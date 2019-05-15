Woman hurt in accidental shooting at Memphis game

A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after what police called an accidental shooting during the University of Memphis' baseball game against UT-Martin on Tuesday night at USA Stadium in Millington, Tennessee.

Police said the woman was shot by her 8-year-old son, who found the unsecured gun inside an antique World War II Jeep that was on display at the stadium for Veterans Appreciation Day.

The child, believing the gun was a toy, fired one round, according to police. The woman was conscious and taken to Regional One Hospital.

According to the Commercial Appeal, the gun was registered to Charles McFarland Jr., who was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bond.

In a statement released later Tuesday, the Memphis athletic department said the university was "saddened by the unfortunate accidental shooting" and was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.