The fathers of an LSU starting pitcher and the LSU strength coach helped save the life of a fan estimated to be in his 80s after he fell unconscious and was unresponsive in the stands Monday night.

Dr. Jerry Poche, father of Tuesday's Game 2 starter, Jared Poche, and Jimmy Roy, a firefighter and father of LSU strength coach Travis Roy, combined to give the man CPR during Game 1 of the College World Series finals in Omaha, Nebraska.

The man was said to be in stable condition after paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital.

"The man died," Poche said, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate. "He didn't have a pulse. He didn't have nothing. It looks like, luckily, we got him back."

Poche, a family doctor for 25 years, provided chest compressions while Roy, a veteran firefighter of 30 years, delivered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Roy said it was the first time he had ever been called into action to perform the genuine procedure.

"We've always had machines that do it for us," Roy said, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.