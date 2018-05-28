Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season and tournament champion Stetson will host an NCAA regional this week for the first time in program history. The Hatters, 45-11, were named among 16 NCAA regional hosts on Sunday ahead of the announcement of the full postseason field.

The 64-team bracket will be unveiled Monday at noon ET on ESPNU.

Stetson has played in 17 regionals and never advanced past the first weekend of the postseason. It will host a four-team regional this week at Conrad Park in DeLand, Florida, where it is 29-3 this season. Regionals are set for Friday through Monday, with eight super regionals scheduled for June 8 through 11 to determine the College World Series field.

Four hosts were selected from the SEC, headlined by defending national champion Florida, a top candidate to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament on Monday. Others from the SEC include Ole Miss, which won the conference tournament on Sunday, Georgia and Arkansas.

From the ACC, N.C. State, North Carolina, Clemson and Florida State will host regionals.

Others hosts include Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion Minnesota, which last hosted a regional in 2000, Texas and Texas Tech from the Big 12, Oregon State and Stanford from the Pac-12, East Carolina from the AAC and Sun Belt champ Coastal Carolina, which won the 2016 national title.