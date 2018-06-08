CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Controversial Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich started the Beavers' NCAA super-regional opener Friday against Minnesota, getting the victory after falling one out shy of a complete game.

Oregon State coach Pat Casey opted to use the senior Heimlich, the two-time Pac-12 pitcher of the year, over junior Bryce Fehmel after Heimlich last worked Saturday in a regional victory over LSU. Heimlich delivered in an 8-1 victory, throwing 124 pitches over 8 2/3 innings and allowing one earned run on seven hits, with no walks and nine strikeouts.

The 22-year-old left-hander improved to 16-1 as a senior with 151 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings.

Heimlich pleaded guilty as a 15-year-old to felony child molestation of an underage relative. He has since asserted his innocence in multiple interviews. This week, he was not selected in 40 rounds of the Major League Baseball draft for the second consecutive year despite possessing the talent of an elite prospect.

Heimlich was expected to land high in the draft last year before the Oregonian reported that he had admitted to inappropriate contact with his niece, who was 6 at the time of Heimlich's 2012 conviction in his home state of Washington.

He sat out the 2017 super-regional round and did not travel with the Beavers last year to the CWS. Heimlich rejoined the team with the support of Oregon State President Ed Ray.

Casey, the two-time national-champion Oregon State coach in his 23rd season at the school, declined to comment Thursday on the decision of the 30 MLB clubs to pass on Heimlich in the draft. Casey has supported Heimlich in previous interviews.

The winner of the best-of-three super regional advances to the College World Series, which begins June 16 in Omaha, Nebraska. Friday's game was the first in a best-of-three.