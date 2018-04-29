        <
          Florida State's Mike Martin ties Augie Garrido with 1,975th win

          10:26 PM ET
          TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin has tied Augie Garrido for the most victories in NCAA history.

          The Seminoles defeated Miami 10-1 on Saturday, giving Martin his 1,975th victory. Martin's first chance to claim the record comes Sunday, when the teams finish a three-game series.

          "For me to sit here and say it's not a big deal, that's hogwash," Martin said. "What has been accomplished is the school's accomplishment."

          Martin is in his 39th season as the Seminoles' manager and has a .735 winning percentage, which is tops among active coaches. Florida State, which has won 40 or more games in 40 straight seasons, is 31-13.

          While Garrido's 1,975 victories came at five schools -- San Francisco State, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois and Texas -- all of Martin's have come at his alma mater. Garrido died on March 15 after suffering a stroke.

