge number, 7162.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

          Day 1: LSU, Oregon State make statements

          Day 1 of the College World Series had a little of everything, including great plays and wild rallies. Here are the highlights.

          One hit, three errors and a tough way to lose

          LSU survives 5-4 over Florida State, much to the delight of the Saturday night crowd at the College World Series. The Seminoles were charged with three errors on the same eighth-inning play -- two by RF Steven Wells and one by catcher Cal Raleigh -- that allowed Cole Freeman to score and turn the tide. Miserable way to lose for Mike Martin and the Seminoles, who will play Cal State Fullerton on Monday. LSU gets No. 1 Oregon State.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

          "Deep to center" aren't words often heard here

          A two-run homer to dead center -- you just don't see that at this stadium -- by Florida State's Dylan Busby in the top of the first off LSU ace Alex Lange. The Seminoles have come out energized.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

          Louisiana congressman named LSU's honorary coach

          Upon LSU's request, the first pitch of tonight's CWS game against Florida State was removed from play to give to wounded U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Scalise was shot during a baseball practice last week outside of Washington. He has also been named an honorary coach of the Tigers for this tournament.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

          A rare nail-biter for Oregon State ended with a five-run comeback

          These guys just win. Oregon State is 55-4 and will face LSU or Florida State on Monday in the CWS winners' bracket.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

          At 54-4 with 21 straight wins, Oregon State doesn't experience many of these mound visits, especially in the fourth inning. But unbeaten starter Jake Thompson is done after Chris Hudgins drilled a two-out single to left field, scoring two to put Cal State Fullerton up 5-1. Freshman lefty Jake Mulholland to the mound in relief for the No. 1 Beavers.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

          Have gumbo, will travel

          An hour before the open of this College World Series, the tailgating scene is stronger maybe than I've ever seen it at the downtown stadium. This is likely the LSU Factor.

          Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer

