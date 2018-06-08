Duke bats get hot to keep historic season alive

ATHENS, Georgia -- Sometime Saturday night, after the skies opened up and dumped buckets of rain on Georgia's Foley Field, Duke baseball coach Chris Pollard looked around his team's dugout and didn't like what he saw.

The No. 2-seeded Blue Devils, who won a school-record 40 games during the regular season, trailed No. 4 seed Campbell 8-1 after six innings of an elimination game at the Athens Regional.

Going back to a 9-2 loss to Louisville in an elimination game of the ACC tournament on May 25, the Blue Devils had scored only one run in their previous 19 innings. They struck out a whopping 13 times in a 6-0 loss to Troy in the first game of the Athens Regional.

"It was really tough," Pollard said. "Right before the rain delay, our guys were really starting to wear the frustration. I actually saw us doing some things that were a little uncharacteristic for us, in terms of the way the frustration was starting to spill out."

Regardless of what happened in the final three innings of the Campbell game, Pollard knew one thing: the Blue Devils weren't exiting the NCAA tournament like this.

"We've got 3 2/3 innings to play," Pollard told his team during the rain delay. "We've got a lot invested in one another. Let's go out and play as hard as we possibly can and let's play with a lot of poise and self-discipline. Maybe we do something special, but maybe we don't. Maybe we don't, but we're going to walk out of here with our heads held high because we finished it off the way we started, which was with work ethic and toughness and grit."

Once the rain finally stopped after an hour-and-a-half delay, Duke poured it on the Fighting Camels, scoring 15 runs in the final three innings of a 16-8 victory. It was the Blue Devils' first win in the NCAA tournament since the 1961 team reached the College World Series.

In the most remarkable fashion, Duke's 57-year drought without an NCAA tournament victory was finally over.

"They went out and had some energy," Pollard said. "We had a couple of hits fall in and all of the sudden it started to snowball from there. Guys sensed it and just never let their foot off the gas pedal."

Indeed, it was only the beginning for the Blue Devils, who beat Troy 15-6 in an elimination game on Sunday and then swept Monday's doubleheader against No. 8 national seed Georgia, 8-5 and 8-4, to advance to this weekend's Super Regional at No. 9 national seed Texas Tech.

After scoring one run in the first 15 innings of the Athens Regional, the Blue Devils scored 46 in the final 30.

"They flipped the switch and played excellent baseball from that point on," Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. "I thought they played great baseball."

A big factor in Duke's sudden turnaround was the resurgence of junior outfielder Griffin Conine, the son of longtime major leaguer Jeff Conine, who went 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts in the first two games at the Athens Regional.

"When we were struggling, and I wasn't hitting with runners on, I was just trying to do too much," Conine said. "I felt like I had to put balls in the gap and over the fence to make a difference and to get runs in."

But then Conine went 6-for-14 in the final three games with three homers in the two games against Georgia, including one that landed on top of the scoreboard in right field.

"I think the regional was kind of a microcosm of Griffin's season," Pollard said. "To battle all that he's had to go through, with the microscope that's been on him nonstop, to turn it on and have such an unbelievable finish to the year [says a lot about him]. The same thing happened in the regional. He had a tough couple of days and then turned it around and led his team offensively."

Conine, who has 18 homers and 52 RBIs this season, was a second-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays, No. 52 overall, in Monday night's MLB draft.

"He's a really talented player," Stricklin said. "He's a dangerous hitter. He's going to play in the big leagues. He's got bat speed and loft in his swing. He's going to hit a lot of home runs."

Conine wasn't the only Duke player who turned things around in Athens. Senior pitcher Mitch Stallings didn't have a victory in eight consecutive starts and allowed five earned runs in 4⅓ innings in the victory over Campbell. But the Atlanta native came back on short rest and pitched seven innings in the winner-take-all game against the Bulldogs.

"Mitch is one of the best pitchers in the history of our program," Pollard said. "He has pitched big innings for us since he first walked on campus as a freshman. But the last four weeks have been really hard, probably the hardest four weeks that he's had since he's been at Duke. He's been able to grind his way through it and gave us the biggest start of his career and the biggest start in the history of this program."

Now the Blue Devils are two victories away from reaching Omaha for the first time since John F. Kennedy was in the White House.

"A lot of this just comes down to will and not wanting it to end," Pollard said. "I did very little coaching this [past] weekend. This was about a group of guys who had each other's backs and didn't want it to come to a close."