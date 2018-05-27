For months after Coastal Carolina surfaced out of the Big South in 2016 to win an NCAA baseball regional at NC State, then a super regional at LSU before rolling Florida, Texas Tech, TCU and Arizona in the College World Series to earn its first national title, coach Gary Gilmore accepted thanks at almost every turn.

In hotels, restaurants, airports, Gilmore said, "every time I went somewhere, some coach or some fan came up and stopped me."

They offered a singular message. "You made us believe."

Believers abound in the wake of the Monday unveil of the 64-team, NCAA postseason field. Four-team regionals begin Friday at 16 sites, featuring No. 1 overall seed Florida, the reigning national champion, and first-time host Stetson out of the Atlantic Sun, with super regionals on tap June 8 -11 and the CWS to open June 16 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Coastal Carolina players celebrate in 2016 after winning the College World Series title. Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports

Before the Chanticleers' memorable run, 19 of the 20 teams to play for a title over the previous decade came from the SEC, ACC, Pac-12 or Big 12.

But steadily, non-traditional programs have gained ground.

A nice run for underdogs in Omaha began in 2007 with the first appearance by upstart UC Irvine, followed in 2008 by a Fresno State title, a 2011 visit by a Cal program on life support, Kent State and Stony Brook appearances in 2012, Indiana in 2013 out of the Big Ten -- the league's first trip since 1984 -- and finally UC Santa Barbara alongside Coastal Carolina two years ago.

Last year, power programs regained control as Florida swept LSU in the finals among a field of eight regulars out of the four premier leagues and four-time champ Cal State Fullerton from the Big West.

Likely, though, there's no holding off the new cast of challengers. Coastal Carolina, hosting on campus in Conway, S.C. for the second time in school history after it won the regular season and tournament titles in the Sun Belt. served notice that investments in baseball made at the low- and mid-major levels must be taken seriously.

"It all of a sudden begs the question, 'Why not us?'" Duke coach Chris Pollard said. "If they can do it, why not us?"

Pollard said he was inspired six years ago by Kent State and Stony Brook. That same year, he took Appalachian State to final game of a regional against powerhouse Virginia. In Pollard's fourth year at Duke, the Blue Devils snapped a 55-year postseason drought, losing two games at South Carolina in 2016.

This time around, Duke appears better positioned for success, Pollard said, after it reached 40 wins for the first time in school history, buoyed by an 18-11 finish in the ACC.

The Blue Devils are headed this week to Athens, Georgia as a No. 2 regional seed.

In building the Duke program, Pollard said he studied Vanderbilt, once an SEC doormat that made three trips to the CWS in a five-year period this decade and won the 2014 title. For good measure, Duke opened the season in February at Vanderbilt.

"We've seen this coming for a couple years," Pollard said. "And now we've got a very poised group that's really consistent with their approach."

The same might be said of Minnesota, hosting a regional at Siebert Field for the first time since 2000. The Gophers, like Coastal Carolina, Duke and Stetson, return to the NCAA postseason after a one-year absence as the No. 14 national seed.

Minnesota, 41-13, which won its seventh Big Ten title under coach John Anderson and the league tournament, isn't exactly a newcomer to the postseason scene. Anderson, in his 37th year, will make his 18th regional trip -- but he's never coached in the CWS.

Inherent obstacles exist in the Big Ten. Minnesota played 13 games this year at cavernous U.S. Bank Stadium and bused to West Lafayette, Indiana to host Penn State in April.

Editor's Picks Florida gets No. 1 seed in baseball tourney Defending champion Florida earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, and the SEC tied a record for bids.

Yes, you read that right. Anderson said he heard from coaching colleagues who promised never to complain around him again after hearing of the eight-hour drive to play a home series.

Nevertheless, as Indiana illustrated five years ago, the Big Ten can succeed in June.

"More schools inside and outside of our league have made a commitment," Anderson said. "They're firing coaches. For the first 20 to 25 years of my career, they didn't fire anybody. Everybody's investing more. They're building facilities."

Call it the Coastal effect. Or just old-fashioned competitiveness.

"Everybody's trying to get a piece of that action," Anderson said.

At Stetson, the dream of hosting a regional once seemed unattainable, what with Miami situated nearby and other powers established in Florida. Not coincidentally, Stetson has played in 17 regionals and never advanced, the second-highest figure nationally in that category behind South Alabama's 27.

This year, the Hatters, 45-11, hosted and beat Florida State on April 23 to ignite a nation-leading, 15-game winning streak.

How much might that experience help in a regional?

"We're not playing the other team," said Stetson coach Steve Trimper, whose club, is seeded 11th nationally. "We're playing the game."

Ole Miss, champion of the loaded SEC West and the conference tournament, earned the No. national 4 seed and will host a regional this week for the eighth time in 16 years.

Interestingly, the Rebels have stayed home for three super regionals but lost all three. They advanced to Omaha in 2014 for the first time in more than 40 years by winning a super at Louisiana, which plays in the Sun Belt with Coastal Carolina.

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco knows from experience -- and recent history in the sport -- to take nothing for granted in June.

"I don't think there's another league that prepares you for the postseason like the SEC," Bianco said. "But the gap's closing, however you want to look at it."