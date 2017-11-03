COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Longtime South Carolina pitching coach Jerry Meyers is taking an indefinite medical leave from the program and will not return to his former position.

The school announced Meyers' departure Friday. It did not specify Meyers' medical condition, with Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston saying in a statement only that Meyers' "health must be his top priority."

Meyers finished his 16th season with the Gamecocks. He worked under then-baseball coach Ray Tanner from 1996 to 2004, returned to South Carolina in August 2010 and helped the team to its second straight College World Series title in 2011.

Meyers remained as pitching coach for coach Chad Holbrook after Tanner became athletic director following the 2012 season.

Kingston retained Meyers as pitching coach this spring after Holbrook was let go.