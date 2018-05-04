Missouri right fielder Cade Bormet was hospitalized for precautionary reasons after running into a brick wall in foul territory during the Tigers' game Thursday against Georgia at Taylor Stadium.

Bormet was chasing a fly ball from the Bulldogs' Tucker Maxwell with no outs in the top of the fourth inning. The freshman went into a leg-first slide in foul territory in an attempt to catch the ball before crashing into the wall, which had no padding.

Athletic trainers from both teams rushed onto the field. Bormet exited on a stretcher minutes later, giving a thumbs-up as he left the field.

The Tigers tweeted that Bormet was responsive and appears to be OK.