The top three recruits in the nation, who are all set to take the hardwood for the Blue Devils next season, give a glimpse of what is to come at Duke. (0:41)

The past two college basketball seasons have been headlined by freshmen. We knew it would be the case heading into 2016-17, with a group considered to be the best freshman class in a decade. The first seven picks in the NBA draft last June ended up being college freshmen, as were the first 10 college players selected.

It was different heading into 2017-18, but within a few weeks, the "Year of the Freshman" was being thrown around yet again.