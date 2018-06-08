CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Controversial Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich will start the Beavers' NCAA super-regional opener Friday against Minnesota.

Heimlich pleaded guilty as a 15-year-old to felony child molestation of an underage relative. He has since asserted his innocence in multiple interviews. This week, he was not selected in 40 rounds of the Major League Baseball draft for the second consecutive year despite possessing the talent of an elite prospect.

OSU coach Pat Casey opted to use the senior Heimlich, the two-time Pac-12 pitcher of the year, over junior Bryce Fehmel after Heimlich last worked Saturday in a regional victory over LSU.

The game will be televised on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET.

Heimlich is 15-1 as a senior with 142 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings.

The 22-year-old left-hander was expected to land high in the draft last year before the Oregonian reported that he had admitted to inappropriate contact with his niece, who was 6 at the time of Heimlich's 2012 conviction in his home state of Washington.

He sat out the 2017 super-regional round and did not travel with the Beavers last year to the CWS. Heimlich rejoined the team with the support of Oregon State President Ed Ray.

Casey, the two-time national-champion Oregon State coach in his 23rd season at the school, declined on Thursday to comment on the decision of the 30 MLB clubs to pass on Heimlich in the draft. Casey has supported Heimlich in previous interviews.

The winner of the best-of-three super regional advances to the College World Series, which begins June 16 in Omaha, Nebraska.