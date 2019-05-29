Wedge named coach at alma mater Wichita State

Former Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners manager Eric Wedge has been hired as the baseball coach at Wichita State, his alma mater.

Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright announced the hire Wednesday. The sides have agreed to a five-year deal.

The 51-year-old Wedge managed for 11 seasons in the major leagues, making one American League Championship Series with the Indians in 2007 and going 774-846 overall.

Wedge played for three seasons for the Shockers from 1987 to 1989 and was a first-team All-American in his final season. He also played for four seasons in the majors with the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies.

After his managerial career ended, Wedge briefly served as an ESPN analyst.