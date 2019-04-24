Meet the No. 1 players in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes

As we launch our new player rankings for the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022, we embark on the next wave of future stars in the high school game. To be listed as the best in their respective classes means they have more than just talent, they have a combination of skill, physical giftedness and special traits on the court that enhance one's ability. It's time to dive into the best prospects of each class and take a look at who's No. 1 and why?

2020 No. 1 Evan Mobley

Mobley took on the No.1 spot as a sophomore and continues to embrace it as a rising senior. The class of 2020 is absolutely loaded with star power at the top, the best that we have seen since the 2017 class that featured Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Michael Porter and Jaren Jackson. For Mobley to hold on to the top spot is a testament to his ability to improve.