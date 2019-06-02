Texas A&M stuns WVU with walk-off grand slam

Junior Bryce Blaum describes his emotions following his heroic walk-off grand slam to keep the Aggies' season alive. (2:00)

Bryce Blaum's grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Texas A&M to an 11-10 victory over West Virginia in an NCAA baseball tournament elimination game Sunday.

Second-seeded Texas A&M (39-22-1) stormed back from a 9-1 deficit to earn a rematch with third-seeded Duke in the championship game later Sunday. The Aggies need two wins to advance to the super regionals. Duke beat Texas A&M 8-5 on Friday.

"That was something you dream of when you're a little kid in the backyard, getting that chance and the opportunity," Blaum said of the walk-off grand slam. "And what a way, what a narrative to end it -- 3-2, runners are going, two outs, their best guy on the mound, and -- I honestly I don't know what happened after I hit it. Everything was a blur."

Texas A&M's Logan Foster hit a grand slam during a six-run seventh to pull the Aggies within 9-7.

Foster hit a leadoff double in the ninth and West Virginia reliever Sam Kessler (4-3) allowed two walks to load the bases. With two out, Blaum hit a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left-center field.

Kevin Brophy and Paul McIntosh each hit two-run homers for top-seeded West Virginia (38-22).

Texas A&M's Kasey Kalich (3-1) allowed a run and three hits in 2⅓ innings of relief.

West Virginia was the No. 15 national seed. It now joins No. 16 Oregon State as the only seeded teams (and regional hosts) to be eliminated thus far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.